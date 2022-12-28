ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Bluff, TN

OBITUARY: Shirley Ann Brooks

By Source Staff
Davidson County Source
Davidson County Source
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32AJzm_0jwnnn7T00

Shirley Ann Brooks, age 86, of White Bluff, Tennessee passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022.

A gathering of family and friends for Shirley will be held Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Woodlawn-Roesch-Patton Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 660 Thompson Ln, Nashville, TN 37204, followed by a celebration of life from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Woodlawn-Roesch-PattonFH.com for the Brooks family.

