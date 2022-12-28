ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits filed in Round Rock, including new mixed-use retail center

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 commercial permits filed in Georgetown, including new Subway, McDonald’s

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

San Marcos City Council to receive certification to repeal agreement between city, San Marcos Police Officer's Association

San Marcos City Council meets at 630 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) San Marcos City Council is expected to receive the city clerk’s certification of a petition to repeal the San Marcos Police Officer's Association’s Meet and Confer agreement Jan. 3. The agreement was ratified in September and lasts through Sept. 30, 2025.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Community Impact Austin

2022 roundup: 8 nonprofit features from Cedar Park, Leander, Georgetown plus revisit the volunteer guide

The Big Pink Bus is supported by Lone Star Circle of Care CEO Jon Calvin and Program Director Rebecca Sorensen. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) Community Impact wrote features on eight nonprofit organizations in Cedar Park, Leander and Georgetown in 2022. Reread these articles, which ran in our print editions over the last year, and learn about ongoing volunteer opportunities in your area.
LEANDER, TX
Community Impact Austin

Cody’s Restaurant, Bar & Patio brings modern American fare to New Braunfels

Cody Couch (left) and Jonathan Smartt started the Cody's brand in 2012 and have since opened another restaurant in New Braunfels. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) When Cody Couch and Jonathan Smartt, co-owners of Cody’s Restaurant, Bar & Patio in San Marcos, heard about an opportunity to open in a downtown New Braunfels spot, they said they jumped at the opportunity.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
CBS Austin

Police identify man killed in NW Austin auto-pedestrian collision

Police have identified a man that was killed after being hit by an SUV in northwest Austin on Dec. 22. The Austin Police Department responded to the crash in the southbound lane of the North US Highway 183 service road near Balcones Club Drive. The crash happened just before 8 a.m.
AUSTIN, TX
flicksandfood.com

New NE Side Location for this Popular Food Truck is Now Open

New NE Side Location for “What the Waffle” Food Truck is Now Open in San Antonio. What The Waffle Food Truck has a new NE side location in San Antonio and is open to the public. They are also available for delivery on Grubhub!. What The Waffle (WTW)...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Best of 2022: 18 front-page stories from New Braunfels

The city hopes to acquire the downtown Union Pacific Railroad rail yard property. (Lauren Canterberry/Community Impact Newspaper) As 2023 approaches, take a look back at Community Impact's 2022 front-page coverage of the acquisition of the Union Pacific rail yard property downtown, staffing struggles in local school districts, New Braunfels housing insecurity, soaring utility rates and more.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

