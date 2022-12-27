Read full article on original website
7 Charleston area fire departments to sign aid agreement expanding cross-boundary fire protection
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Seven neighboring fire departments will soon sign an agreement that enables them to provide boundary support when responding to fires and emergencies. The agreement provides emergency response from the closest appropriate fire unit, regardless of the municipal and service district. “Faster response can significantly improve the outcome of incidents and […]
Large recreation space coming to North Charleston’s Park Circle in 2023
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One of the world’s largest inclusive playgrounds will soon be constructed in North Charleston’s Park Circle – it’s among some major upgrades coming to the city in the new year. North Charleston Recreation Director TJ Rostin said they are working on many projects aimed at providing more opportunities, not only […]
islandeyenews.com
Charleston Harbor Now Can Handle Largest Ships
Charleston Harbor is now the deepest harbor on the East Coast at 52 feet, which means the largest ships can access South Carolina Ports’ terminals at any time and any tide. Gov. Henry McMaster, other state leaders, members of Congress, project partners, business and maritime community leaders and SC Ports officials recently gathered to mark the successful completion of the project. “It is a truly historical moment to be celebrating this monumental achievement. Charleston Harbor has been deepened to 52 feet,” SC Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin said. “With the deepest harbor on the East Coast, we can efficiently work mega container ships at any tide. This investment will bring economic success to South Carolina for generations to come.” South Carolina Ports and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District, partnered on the Charleston Harbor deepening project, which cost the state and federal government around $580 million. The work got underway in 2018, thanks to $300 million the state set aside in 2012, followed by several infusions of federal funding. In 2019, Congress appropriated $138 million for the project, funding it to completion. The Army Corps awarded five dredging contracts – three to Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company, LLC, one to Norfolk Dredging Company and one to Marinex Construction, Inc. – and the work was completed in four years.
live5news.com
Good deed: Charleston man offers ride back to Lowcountry for those with cancelled flights
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After hearing about the travel challenges many are facing and dealing with some of his own, a Charleston man is finding a way to give back in a tough situation. Jeff Billy, a James Island resident, drove to Pittsburgh last Friday to visit family. On Tuesday,...
crbjbizwire.com
AgentOwned Realty’s Isle of Palms Team Grows with Addition of Margaret Burns
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. — Margaret Burns has placed her license with AgentOwned Realty’s Isle of Palms office at 1400-G Palm Boulevard. Burns completed a bachelor of arts at Columbia College and trained at the Buckley School of Public Speaking. After finishing her education in the Midlands of South Carolina, the coastal air and saltwater drew her to the Lowcountry.
Charleston City Paper
Gullah Geechee Commission preserving Watch Night tradition
Morris Street Baptist Church will host the fifth annual Freedom’s Eve: A Gullah Geechee Watch Night and Emancipation Day Celebration at noon Friday to commemorate the night enslaved people celebrated the dawn of freedom. On Jan. 1, 1863, enslaved people throughout the slave-holding states emerged from bondage with the...
live5news.com
Officials: Water main break causes outage for N. Charleston buildings
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Water is flowing again at dozens of North Charleston buildings after a water main break caused neighbors to be without running water for a day. Residents at the Hidden Lakes Apartment Complex off Midland Park Road said they resorted to using bottled water to flush their toilets. They said the water went out at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
live5news.com
Multiple agencies involved in chase from Goose Creek to North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Lowcountry law enforcement agencies were involved in a reported pursuit that stretched between Goose Creek and North Charleston Thursday night. The slow-speed chase was reported on Rivers Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Charleston County and Berkeley County deputies confirmed they were assisting Goose Creek Police...
live5news.com
SC health dept. suspends 2 Charleston Co. assisted living facilities
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control says it has taken emergency actions against four community residential care facilities including two in Charleston County to protect residents’ safety. A release from the agency states it determined conditions and practices at the facilities, commonly...
charlestondaily.net
Charleston Metro proud to announce applications are now open for the Spring 2023 Leadership Discovery Class
Applications NOW open for the Spring 2023 Leadership Discovery class, presented by Wells Fargo!. During the mentor sessions, participants hone their personal and professional skills and have the opportunity to hear personal leadership stories and unique perspectives from the mentors. “I am very grateful to have been a part of...
live5news.com
Ravenel woman born on Christmas Day turned 102 this year
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As families and others gathered for Christmas, a Lowcountry woman had another special occasion to celebrate. Sadie Susie Green turned 102 years old on Christmas. Green was born on December 25, 1920 in Ravenel, SC. She now lives in an assisted living facility in Goose Creek....
abcnews4.com
New temporary housing causing concern for some Summerville residents
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — For years, the Dorchester County Community Outreach (DCCO) in Summerville has been offering shelter to people in need along Central Avenue. Recently, the shelter began looking to expand its services. "We found this piece of property, I don’t have an exact address, but it’s on...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Charleston
Charlestonmight not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Charleston.
counton2.com
Water main break impacting traffic in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is responding Wednesday to a water main break on the 1900 block of Hazelwood Drive. According to CPD, units were on scene shortly after 8:00 p.m. redirecting traffic in the area. Drivers are being redirected between Orleans Road and Jaywood...
power98fm.com
This South Carolina Restaurant Has Been Open Since Before World War II
Isn’t crazy when you think about how long some restaurants have been open? From family restaurants open for generations to popular chains open for years and years. We enjoy some great food throughout the Carolinas, but we sometimes are not sure how long some places have been open. Guess what? One South Carolina restaurant has been open since before World War II. How wild is that? I am from South Carolina and have seen this restaurant, but had no clue how long it has been open.
live5news.com
2 adults, 4 children displaced in morning N. Charleston fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A fire at a North Charleston duplex displaced two adults, four children and pets Thursday morning. North Charleston Fire Department Assistant Chief Christan Rainey said crews responded just after 10 a.m. Thursday to the 7700 block of McKnight Drive. Arriving crews reported heavy smoke coming...
South Carolina has 2 billionaires, see who they are
Stacker compiled a list of richest billionaires in South Carolina using data from Forbes.
Charleston City Paper
Our View: County Council needs to give up on I-526
Part of mature and visionary leadership is knowing when to reevaluate, recalculate and reconsider a public policy dream. Such is the case now with extending Interstate 526 from West Ashley across Johns Island to James Island. This nine-mile stretch of limited-access road will cost $2.2 billion. — more than the...
live5news.com
Police find missing West Ashley teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A teen reported missing from West Ashley on Wednesday has been found safe, police say. The Charleston Police Department said the missing 14-year-old girl was last seen on Tuesday. Police say the girl is safe.
live5news.com
Man wounded in stabbing at James Island bar
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County detectives are investigating a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital early Wednesday morning. Deputies responded at approximately 2:20 a.m. Wednesday to the The Hideout Bar & Grill on Folly Road, where they found a victim who was bleeding from the neck, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
