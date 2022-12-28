ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
realitytitbit.com

Where is The Circle season 5 filmed?

Season 5 of Netflix‘s coveted competition show The Circle is out now with its first four episodes and here’s where it was filmed and where the apartments are located. The first four episodes of The Circle came out on Wednesday, December 28, and fans are already hooked on the new season.
OREGON STATE
realitytitbit.com

When do new episodes of The Circle come out? Season 5 schedule

A new season of the famed Netflix competition series The Circle is out now and here’s when the new episodes from season 5 come out. The first four episodes of The Circle came out on Wednesday, December 28. The brand-new season features a new set of contestants who flirt...
musictimes.com

GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
The Hollywood Reporter

Sara Bareilles Says “Yes to Marrying” Joe Tippett

Sara Bareilles is ringing in 2023 by announcing plans to marry longtime boyfriend Joe Tippett. The musician and Girls5Eva star took to Instagram on New Year’s Day to reveal that she said “yes to marrying” the Mare of Easttown actor.More from The Hollywood ReporterAnita Pointer, Grammy-Winning Artist and Founding Member of R&B Group Pointer Sisters, Dies at 74Rapper Theophilus London Reported MissingMeek Mill Posted Bail for 20 Incarcerated Women So They Could Spend the Holidays With Family “You are exactly who I want,” Bareilles wrote of Tippett in an Instagram caption alongside a photo of the two of them looking into each other’s...
realitytitbit.com

Where the Dance Monsters winner is now after securing $250K prize

Spoilers: Dance Monsters has released its final two episodes, revealing who the Netflix show’s winner is taking home the huge $250k prize. After a tense dance-off, only one performer was crowned, so where are they now?. Amateur dancers disguised as CGI avatars bring their best moves, hoping to wow...
realitytitbit.com

Bruna Ferreira on Love is Blind Brazil found love with Paulo Lopes

Spoilers: Bruna Ferreira developed a connection with Paulo Lopes on Love is Blind: Brazil season 2, after he initially proposed to co-star Amanda Souza, who he split from after their first face-to-face meeting. It is the daring experiment which follows singletons from Brazil hoping to meet their match. However, physical...
realitytitbit.com

Guilherme Martins on Love is Blind Brazil is an air traffic controller

Spoilers: Guilherme Martins on Love Is Blind: Brazil season 2 works as an air traffic controller outside the pods. But for now, he’s trying to find his match through a wall as he gets to know Maíra Bullos romantically. The Netflix star is starring on the unique show,...
realitytitbit.com

Chicago West’s full name was kinda stolen from her mom Kim

When it comes to celebrity baby names, fans are always intrigued by what the Kar-Jenners go for. Chicago West’s full name appears to be a straightforward choice from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, however, there is more to their daughter’s name than it seems. The Kardashian-Jenner family has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy