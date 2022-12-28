Read full article on original website
Bee Cave's Restore Hyper Wellness under new ownership
David and Arden Wimberly, owners of Restore Hyper Wellness at 4005 Market St. Ste.130 in Bee Cave. The couple took over the business on Oct. 1. (Courtesy Arden Wimberly) David and Arden Wimberly took ownership of Restore Hyper Wellness at 4005 Market St., Ste.130, Bee Cave on Oct. 1. The...
ABC Supply Co. Inc. to offer roofing, decking products in Northwest Austin
The 26,000-square-foot facility carries siding, windows, doors, decking and rain gutters as well. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) ABC Supply Co. Inc., a roofing supply company also carrying siding, windows and doors, will open their fourth location at 2306 Howard Lane, Ste. A, Austin. The 26,000-square-foot facility carries decking and rain gutters...
10 latest commercial permits filed in Round Rock, including new mixed-use retail center
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
10 commercial permits filed in Georgetown, including new Subway, McDonald’s
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
CLOSINGS: 5 Round Rock businesses that closed their doors in 2022
Long Island Deli, located in the former Little Red Wagon building at 1207 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, closed due to issues obtaining supplies from the East Coast as well as difficulty hiring staff. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Some Round Rock businesses closed their doors permanently in 2022, for a...
Here are 13 places to grab a drink in the Lake Travis-Westlake area
These locations offer a variety of perks, from being kid-friendly to offering memberships. (Courtesy of Bell Springs Winery) Residents in the Lake Travis-Westlake area live near a variety of wineries, distilleries and beer gardens that craft their own spirits and import them from around the world. This list is noncomprehensive.
Watch demolition of iconic Regal Fiesta movie theater sign ahead of apartment complex development
SAN ANTONIO – Koontz Corporation is transforming the iconic Regal Fiesta movie theatre and Fiesta Trail shopping mall into an apartment complex. Located at 12631 Vance Jacks Road, demolition of the theatre was completed Wednesday, enabling the construction of the Savory Apartments complex to begin. According to a release,...
Comal River Tattoo coming soon to downtown New Braunfels
Nathan Alderety is the owner of Comal River Tattoo. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) Chain of Strength Tattoo Co., formerly located in Universal City, closed that location and will reopen under a new name as Comal River Tattoo, 208 S. Castell Ave., New Braunfels, in the former Ol’ Bossy Creamery building behind the Downtowner Bar & Kitchen.
San Marcos City Council to receive certification to repeal agreement between city, San Marcos Police Officer's Association
San Marcos City Council meets at 630 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) San Marcos City Council is expected to receive the city clerk’s certification of a petition to repeal the San Marcos Police Officer's Association’s Meet and Confer agreement Jan. 3. The agreement was ratified in September and lasts through Sept. 30, 2025.
Austin's affordable housing portfolio grows in Hyde Park and South, East Austin
Austin's acquisitions included the 12-unit Siesta complex in Hyde Park. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin's income-restricted affordable housing inventory got a boost in December after City Council voted to dedicate millions of dollars to new and existing living spaces across town. Action taken at the Dec. 1 and 8 meetings of...
Top Austin Bar Owner To Open New Project
Given that the filing estimates a mid-February completion date, readers and partners can anticipate that the establishment could be running as early as Spring 2023.
Roommates return from holiday trips to find apartment destroyed by water line break
Two Austin women say they came back to town after the holidays to find a pipe had burst in the unoccupied unit above theirs. Their apartment was destroyed.
2022 roundup: 8 nonprofit features from Cedar Park, Leander, Georgetown plus revisit the volunteer guide
The Big Pink Bus is supported by Lone Star Circle of Care CEO Jon Calvin and Program Director Rebecca Sorensen. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) Community Impact wrote features on eight nonprofit organizations in Cedar Park, Leander and Georgetown in 2022. Reread these articles, which ran in our print editions over the last year, and learn about ongoing volunteer opportunities in your area.
Cody’s Restaurant, Bar & Patio brings modern American fare to New Braunfels
Cody Couch (left) and Jonathan Smartt started the Cody's brand in 2012 and have since opened another restaurant in New Braunfels. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) When Cody Couch and Jonathan Smartt, co-owners of Cody’s Restaurant, Bar & Patio in San Marcos, heard about an opportunity to open in a downtown New Braunfels spot, they said they jumped at the opportunity.
Main lanes of North Loop 1604 near Gold Canyon Drive reopen after crash
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE 12/29/22: San Antonio police say the main lanes of North Loop 1604 East have reopened after a crash near the overpass bridge on Gold Canyon Drive led to closures of the eastbound lanes. (Original Story) Drivers on the north central side of San Antonio are...
Popular waterfall near Lake Georgetown partially collapses after freeze
GEORGETOWN, Texas — A popular spring-fed waterfall near Lake Georgetown took a big hit during the Arctic cold front that swept through Central Texas over the holiday weekend. According to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, part of the rock wall overhang of Crockett Garden Falls collapsed. Scott...
Hunt for ancestor's grave led San Antonio woman to missing man's remains
Search for family's remains took unexpected turn in Texas Hill Country woods.
Police identify man killed in NW Austin auto-pedestrian collision
Police have identified a man that was killed after being hit by an SUV in northwest Austin on Dec. 22. The Austin Police Department responded to the crash in the southbound lane of the North US Highway 183 service road near Balcones Club Drive. The crash happened just before 8 a.m.
New NE Side Location for this Popular Food Truck is Now Open
New NE Side Location for “What the Waffle” Food Truck is Now Open in San Antonio. What The Waffle Food Truck has a new NE side location in San Antonio and is open to the public. They are also available for delivery on Grubhub!. What The Waffle (WTW)...
Best of 2022: 18 front-page stories from New Braunfels
The city hopes to acquire the downtown Union Pacific Railroad rail yard property. (Lauren Canterberry/Community Impact Newspaper) As 2023 approaches, take a look back at Community Impact's 2022 front-page coverage of the acquisition of the Union Pacific rail yard property downtown, staffing struggles in local school districts, New Braunfels housing insecurity, soaring utility rates and more.
