IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI is well aware of the significance of her Wrestle Kingdom 17 title defense against Tam Nakano. The two will collide inside the Tokyo Dome on January 4 and will mark the first time, since winning the inaugural title, that KAIRI puts the IWGP Women's Championship on the line. This will also be the first Stardom singles match in the history of Wrestle Kingdom. During an interview with NJPW, KAIRI discussed the pressure of being in that spot.

1 DAY AGO