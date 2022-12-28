Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Jim Cornette’s Wife Allegedly Once Slept With The Big Show
Jim Cornette and his wife Stacey were the subject of the #SpeakingOut movement. It was alleged that they groomed young OVW talent and inducted them into a strange “cult” of sexual service and other restrictions. The stories are coming out, and Cornette’s former best friend can attest to practically all of them.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On What WWE Had Planned For Mandy Rose
Mandy Rose was one of "NXT's" most featured stars when she won the "NXT" Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc 2021, but her reign ended after 413 days on December 13. Rose was released from the company the following day. Her release came due to the adult-themed content Rose had posted on her subscription-based FanTime account. Following her firing, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne are left without a third stablemate.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Clarifies Recent Comments About Jade Cargill And WWE
Since her in-ring debut just over 2 years ago, AEW star Jade Cargill has built up a significant winning streak, running through opponent after opponent, and has spent much of her time in the company as the inaugural TBS Champion. Recently, "WWE NXT" commentator Booker T declared that Cargill "has WWE written all over her," with some fans believing he meant that she'd be bound for the company in the future despite Cargill choosing AEW over WWE when given the choice of either in the past. On the latest "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker took some time to clarify what he truly meant.
ringsidenews.com
Shawn Michaels Once Got In A Real-Life Fight That Changed Major WWE Plans
Shawn Michaels was a major professional wrestler in the 1990s. During that decade, Michaels won the WWF Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the WWF Tag Team Championship three times apiece. However, The Heartbreak Kid became well-known for his backstage shenanigans as much as his on-screen persona. His antics outside the squared circle are also well-known at this point.
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (12/30/22)
WWE invades the 1STBANK Arena in Broomfield, CO for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – John Cena & Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn. – SmackDown Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey...
nodq.com
Becky Lynch’s ex-boyfriend comments on her real-life heat with Charlotte Flair
During an appearance on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Becky Lynch’s ex-boyfriend Jeff Dye commented on her real-life heat with Charlotte Flair…. “I hope I’m not sharing too much here, but they would take it really personal. Like when her and Charlotte were feuding, I would listen to her be like, ‘I can’t believe Charlotte’s actually getting mad at me.’ I was like, ‘You guys do know this is a storyline, right? You guys don’t have to actually be upset with each other for this to work.’”
ComicBook
Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's Arrest Storyline Has Produced an Insane WWE Shirt
Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley tried to ruin another holiday for the Mysterio family earlier this week, only for it to horribly backfire. The pair arrived at Rey Mysterio's house and teased jumping him again just like back at Thanksgiving, only this time Rey goaded Dom to step outside to fight. This turned out to be a trap as police immediately apprehended the two and wound up arresting Dominik. He was eventually "freed" from jail on Christmas Day, but WWE Shop decided to have some fun with the situation by creating a new shirt with Dom in the back of a cop car.
tjrwrestling.net
Cain Velasquez Admits Putting Together Match With Brock Lesnar Was “A Little Uncomfortable”
Cain Velasquez has admitted that whilst Brock Lesnar was professional in putting their 2019 match together, it made him a little uncomfortable. In a rematch from their 2010 UFC contest, Cain Velasquez and ‘The Beast Incarnate’ swapped the octagon for the squared circle when they faced off at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia for the WWE Championship.
Popculture
Ronda Rousey Challenged by Underrated 'WWE SmackDown' Superstar
Ronda Rousey is being challenged by a WWE Superstar who is on the rise. Zelina Vega ecently went to Twitter to issue a challenge to Rousey, the current SmackDown Women's Champion. In the tweet, Vega celebrated her birthday and said her only wish is battling Rousey. Vega missed half of...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bray Wyatt Injured at WWE Live Event
Bray Wyatt suffered a minor injury at Thursday’s WWE live event in Miami, Florida. As noted, Wyatt defeated Jinder Mahal at Thursday’s show from the FTX Arena. Wyatt took time to speak with fans and pose for photos after the match, and revealed to The Vlog Warriors that he broke a finger on his right hand during the win over Mahal. You can see their video below.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Was Involved In A Real-Life Brawl That Derailed Some Big WWE Plans
In the 1990s, "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels was a big-time player in professional wrestling. Michaels won the WWF Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the WWF Tag Team Championships three times each during that decade. However, he became known for his backstage antics just as much as his on-screen character. Michaels openly dealt with addiction, causing a number of issues with WWF owner Vince McMahon and the company as a result. On several occasions, there was genuine concern if he could or would even show up to work. One particular situation, however, almost changed the course of his career.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sasha Banks Says One of Her Biggest Dreams Just Came True, NJPW and WWE Notes on Banks
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) says one of her biggest dreams came true this week. Banks took to Twitter overnight and wrote, “One of my biggest dreams came true today [face holding back tears emoji] [loudly crying face emoji] [exploding head emoji]”. Banks has been in Japan since arriving earlier...
PWMania
WWE Live Event Results From Hershey, PA 12/29/2022
The following results are from Thursday’s WWE live event at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania:. * WWE RAW Women’s Title Match between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch ends in a no contest due to interference from Bayley, who lays out both Belair and Lynch. * The OC...
ComicBook
What Is Ric Flair's Real Name?
Ric Flair's new documentary Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair recently premiered on Peacock, in which he discussed the subject of his real name. His legal name is Richard Fliehr, which he would eventually use to transform into his iconic wrestling persona name. However, Flair was adopted as an infant in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1949 and there's been some debate about what his name was when he was born — either Fred Phillips, Fred Demaree or Fred Stewart, depending on which documents you look at.
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Told He Needs To ‘Hit The Gym’
Dominik Mysterio shocked everyone in attendance at Clash At The Castle by doing the unthinkable and turning heel by assaulting Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio. Since then, he’s been a part of the Judgment Day stable, and making a lot of noise with Rhea Ripley. Mysterio recently attracted the interest of a former WWE Superstar, who offered him some words of wisdom.
stillrealtous.com
New WWE Signing Confirmed
WWE has signed a number of wrestlers in 2022 and it doesn’t seem that the signing spree shows any signs of slowing down. Now ESPN is reporting that WWE has landed one of the top names in Mexican lucha libre as Dragon Lee reportedly signed a contract with the company earlier this month.
411mania.com
Kevin Owens Says He Was Told Steve Austin’s Return Match Couldn’t Have Been Anyone But Him
In an interview with The New York Post, Kevin Owens spoke about his match with Steve Austin at Wrestlemania 38 and how it came about. The two main evented night one of the show, with Austin getting the win. Here are highlights:. On how the match came together: “I still...
stillrealtous.com
Big Update On Steve Austin’s Status For WWE WrestleMania 39
For years fans talked about a possible in-ring return for Steve Austin and it finally happened back in April when Austin came out of retirement to face Kevin Owens in the main event at WrestleMania 38. Now WWE is looking to put plans in place for WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium and it’s been reported that the company made an offer to Steve Austin.
PWMania
Sting Reveals Plans To End His AEW Career
“The Icon” has the end of his All Elite Wrestling run in sight. Sting recently spoke with The Ringer about the end of his AEW career, noting he has the idea in mind on how he wants to wrap up business with the promotion. “Well, I know Darby [Allin]...
Sports World Reacts To Triple H's Big Announcement
The WWE has acquired a potential-packed star. Triple H confirmed on social media that Dragon Lee is heading to NXT. Dragon Lee, a second-generation Lucha Libre Superstar, announced his move to the WWE during a Lucha Libre AAA event on Wednesday night. Triple H then commented on Dragon Lee's future...
Comments / 0