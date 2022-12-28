ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Drake Lyrics From His ‘Degrassi’ Years Resurface In Uncle’s Dumpster

By Marc Griffin
Vibe
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lYxZw_0jwno4iM00

Drake lyrics from his Degrassi teenage years have surfaced in a dumpster.

TMZ reports that some of the Six God’s pre-fame rhymes were uncovered at his Uncle’s Memphis furniture factory and acquired by the MIT auction house, Moments In Time.

The auction house explained that the Jewish rapper wrote the lyrics in his youth back when he was working with his uncle at the factory, only for his rhymes to make their way into the trash when the establishment shut down.

Entitled “Come Spring,” one song eventually became the Room For Improvement favorite, “Come Winter,” released in February 2006. Another photo shared by TMZ shows Drake putting together a track called “Desert Storm,” where he confesses to a young lady that “nobody looks half as good as you do.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sg9Mo_0jwno4iM00
Singer Drake attends the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 21, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

And in true Certified Lover Boy fashion, one of the looseleaf papers carries a young lady’s name, Sylvia, along with her phone number — probably the Drakest tidbit of the recovered rhyme sheet.

Moment In Time is planning to list the item at their auction for $20K

Elsewhere, the Canadian crooner recently memorialized his exes with a custom diamond necklace. On Tuesday (Dec. 12), Alex Moss New York uploaded a video to Instagram as a pseudo-commercial for the “Rich Flex” rapper’s newest piece.

The “Previous Engagement” chain was created using 42 engagement rings and 351.38 carats in diamonds, memorializing “all the times he thought about it but never did.” The voiceover narrates the video, stating that the creation of the chain took “14 months,” with each stone “mounted in 18k white gold.”

