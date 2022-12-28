Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Michaela Bigaouette
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Michaela Bigaouette, Marion Country Treasurer, as we talk about the Real ID. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Indianola – Warren County Emergency Management
Today’s Peoples Bank Let’s Talk Indianola features Warren County Emergency Management Coordinator Troy Bass about the year of 2022. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Cassi Pearson and Craig Mobley
Our guests today on Let’s Talk Knoxville are Cassi Pearson, Knoxville School Superintendent and Craig Mobley, Knoxville Business Manager. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
kniakrls.com
Rose Parade Update #2 – Rehearsal Thursday
The Pella Marching Dutch are getting their final steps of practice in ahead of big performances this weekend. More updates coming from California on 92.1 KRLS!
KCCI.com
Pella Marching Dutch prepare to perform at Rose Bowl
PELLA, Iowa — The Pella High School marching band is getting ready to perform at the Rose Bowl!. The Pella Marching Dutch flew to Southern California on Wednesday. This is the third time in Pella history the Marching Dutch will perform. The band even took a private charter plane!
kniakrls.com
Boston Ave Replaced in Indianola with ARPA Funds
A major project completed in 2022 by the City of Indianola was the replacement of Boston Ave, with funds from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act. Public Works Director Akhilesh “AP” Pal tells KNIA News the ARPA funds allowed the city to move forward with the project much faster than initially thought.
kniakrls.com
Many Changes to Pella PD in 2022
Through a combination of retirement, attrition, and growth of the Pella Police Department, plenty of new faces arrived on the force in 2022. Pella Police Chief Shane McSheehy says with the addition of a K-9 unit and staff leaving for a variety of reasons — including retirement, there have been a lot of changes to the personnel in their hallways.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Public Library Early January Events
The Knoxville Public Library has two early January events on their schedule to help young ones stay busy prior to school starting up in Knoxville again January 5. Scheduled for Tuesday, January 3 is an event called Lego Fun from 10:30 a.m. until noon for children between the ages of 3-12. It is all about having fun with Lego creations.
kniakrls.com
Marching Dutch Heading West Today for Pasadena
The Pella Marching Dutch are departing today for the school’s 3rd ever trip to the prestigious Rose Parade, with participation in the event considered the highest possible honor for any high school marching band to achieve in the United States. Former Directors of the Pella Marching Dutch Guy Blair...
KCRG.com
First-time bowl goers and longtime Iowa fans arrive in Nashville ahead of Music City Bowl
ISU Extension and Outreach Healthy Food Access Specialist Brianna Montross joins us to talk about creating and sustaining a New Year's Goal. Some Hometown Hawkeyes grow up under-recruited, undervalued, and undersized. For Connor Colby that was not the case. Hawkeye fans ready for Music City Bowl. Updated: 6 hours ago.
kniakrls.com
Pella Historical Society Season Ends Friday
The Pella Historical Village is open for the last time this season on Friday, December 30th. Pella Historical Society Executive Director Valerie Van Kooten says the time they shut down for the winter is used to develop new exhibits and prepare for the upcoming Tulip Time celebration in May. Additionally, the Windmill Winterim program returns with several unique events in January and February. Find that full schedule and how to register here.
kniakrls.com
Playtime and Perks at the Pella Public Library in January
A new program at the Pella Public Library in January aims to allow kids to play and adults to have some fellowship time. Youth Services Librarian Katie Dreyer says Playtime and Perks will take place on Mondays next month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the Library Meeting Room. She...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Airport Keeps Growing
After 22 years, Dan Van Donselaar has resigned from his position as Manager of the Knoxville Airport and is working with a local aviation company to purchase Knoxville Aviation. Van Donselaar has seen the airport expand during his reign as manager. Van Donselaar tells KNIA/KRLS News, when he started there...
kniakrls.com
Grand Theater Fundraiser is set for Roof Repairs
The Grand Theater in Knoxville has a roof that is leaking. According to Jocelyn Fee, Executive Director of the theater, there is a fundraiser going on to raise enough money to fix the roof. The roof needs to be replaced in the spring. Fee tells KNIA/KRLS News it will take...
KCCI.com
WATCH: Iowa man takes stunning photos of snowflakes
AMES, Iowa — An Ames photographer is showing off his unique hobby. Aaron Eckley captures snowflakes up close. Click the video player to see how he does it.
New ‘Bottles and Cans’ redemption center in Ames
AMES, Iowa — It has been years since people in Ames and Story County had a place to drop off cans and bottles, but now Ames Bottle and Can will fill that void. The business sits at 5820 Lincoln Way, Suite 106 and just opened up in December because of the recently passed bottle bill. […]
kniakrls.com
Pella Rec Center Project Work to Intensify Early in 2023
A project that aims to add state-of-the-art amenities and to begin transforming the east side of Pella will begin in the coming year. Mayor Don DeWaard says planning is underway for what to add to a new Rec Center, to be built at the current campus of the Pella Sports Park. The total planned investment for the project could top $50 million, which would include expanding University Street from 240th to 250th place and other potential additions to the area.
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Makes a Little Girl’s Christmas with Special Gift
It's safe to say that Caitlin Clark, West Des Moines native and star point guard for the Iowa Hawkeyes Women's Basketball team, is one of the most beloved athletes in the state of Iowa. Her likability on the court is only rivaled by her kind-heartedness off the court, as she went out of her away to make a young fan's Christmas with a special gift.
kniakrls.com
Art Classes Open for Spring Semester at Pella Community Center
Registration is underway for Pella Community Art center classes and programs for their next semester. Director Mary Robertson says many favorites are returning and there will be a few new classes for residents to enjoy as winter changes to spring. Find the full spring Pella Art Center guide here.
Comments / 0