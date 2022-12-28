Read full article on original website
Grandpa saves the day for Plainview family after Southwest flight gets cancelled
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Plainview family celebrated their Christmas at Disneyland, but when it was time to come back home, their flight got cancelled. Grandpa saved the day and drove 9 hours to bring the family home. As Southwest Airlines struggled to get passengers to their destinations on Thursday the airline announced they will be […]
Dickens County crypto facility sells after less than 6 months in operation
DICKENS COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A flagship crypto-mining facility in Dickens County announced it is selling to a Canadian-based firm. The facility has only been operating for less-than six months. The Argo Blockchain announcement came in early-morning hours on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Chief executive, Peter Wall, posted a video of...
