Newport News, VA

Newport News City Hall remains closed; expected to reopen Jan. 3

By Josh Janney, Daily Press
Daily Press
Daily Press
 2 days ago
Newport News City Hall Daily Press/TNS

Newport News City Hall will remain closed to employees and the public for the rest of this week as repair and restoration work continues for water damage caused by issues with the building’s HVAC system.

City Hall closed Tuesday after a valve froze in the cooling tower on top of the building, which is part of its HVAC system. City spokesperson Sarah Bowman said Tuesday that the valve could not stop the water in the cooling tower from rising, so water flowed down through the “top several floors” of the building. Water affected the tenth, ninth, eighth and seventh floors.

The city government anticipates City Hall will reopen to employees and the public Tuesday Jan. 3, according to a press release. All other city offices and facilities are open as scheduled.

Residents needing city services may call the Newport News 311 Contact Center at 757-933-2311.

For those who need assistance with permits, a staffer is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the rest of the week in the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office, adjacent to City Hall, according to the release.

All city employees scheduled to report to work at City Hall were asked to telework.

Josh Janney, joshua.janney@virginiamedia.com

