ringsidenews.com
Batista’s Ex-Wife Was Banned From Attending Events
Batista has emerged to become a bona fide Hollywood megastar, ever since he transitioned from the world of professional wrestling. However, an interesting story has been revealed by a wrestling veteran that Batista’s ex-wife was banned from attending WWE shows. Batista carved out a successful career in WWE, reigning...
ringsidenews.com
Jim Cornette’s Wife Allegedly Once Slept With The Big Show
Jim Cornette and his wife Stacey were the subject of the #SpeakingOut movement. It was alleged that they groomed young OVW talent and inducted them into a strange “cult” of sexual service and other restrictions. The stories are coming out, and Cornette’s former best friend can attest to practically all of them.
Cain Velasquez Admits He Was ‘Uncomfortable’ Working With Brock Lesnar In WWE
It wasn’t easy for Cain Velasquez to work with Brock Lesnar for their feud in WWE. Back in 2019, Velasquez joined WWE alongside the iconic Rey Mysterio for a feud against Lesnar, who was the WWE Champion at the time. This storyline worked its way into an official match between Lesnar and Velasquez at the 2019 Saudi Arabia show, Crown Jewel.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (12/30/22), John Cena’s WWE Return
The final WWE SmackDown of 2022 will air live tonight from Tampa, Florida’s Amalie Arena. On tonight’s SmackDown, John Cena will make his return to the ring with Kevin Owens to face Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Aside from the Superstars announced for a...
Chicago Fire fans are furious about character’s return
Leading up to the Chicago Fire fall finale, NBC promised a returning face would be making their way back to town. What we never expected was that the returning character would be one who we had hoped to have seen the last of and not someone we had been hoping to see back in the Windy City.
wrestletalk.com
Popular Star Was Advised Not To Wrestle By Doctors Before Huge Title Win
IWGP Women’s Champion has opened up about suffering an injury in the days before her huge match at NJPW X STARDOM Historic X-Over. At the November 20 crossover event, KAIRI defeated Mayu Iwatani to become the first ever IWGP Women’s Champion. Following the bout, KAIRI revealed that she...
wrestletalk.com
Notable Name Admits Planning Brock Lesnar WWE Match Was ‘A Little Uncomfortable’
Cain Velasquez has discussed his match with Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel 2019, sharing his honest thoughts on the bout. Velasquez made his WWE in-ring debut at the October 2019 Saudi Arabia show, challenging for Brock Lesnar’s WWE Championship. The ex-UFC stars didn’t have a long match, with Lesnar...
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes And Seth Rollins Top The Bump's List Of The Top Ten WWE Matches Of 2022
The end of the year leads to people feeling the need to reminisce, and that is often the case with professional wrestling too, as fans and pundits alike rank the best and worst of the previous 365 days. That includes the team behind the WWE show, "The Bump," as they have broken down what they believe are the top 10 WWE matches of 2022.
PWMania
Triple H Reportedly Makes Decision on WrestleMania 39 Main Event, Latest on Possible Plans
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is said to have decided on the WrestleMania 39 match for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the event that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is unable to work the show, which is a real possibility. As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE still...
stillrealtous.com
Ricky Steamboat Explains Why He Backed Out Of Ric Flair’s Final Match
People often joke that no way stays retired forever in wrestling and for years Ric Flair teased a potential return to the ring. It finally happened back in July when he teamed up with Andrade El Idolo to defeat the team of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. Originally it seems...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Referee Was Knocked ‘Out Cold’ During Infamous Undertaker WrestleMania Match
You never know what can happen in WWE, and that is especially true if you’re involved in the action. One WWE referee remembers a huge WrestleMania moment, and the brutal consequences that came with it. The Undertaker and The Giant clashed in a singles battle at WrestleMania 9 in...
wrestlinginc.com
Roddy Piper Once Faced Fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley In A Match Many Never Saw
Juggalo Championship Wrestling certainly lived up to the name of its "Legends and Icons" pay-per-view in August 2011. Scattered throughout the card were several wrestling legends and WWE Hall of Famers, a number of which even competed that night. 62-year-old Bob Backlund defeated Ken Patera, while Scott Hall accompanied long-time...
PWMania
Possible Spoiler: WWE’s Current WrestleMania 39 Plans for Ronda Rousey
Another match for WWE WrestleMania 39 has possibly been revealed. A possible match between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch has been nixed. Although Lynch’s WrestleMania plans have not yet been revealed, WWE sources say Rousey will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley, according to WrestlingNews.co. There...
Tony Khan Discusses The Challenges Of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Says The Show Turned Out Perfectly
Tony Khan discusses the challenges of booking AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. After it launched in 2021, AEW gradually built a working relationship with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. This collaboration grew stronger in the early months of 2022, and the two companies co-promoted the historic AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 26. The path to the buzzworthy show was filled with plenty of obstacles; among other setbacks, AEW World Champion CM Punk went down with an injury early in the build. Still, the show turned out to be a financial and critical success.
ringsidenews.com
Batista Refused To Wrestle Bryan Danielson Because It ‘Didn’t Make Sense’
Batista was a top star in WWE until 2010 when he decided to leave the company and pursue Hollywood aspirations. However, The Animal made his WWE return in 2014 in hopes of having yet another successful run. He recently revealed that he refused to wrestle one of the hottest superstars during that time, Bryan Danielson, then known as Daniel Bryan.
wrestlinginc.com
KAIRI Looks Ahead To Massive NJPW Match At The Tokyo Dome
IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI is well aware of the significance of her Wrestle Kingdom 17 title defense against Tam Nakano. The two will collide inside the Tokyo Dome on January 4 and will mark the first time, since winning the inaugural title, that KAIRI puts the IWGP Women's Championship on the line. This will also be the first Stardom singles match in the history of Wrestle Kingdom. During an interview with NJPW, KAIRI discussed the pressure of being in that spot.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Dragon Lee Chose WWE Over AEW
Dragon Lee became the latest high-profile free agent to decide between the top American pro wrestling companies this week, opting to sign with WWE over AEW. The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter sheds more light on the Mexican luchador's reasoning to go with the long-established WWE over Tony Khan's still growing AEW.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Live AEW Rampage New Year’s Smash Spoilers for 12/30/2022
The December 30 New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Rampage is being taped tonight from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Below are live spoilers:. * AEW President Tony Khan came out to announce that Paul Wight will be on the Rampage...
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Schiavone Teases That His Future Lies In Podcasting And Video Games
It was 1983 when Tony Schiavone first burst into the wrestling business, working for Jim Crockett Promotions as part of the broadcast team, and while he has had some years away from the industry, it has been a long career for him. Schiavone is now a regular part of the AEW announcing team for "AEW Dynamite" and the major PPV events, but has admitted that in the latest "What Happened When with Tony Schiavone" episode that "Tuesdays and Wednesdays kind of wear me out."
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Lucha Libre Agency Reveals “Unique Terms” of Dragon Lee’s WWE Contract
The Lucha Libre Agency negotiated Dragon Lee’s WWE contract. The Lucha Libre Agency, parent company to Masked Republic, announced this week that they negotiated Lee’s contract to work WWE NXT, and that the contract contains unique terms. The contract will allow Lee to continue with his contracted Legends...
