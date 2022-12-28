OBITUARY: Leonila C. Pope

Mrs. Leonila C. Pope, “Lolita,” age 74, of Goodlettsville passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, after a brief illness.

She passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Southern Leyte, Philippines. She is retired after 28 years with VF Imagewear. She enjoyed cooking, shopping, and spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed cooking holiday meals for her family.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Engracia Caluna Lolo; father, Diasdado Lolo and sister-in-law, Linda Moss.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Richard Jr., son, Richard III (Jennifer); sister-in-law, Lisa Danger (Jimmy); brother-in-law, Chris Pope (Celeste); granddaughter, Mallory, and her fur baby, Ginger.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity or animal rescue.