Regarding “Vermont signed a $5 million contract for school finance software. It turned out to be ‘low performing’ and ‘full of glitches’”:. This cost only reflects the state’s portion of the software company’s bill. It does not take into consideration the countless and costly hours of manpower necessary to manipulate the software to do the most basic of accounting tasks, and the work within districts in training to use a system with many inefficient steps in operations.

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO