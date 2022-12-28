ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford in the mix for 2024 five-star center Yves Missi

By Kevin Borba
 2 days ago

Stanford may have a chance to jump into the picture

Despite recent struggles on the court and not living up to expectations of competing in the Pac-12 and nationally, Jerod Haase has been recruiting out of his mind as of late.

The Cardinal hold two 2023 signees that are ranked as five-stars according to 247Sports and are top-25 players according to On3 . His success on the recruiting trail may even carry over to the 2024 class, as we learned recently that Stanford is in the unofficial top three for five-star center Yves Missi according to On3's Jamie Shaw .

Missi, who transferred to Prolific Prep in Napa, California and plans to reclassify to the 2023 class averaged 12.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game on the EYBL circuit for the PSA Cardinals. According to Shaw, he has taken three visits, two of them official while the other was an unofficial. The two official visits were to Baylor and Texas, while the unofficial was to Stanford. Shaw explained that Missi was extremely close to pulling the trigger to commit to Texas, but recent legal matters involving head coach Chris Beard have changed things.

Shaw did say that while Stanford has a chance they are on the outside looking in saying:

I am told Stanford is on the outside looking in with this one; however, Missi does have a brother, Steven Missi , who was a 1,000-point scorer at Harvard . Academics are very big to the family. But, again, we are told that Stanford was the third of these unofficial three schools at this time.

His original plan was to commit around December-January, but now it is unknown when he will announce his decision. Baylor is viewed as the favorite if he announces within that initial time frame, but there is a belief that he may push his commitment back to hear from other programs, something Stanford would greatly benefit from.

