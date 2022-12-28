Read full article on original website
MilitaryTimes
The biggest military stories of 2022
American veterans volunteered to help Ukraine fight after Russia invaded the country in February, Congress passed landmark legislation to help service members affected by toxic exposure and the Defense Department is retiring the National Defense Service Medal on Dec. 31. Along with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and veterans’ issues, these...
MilitaryTimes
Military operations killed more than 600 ISIS fighters in 2022
United States and allied operations in the Middle East in 2022 killed more than 600 Islamic State insurgents. The United States conducted 313 operations over the course of the year under the authority of the CENTCOM commander and the command of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve. Fourteen of those operations were unilateral operations by the U.S., while the others were coordinated and executed with local partners.
MilitaryTimes
Troop carrier replacement production ramping up
To retire the aging M113 armored troop carriers, the Army and BAE Systems are working to accelerate the new Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle production. Efforts to increase production come as the United States continues to supply weapons to Ukraine. The Pentagon has sent several of the current M113s to Ukraine. As...
MilitaryTimes
New in 2023: The fate of Fat Leonard
Who knew that “Fat Leonard” Glenn Francis had an encore planned?. Who could have foreseen that in 2022 he would manage to top the audaciousness of one of the biggest scandals in U.S. Navy history, one in which he plied scores of Navy officers with cash, hotels and sex workers in exchange for an inside line on lucrative port services contracts for his Singapore-based company, Glenn Defense Marine Asia Ltd.?
MilitaryTimes
New in 2023: Air Force tries for a better year of recruiting
Air Force recruiters again aim to bring in more than 26,000 new enlisted airmen in fiscal 2023 during what could be another tough year for military accessions. The active duty Air Force service hopes to sign up 26,877 enlisted airmen — about 700 more than in 2022 — by Sept. 30, Tech. Sgt. Deana Heitzman said. Its officer hiring goal sits at 362 airmen, about 50 more than last year.
MilitaryTimes
New in 2023: US troops in Europe to continue deployments, training
Roughly 20,000 troops mobilized in Europe in support of NATO since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are on track to stay in place going into the new year, training not only with local partners, but with Ukrainian troops outside of their country. The Pentagon announced Dec. 15 that monthly rotations...
MilitaryTimes
New in 2023: Air Force retention remains higher than usual
Nine in 10 airmen opted to stay in the Air Force in fiscal 2022, marking another year of higher-than-usual retention since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Slightly more officers continued their service than enlisted airmen, 93.1% to 89.4%, according to service spokesperson Tech. Sgt. Deana Heitzman. That’s on par with retention rates over the last six years.
