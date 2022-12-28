ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aquinnah, MA

Martha's Vineyard Times

Edgartown Council on Aging

The Edgartown Council on Aging serves as an information and referral source to long-term services and supports available to older adults. Masks are required in all town buildings. In-person programs are subject to cancellation or change with limited notice, due to COVID-related concerns. Open Monday-Friday, 9-4. To stay updated on...
EDGARTOWN, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Noteworthy January 55+

Healthy Aging M.V. has partnered with Vineyard Transit Authority to help transport ophthalmic patients to appointments with Dr. Hu and other medical providers at 282 Route 130 and Cotuit Road in Sandwich. Dates: Jan. 10, Feb. 7, and March 7. All transports will depart Vineyard Haven on the 7 am...
SANDWICH, MA
ABC6.com

Former Fall River mayor Sam Sutter to run again

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Former Fall River mayor Sam Sutter has announced he plans on running for the position again in the 2023 election. “I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time, I am running for mayor again,” Sutter told ABC 6 News. Sutter...
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Smithfield bartender donates 40 baskets, 300+ sandwiches to homeless

(WJAR) — While hundreds helped with toy drives ahead of the holidays, a Johnston woman helped the homeless. They too received a few gifts this year, courtesy of the community. Last year, 28-year-old Alyssa Capracotta had an idea -- to help the less fortunate in struggling communities. In 2021,...
SMITHFIELD, RI
Martha's Vineyard Times

Edgartown: Hats off to the EPD, hunkering down, and Happy New Year to us all

Well, we actually had a white Christmas. Though I’m not a fan of snow, as you know, it certainly did make for a beautiful and tranquil feeling for the holiday, and actually help boost my holiday spirit a tad. Lights looked beautiful against the bed of white snow, the trees looked like a picture from a storybook, and it kept us home, cooking and relaxing by the woodstove, which was lovely. Driving was a bit treacherous, and of course, boats didn’t run, complicating travel plans for so many. But the Patriot Boat ran on Christmas Eve to bring Island-bound peeps back to M.V., and get about a dozen stranded UPS drivers from the island back to the Cape. Hats off to the Patriot crew for running a special boat, and making a Christmas miracle happen for all those folks.
EDGARTOWN, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Top Codcast: Three scrappy women from Somerset

COMMONWEALTH‘S MOST POPULAR Codcast of 2022 was an interview with three women from Somerset who fought back against a scrap metal export operation at Brayton Point that was launched after federal permitting delays stalled offshore wind development at the property. The women — Nicole McDonald, Kathy Souza, and Nancy...
SOMERSET, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Oak Bluffs Council on Aging

Rose M. Cogliano, administrator, 508-693-4509, ext. 3. 9 am, group exercise Zoom with Patience Campbell and Marilyn Miller. 9 am – Zoom exercise with Floyd Lifton. Please be ready with your Zooming device, whether computer, tablet, smartphone, or landline (audio only), and an armless chair. Zoom: bit.ly/ZoomFloyd. To join...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Oak Bluffs adopts holiday decoration policy

On Tuesday, the Oak Bluffs select board adopted a new holiday display policy, which will prohibit decorations associated with any specific group. The policy recommended to the select board, which was subsequently unanimously approved, states that its purpose is “to ensure that each town-owned facility or property has a welcoming atmosphere, and does not result in the town advancing or inhibiting any particular religion, culture, group, or ethnicity.”
OAK BLUFFS, MA
reportertoday.com

Seekonk School Repairs May Be Costly

Seekonk schools may need as much as $40 million in repairs, according to the results of a feasibility study. More than 300 projects were identified across the schools, said Chip Phillips, a Senior Project Manager for Colliers in Connecticut. Phillips made his presentation to the school committee at their December 18 meeting.
SEEKONK, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

West Tisbury: A new year will begin

It’s early on Christmas morning, my favorite part of the holiday. Abby and the cats are up with me, but Mike is still asleep, and the house is quiet. I lit the lights on our Christmas tree, pretending in my mind that Santa did it while we were sleeping, as he always had when I was a child. I’m drinking coffee in my Christmas Tree china cup, watching snow falling outside our windows.
WEST TISBURY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Sandy D’Amico: ‘I didn’t really even know what an alpaca was’

The beloved alpaca farm on the Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road, formally known as Island Alpaca Co. of Martha’s Vineyard, loves its volunteers. The farm, with a select herd of 35 colorful Huacaya alpacas, offers breeding, sales, boarding, education, and continuing customer support. With so much going on, it’s no wonder owner Barbara Ronchetti says she is always thrilled to have volunteers: “Any help is always welcome, because there are many projects to do at the farm.” After all, it takes people power to tend to these endearing animals. Just some of what needs to get done is making sure they have clean, fresh water; topping off the hay; and pasture raking.
EDGARTOWN, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Benefit concert for Navigator Homes

The Handel & Haydn Society will perform a recital to benefit Navigator Homes of Martha’s Vineyard on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 3 pm. Guy Fishman, principal cellist of the Handel & Haydn Society, along with Renée Hemsing, violist with Handel & Haydn, will lead the performance. They will perform Bach’s unaccompanied sonatas and suite 6, composed for violin and cello in 1720. The repertoire for the recital is Sonata in d minor for unaccompanied violin, and suite in C major for unaccompanied cello. Hemsing and Fishman are specialists in the performance of these masterworks using instruments of the period and performance techniques Bach would have been familiar with. Join these esteemed musicians and hear these masterpieces performed on instruments performed on instruments made decades before the music was written. Hemsing performs on a beautiful early-18th century Dutch violin on generous loan to her. Fishman plays a rare cello made in Rome in 1704 by David Tecchler.
EDGARTOWN, MA
plainville.ma.us

Surplus Property Declared

WHEREAS, The Town of Plainville has authority to declare items as surplus that are no longer deemed necessary or adequate to properly perform the duties of government as prescribed by law; and. WHEREAS, The Town of Plainville Fire Department requested approval from the Board of Selectmen to declare the attached...
PLAINVILLE, MA

