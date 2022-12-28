Read full article on original website
Champaign man shoots himself in leg, cited for unlawful use of a weapon
EDITOR’S NOTICE: a previous version of this article said “a man was cited for reckless discharge of a firearm.” Police have since corrected the information, which now says “a man was cited for unlawful use of a weapon.” CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A 48-year-old man was cited for unlawful use of a weapon after police […]
Two arrested for animal cruelty, neglect in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two Decatur area people for animal cruelty and neglect last week. Deputies were sent to the 4300 block of North Taylor Rd in Decatur after responding to complaints that there were several animals on the property suffering from the extreme cold weather. The sheriff’s office said […]
Illinois Man Arrested Following Pursuit That Leads to Recovery of Stolen Vehicle
Just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Trooper Alaina Thomen was patrolling Interstate 74. Trooper Thomen stopped a 2017 Ford F-150 on the eastbound exit ramp from Interstate 74 to State Road 25 for traveling in excess of 100 mph. The driver of the F-150 was later identified as Keshawn Cotton, 18, from Danville, IL. As Trooper Thomen approached the F-150, Cotton fled at a high rate of speed. Trooper Thomen pursued the F-150 southbound on State Road 25 before losing sight of it near Union Street in Waynetown.
Accused Daddios shooter’s trial delayed again
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The trial date for a Bloomington man accused of shooting and killing one woman and injuring another was delayed again Thursday. Michael Bakana appeared in court with a newly hired defense attorney. Bakana had previously represented himself. His new attorney argued for the trial to...
Champaign man injured by self-inflicted gunshot wound
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A man was injured after accidentally shooting himself in the leg. The Champaign Police responded at 9:39 p.m. on Tuesday to a report of shots fired in the 1200 block of Anthony Drive. Police say when they arrived they found a male subject with a...
Domestic violence standoff in LeRoy ends in arrest, police say
LeROY (25 News Now) - A man has been arrested and charged following a domestic violence standoff in LeRoy Tuesday morning. LeRoy Police say Bradley W. Simmons Jr., 28, was charged by the McLean County State’s Attorney Wednesday with aggravated battery, unlawful restraint and domestic battery. LeRoy Police and...
Champaign Co. Crime Stoppers investigate last week’s bank robbery
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers are seeking assistance from the public regarding a bank robbery that happened on Dec. 19. Last week, we reported that Champaign Police responded to the First Financial Bank at the 1200 block of S. Neil St. for reports of a bank robbery around 9 a.m. Upon arrival, […]
Macon Co. Sheriff provides update on rescued dogs’ recovery
DECATUR, Ill (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update this morning on the recovery of four dogs that were rescued last week. Officials said the dogs have passed all their veterinary check-ups and are well on their way to making a full recovery with the Macon County Animal Control. The sheriff’s […]
Victim speaks out after co-worker allegedly tried to kill her at Kappa Men’s Club
WOODFORD COUNTY (25 News Now) - Attacked by a driver outside her workplace, a Peoria woman is putting the pieces back together with very little memory of what happened. The co-worker accused of running her over, is in jail for attempted murder. Morghan Babor, 24, remembers working at Kappa Men’s...
Parke County inmate attacks correctional officer
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A correctional officer was reportedly attacked in the Parke County Jail. According to a release from the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on Dec. 17 during routine inmate checks. Michael Rozsa, 60, of Rockville, reportedly attacked a correctional officer, striking, attempting to choke, and holding the officer in […]
Decatur carjacker sentenced to 14-years in prison
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Calvin G. Shepherd III was sentenced to 14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after being involved in a series of armed carjackings in Decatur. Shepheard III, who originally pleaded not guilty, ended up taking a plea deal. Shepherd III, admitted to a newly-added...
ISP identifies driver in deadly I-74 Christmas crash
CARLOCK, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have identified the sole driver involved in a single-vehicle fatal crash that happened on Christmas Day. Herbert V. Rich, a 71-year-old male from Wallace, NC, was on I-74 westbound in McLean County near Carlock at approximately 1:23 p.m. A preliminary investigation by ISP indicates Rich traveled off the […]
Cause of death released for Atwood woman who went missing late December
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — Piatt County Coroner Troy Dunn released a cause of death for Karen Fennessy, the 20-year-old Atwood woman who went missing from her home on the evening of December 22. Autopsy results show that her death resulted from exposure to cold. The coroner's office said that...
Champaign County naming battle coming to a close
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A battle in Champaign County is in its home stretch. Urbana is in the lead, but champaign still has time to catch up. Visit Champaign County rolled out a t-shirt competition in October. One shirt says “Team Champaign-Urbana,” and the other says “Team Urbana-Champaign.” They partnered with the History Museum […]
Missing dog found safe 5 days after Central Illinois house fire
HUTTON, Ill. (WCIA) – A Coles County family has been reunited with their dog after worrying they might never see her again. Luke and Maddie Henebry lost their home in a fire on Friday in Hutton. In a Facebook post, they said everyone was able to escape, but their dog, Stella, ran away. They asked […]
‘They never leave those chains’: deputies rescue dogs after ‘concerned citizens’ reach out
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – When Macon County Sheriff’s deputies responded to several calls from “concerned citizens” over the weekend, they found five dogs left outside a house in the freezing cold, one of which was nearly dead. Since Friday, that dog has been put down, two owners have been arrested for animal cruelty and the […]
What is closed on New Years?
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Several Peoria County and Bloomington facilities will be closed due to the New Year approaching. According to a Peoria County press release, the Peoria County Courthouse, Veterans Assistance Commission, Peoria City/County Health Department, Peoria County Election Commission, and the Highway Department office buildings are closed on Jan. 2. Depts will reopen on Jan. 3.
One new restaurant, two locations coming to Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some people are eagerly awaiting a new restaurant with two locations in the same city. Champaign is soon to be home to not one, but two Raising Cane’s. One of them is going to be at the old Applebee’s location on north Prospect. The other is going to in the center […]
Streets closed in Decatur for watermain repairs
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Repairs after a watermain failure will require street closures in Decatur Wednesday. One closure will be at S. 16th St at the intersection of E. Cleveland Ave. starting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and ending at 3 p.m. The other closure will be the intersection of N....
