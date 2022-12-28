ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

WCIA

Champaign man shoots himself in leg, cited for unlawful use of a weapon

EDITOR’S NOTICE: a previous version of this article said “a man was cited for reckless discharge of a firearm.” Police have since corrected the information, which now says “a man was cited for unlawful use of a weapon.” CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A 48-year-old man was cited for unlawful use of a weapon after police […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Two arrested for animal cruelty, neglect in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two Decatur area people for animal cruelty and neglect last week. Deputies were sent to the 4300 block of North Taylor Rd in Decatur after responding to complaints that there were several animals on the property suffering from the extreme cold weather. The sheriff’s office said […]
DECATUR, IL
clintoncountydailynews.com

Illinois Man Arrested Following Pursuit That Leads to Recovery of Stolen Vehicle

Just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Trooper Alaina Thomen was patrolling Interstate 74. Trooper Thomen stopped a 2017 Ford F-150 on the eastbound exit ramp from Interstate 74 to State Road 25 for traveling in excess of 100 mph. The driver of the F-150 was later identified as Keshawn Cotton, 18, from Danville, IL. As Trooper Thomen approached the F-150, Cotton fled at a high rate of speed. Trooper Thomen pursued the F-150 southbound on State Road 25 before losing sight of it near Union Street in Waynetown.
DANVILLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Accused Daddios shooter’s trial delayed again

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The trial date for a Bloomington man accused of shooting and killing one woman and injuring another was delayed again Thursday. Michael Bakana appeared in court with a newly hired defense attorney. Bakana had previously represented himself. His new attorney argued for the trial to...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
newschannel20.com

Champaign man injured by self-inflicted gunshot wound

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A man was injured after accidentally shooting himself in the leg. The Champaign Police responded at 9:39 p.m. on Tuesday to a report of shots fired in the 1200 block of Anthony Drive. Police say when they arrived they found a male subject with a...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
25newsnow.com

Domestic violence standoff in LeRoy ends in arrest, police say

LeROY (25 News Now) - A man has been arrested and charged following a domestic violence standoff in LeRoy Tuesday morning. LeRoy Police say Bradley W. Simmons Jr., 28, was charged by the McLean County State’s Attorney Wednesday with aggravated battery, unlawful restraint and domestic battery. LeRoy Police and...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Macon Co. Sheriff provides update on rescued dogs’ recovery

DECATUR, Ill (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update this morning on the recovery of four dogs that were rescued last week. Officials said the dogs have passed all their veterinary check-ups and are well on their way to making a full recovery with the Macon County Animal Control. The sheriff’s […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Parke County inmate attacks correctional officer

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A correctional officer was reportedly attacked in the Parke County Jail. According to a release from the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on Dec. 17 during routine inmate checks. Michael Rozsa, 60, of Rockville, reportedly attacked a correctional officer, striking, attempting to choke, and holding the officer in […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
newschannel20.com

Decatur carjacker sentenced to 14-years in prison

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Calvin G. Shepherd III was sentenced to 14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after being involved in a series of armed carjackings in Decatur. Shepheard III, who originally pleaded not guilty, ended up taking a plea deal. Shepherd III, admitted to a newly-added...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

ISP identifies driver in deadly I-74 Christmas crash

CARLOCK, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have identified the sole driver involved in a single-vehicle fatal crash that happened on Christmas Day. Herbert V. Rich, a 71-year-old male from Wallace, NC, was on I-74 westbound in McLean County near Carlock at approximately 1:23 p.m. A preliminary investigation by ISP indicates Rich traveled off the […]
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Cause of death released for Atwood woman who went missing late December

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — Piatt County Coroner Troy Dunn released a cause of death for Karen Fennessy, the 20-year-old Atwood woman who went missing from her home on the evening of December 22. Autopsy results show that her death resulted from exposure to cold. The coroner's office said that...
ATWOOD, IL
WCIA

Champaign County naming battle coming to a close

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A battle in Champaign County is in its home stretch. Urbana is in the lead, but champaign still has time to catch up. Visit Champaign County rolled out a t-shirt competition in October. One shirt says “Team Champaign-Urbana,” and the other says “Team Urbana-Champaign.” They partnered with the History Museum […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

What is closed on New Years?

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Several Peoria County and Bloomington facilities will be closed due to the New Year approaching. According to a Peoria County press release, the Peoria County Courthouse, Veterans Assistance Commission, Peoria City/County Health Department, Peoria County Election Commission, and the Highway Department office buildings are closed on Jan. 2. Depts will reopen on Jan. 3.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
WCIA

One new restaurant, two locations coming to Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some people are eagerly awaiting a new restaurant with two locations in the same city. Champaign is soon to be home to not one, but two Raising Cane’s. One of them is going to be at the old Applebee’s location on north Prospect. The other is going to in the center […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Streets closed in Decatur for watermain repairs

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Repairs after a watermain failure will require street closures in Decatur Wednesday. One closure will be at S. 16th St at the intersection of E. Cleveland Ave. starting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and ending at 3 p.m. The other closure will be the intersection of N....
DECATUR, IL

