Martha's Vineyard Times
Edgartown Council on Aging
The Edgartown Council on Aging serves as an information and referral source to long-term services and supports available to older adults. Masks are required in all town buildings. In-person programs are subject to cancellation or change with limited notice, due to COVID-related concerns. Open Monday-Friday, 9-4. To stay updated on...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Noteworthy January 55+
Healthy Aging M.V. has partnered with Vineyard Transit Authority to help transport ophthalmic patients to appointments with Dr. Hu and other medical providers at 282 Route 130 and Cotuit Road in Sandwich. Dates: Jan. 10, Feb. 7, and March 7. All transports will depart Vineyard Haven on the 7 am...
ABC6.com
Former Fall River mayor Sam Sutter to run again
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Former Fall River mayor Sam Sutter has announced he plans on running for the position again in the 2023 election. “I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time, I am running for mayor again,” Sutter told ABC 6 News. Sutter...
Turnto10.com
Smithfield bartender donates 40 baskets, 300+ sandwiches to homeless
(WJAR) — While hundreds helped with toy drives ahead of the holidays, a Johnston woman helped the homeless. They too received a few gifts this year, courtesy of the community. Last year, 28-year-old Alyssa Capracotta had an idea -- to help the less fortunate in struggling communities. In 2021,...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Edgartown: Hats off to the EPD, hunkering down, and Happy New Year to us all
Well, we actually had a white Christmas. Though I’m not a fan of snow, as you know, it certainly did make for a beautiful and tranquil feeling for the holiday, and actually help boost my holiday spirit a tad. Lights looked beautiful against the bed of white snow, the trees looked like a picture from a storybook, and it kept us home, cooking and relaxing by the woodstove, which was lovely. Driving was a bit treacherous, and of course, boats didn’t run, complicating travel plans for so many. But the Patriot Boat ran on Christmas Eve to bring Island-bound peeps back to M.V., and get about a dozen stranded UPS drivers from the island back to the Cape. Hats off to the Patriot crew for running a special boat, and making a Christmas miracle happen for all those folks.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Top Codcast: Three scrappy women from Somerset
COMMONWEALTH‘S MOST POPULAR Codcast of 2022 was an interview with three women from Somerset who fought back against a scrap metal export operation at Brayton Point that was launched after federal permitting delays stalled offshore wind development at the property. The women — Nicole McDonald, Kathy Souza, and Nancy...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New Bedford
New Bedford might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from New Bedford.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Oak Bluffs Council on Aging
Rose M. Cogliano, administrator, 508-693-4509, ext. 3. 9 am, group exercise Zoom with Patience Campbell and Marilyn Miller. 9 am – Zoom exercise with Floyd Lifton. Please be ready with your Zooming device, whether computer, tablet, smartphone, or landline (audio only), and an armless chair. Zoom: bit.ly/ZoomFloyd. To join...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Oak Bluffs adopts holiday decoration policy
On Tuesday, the Oak Bluffs select board adopted a new holiday display policy, which will prohibit decorations associated with any specific group. The policy recommended to the select board, which was subsequently unanimously approved, states that its purpose is “to ensure that each town-owned facility or property has a welcoming atmosphere, and does not result in the town advancing or inhibiting any particular religion, culture, group, or ethnicity.”
reportertoday.com
Seekonk School Repairs May Be Costly
Seekonk schools may need as much as $40 million in repairs, according to the results of a feasibility study. More than 300 projects were identified across the schools, said Chip Phillips, a Senior Project Manager for Colliers in Connecticut. Phillips made his presentation to the school committee at their December 18 meeting.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Oak Bluffs: Snowy Christmas Eve, bowling is back, and happy birthday to George Davis
“Today, as we wish each other a Happy New Year, let us determine to be more sincere, compassionate, warmhearted human beings, trying to make our world a more equal place. That way we’ll actually make it a happy new year.” –Dalai Lama XIV. We had a white...
Heroux ‘Surprised’ After Touring New Bedford’s Ash Street Jail With Hodgson
Bristol County Sheriff-Elect Paul Heroux made an appearance on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight Tuesday evening a few hours after meeting with his former political rival and soon-to-be predecessor Sheriff Tom Hodgson and touring the jails and facilities that will be under Heroux's purview when he takes over on January 4. Heroux...
Turnto10.com
Calling all with real Christmas trees: Here's how you get rid of this year's tree
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Take off the lights, remove the ornaments and throw away that tinsel because it’s getting to be time to take down this year's Christmas trees. If you have an artificial tree you may choose to leave it up well into January, but a...
Martha's Vineyard Times
West Tisbury: A new year will begin
It’s early on Christmas morning, my favorite part of the holiday. Abby and the cats are up with me, but Mike is still asleep, and the house is quiet. I lit the lights on our Christmas tree, pretending in my mind that Santa did it while we were sleeping, as he always had when I was a child. I’m drinking coffee in my Christmas Tree china cup, watching snow falling outside our windows.
2 RI counties at ‘high’ COVID-19 level
The COVID-19 community level has been raised for all Rhode Island counties due to an increase in cases and hospitalizations.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Sandy D’Amico: ‘I didn’t really even know what an alpaca was’
The beloved alpaca farm on the Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road, formally known as Island Alpaca Co. of Martha’s Vineyard, loves its volunteers. The farm, with a select herd of 35 colorful Huacaya alpacas, offers breeding, sales, boarding, education, and continuing customer support. With so much going on, it’s no wonder owner Barbara Ronchetti says she is always thrilled to have volunteers: “Any help is always welcome, because there are many projects to do at the farm.” After all, it takes people power to tend to these endearing animals. Just some of what needs to get done is making sure they have clean, fresh water; topping off the hay; and pasture raking.
capeandislands.org
Local historian trying to save a Cape Cod tourist information booth at the Bourne Bridge
A Bourne history buff is behind an effort to save a nearly century old tourist information booth at the Bourne Bridge. Cumberland Farms wants to take down the small Cape-style building to construct a larger gas station at the rotary. Former Bourne historical society president Jack MacDonald says the booth...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Benefit concert for Navigator Homes
The Handel & Haydn Society will perform a recital to benefit Navigator Homes of Martha’s Vineyard on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 3 pm. Guy Fishman, principal cellist of the Handel & Haydn Society, along with Renée Hemsing, violist with Handel & Haydn, will lead the performance. They will perform Bach’s unaccompanied sonatas and suite 6, composed for violin and cello in 1720. The repertoire for the recital is Sonata in d minor for unaccompanied violin, and suite in C major for unaccompanied cello. Hemsing and Fishman are specialists in the performance of these masterworks using instruments of the period and performance techniques Bach would have been familiar with. Join these esteemed musicians and hear these masterpieces performed on instruments performed on instruments made decades before the music was written. Hemsing performs on a beautiful early-18th century Dutch violin on generous loan to her. Fishman plays a rare cello made in Rome in 1704 by David Tecchler.
plainville.ma.us
Surplus Property Declared
WHEREAS, The Town of Plainville has authority to declare items as surplus that are no longer deemed necessary or adequate to properly perform the duties of government as prescribed by law; and. WHEREAS, The Town of Plainville Fire Department requested approval from the Board of Selectmen to declare the attached...
The best restaurant in RI and MA, according to Guy Fieri
Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, Guy Fieri has visited thousands of restaurants across the globe.
