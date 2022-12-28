Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Four-down territory: Hawkeyes and Wildcats
Four things the football teams from Kentucky and Iowa can do to position themselves for success in Saturday's 11 a.m. TransPerfect Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium:. Wildcats coach Mark Stoops has said that true freshman Destin Wade, redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron and former Hawkeye Deuce Hogan will all take snaps at quarterback for Kentucky as starter Will Levis sits the bowl out.
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeyes' Labas prepares for 'whole different animal'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — When Joe Labas takes his first snap as an Iowa quarterback in Saturday’s TransPerfect Music City Bowl, one thing is certain. As satisfied as coaches have been with the progress the redshirt freshman has made during bowl preparations, things won’t be the same as they have been on the practice field for the 6-foot-4 Ohio native who will simultaneously make his college and starting debut for the Hawkeyes in the 11 a.m. matchup against Kentucky at Nissan Stadium.
Game Prediction: Music City Bowl - Kentucky vs. Iowa
It's bowl time, and the Kentucky Wildcats are looking for their fifth consecutive win in the postseason. The 7-5 Cats will take on the 7-5 Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville. UK will be without star quarterback Will Levis and running back ...
Sioux City Journal
Viewer's Guide: TransPerfect Music City Bowl
ABC is televising the Music City Bowl beginning at 11 a.m. Matt Barrie will be handling play-by-play duties for the game. Louis Riddick will provide analysis and Harry Lyles Jr. will work as the sideline reporter for the broadcast. ON THE AIR. The Hawkeye Radio Network coverage begins with a...
Sioux City Journal
Bowl prep growth lifts Nwankpa into Hawkeye lineup
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Bowl games may be an ending for a college football team in any given year, but they can also be a beginning. The 15 extra practices that accompany earning a bowl berth provide valuable developmental opportunities for younger players and for one Iowa player, Saturday’s TransPerfect Music City Bowl will result in a starting opportunity because of that growth.
Nebraska Basketball: Iowa Hawkeyes tears are full of salty goodness
The Nebraska basketball team entered Thursday with plenty of people wondering just what they’d see from the Huskers. Hoiberg’s Heroes have been extremely up and down. They’re a squad that upset then 7th-ranked, Creighton. They’re the squad that almost upset top-ranked Purdue. They’re also the team that looked god-awful against Kansas State. They looked pretty mediocre against Queens.
saturdaytradition.com
Fran, Connor McCaffery share frustration at Iowa hoops' poor offensive showing vs. Nebraska
Fran and Connor McCaffery are one of the few father-son duos in college basketball. The two seemed frustrated after the loss to Nebraska per Hawk Central’s Travis Hines. Iowa lost to Nebraska 66-50 on Thursday. The Hawkeyes had a tough time scoring the basketball and it showed throughout the game.
Hawkeyes Off Mark in Loss at Nebraska
Iowa Basketball Struggles on Offense in Setback Thursday
saturdaytradition.com
Brian Ferentz gives self-evaluation leading up to Music City Bowl
Brian Ferentz usually wouldn’t be retained on most staffs after Iowa’s woeful offensive production in 2022. Ferentz spoke at Friday’s media availability about how he thought he did during 2022. When asked by reporters during Friday’s open media session on how he would self-evaluate his play-calling, Brian...
KCCI.com
Hawkeye fans flood into Music City
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Hawkeyes have most definitely arrived. Hundreds of Iowa fans swarmed into the Tin Roof in Nashville to party and watch the Iowa basketball games Thursday night. The football team is getting ready for Saturday's 11 a.m. Music City Bowl against Kentucky. This content is imported...
College Basketball Odds: Iowa vs Nebraska prediction, odds and pick — 12/29/2022
The Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Iowa Nebraska prediction and pick. Iowa basketball has gone through a whirlwind month in December. The Hawkeyes lost to Duke but then crushed rival Iowa State by 19 points. They lost an overtime duel to Wisconsin, which was no cause for any shame at all — Wisconsin is a good team — but then suffered the worst loss of the college basketball season from a betting standpoint. There is no bigger favorite in college basketball to lose this season. That’s a fact.
Daily Iowan
Defensive back Riley Moss embracing opportunity to play one final game for Iowa football
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Defensive back Riley Moss has been playing for the Iowa football team since 2018, and he’ll suit up in the Black and Gold for the last time when the Hawkeyes play the Kentucky Wildcats in the Music City Bowl on Saturday. NCAA COVID-19 rules allowed...
Rebraca and Iowa host Nebraska
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa Hawkeyes (8-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-6, 0-2 Big Ten) BOTTOM LINE: Iowa visits the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Filip Rebraca scored 24 points in Iowa's 92-83 loss to the Eastern Illinois Panthers. The Cornhuskers are 5-1 on their home court. Nebraska scores...
hawkeyesports.com
5 Hawkeyes Undefeated after Session I of Soldier Salute
CORALVILLE, Iowa — The 10 unattached University of Iowa women’s wrestlers competing at the inaugural Soldier Salute closed out the first session with a record of 12-3. Sterling Dias, Emile Gonzalez and Felicity Taylor advanced to the semifinals. Nanea Estrella and Reese Larramendy advanced to the quarterfinals. Kylie Welker and Bella Mir are undefeated in round robin style brackets.
hawkeyesports.com
Chelsea Bluestein Signs With Hawkeyes
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa women’s tennis head coach Sasha Schmid announced on Tuesday that Chelsea Bluestein has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Hawkeyes next fall. “As soon as I stepped on campus, I knew Iowa was the right place for me,”...
Sioux City Journal
Barta: Iowa donor lists will remain internal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — While he understands the objective, University of Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta said Friday the university will not provide personal information about season ticket holders and other donors to a collective that supports Hawkeye programs. Operators of the Iowa Swarm collective, which raises money to...
KCRG.com
Hawk fans gather at bar that Iowa native owns in Nashville
An early Christmas present arrived in Peosta, but it won't be assembled until this Spring. Univ. of Iowa finishes cancer investigation at Hudson schools. The University of Iowa is working with the CDC to track how well COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and prior infections impact health care workers. Hawk fans invade...
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Friday, December 30th, 2022
First-time bowl goers and longtime Iowa fans arrive in Nashville ahead of Music City Bowl. Two Iowans will be honored at the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, on Monday. Univ. of Iowa Health Care to work with CDC to track vaccine outcomes among healthcare workers. The University of Iowa is...
Bargain Outlet Will Open First Iowa Location In The Corridor
Residents of Iowa, more specifically the Corridor, are about to experience their first trip to Ollie's!. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is about to open its first Iowa location! According to an announcement on the Iowa City Marketplace Facebook page, Ollie's will open in Iowa City sometime in 2023. For those wondering where the Iowa City Marketplace is located, the address is 1660 Sycamore Street and features stores like JoAnn, Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, and Panera Bread. Soon, you'll see a picture of Ollie and all his bargains too!
One Iowa Business Received 800 Service Calls During Cold Streak
I think it'd be pretty safe to assume every single Iowan is happy to have that terrible winter storm behind us. It brought a lot of snow, road closures, and some truly cold weather. During the winter months, I feel like there are two groups of people. The first group...
