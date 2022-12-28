ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Blood drive to be held in memory of former Somerset County business owner

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
 2 days ago

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A blood drive will be held in the memory of a former long-time business owner at a local church in Somerset County.

At the Friedens Lutheran Church, located at 131 South Main Street, will be the Lon Schrock Memorial Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. The drive will be in Friendship Hall.

Schrock and his wife were local business owners for more than 20 years. He lost his life in 2010 after a battle with gastric cancer, in which he needed multiple blood transfusions.

“Many remember him for his infectious laugh and smile,” a flyer promoting the blood drive reads.

It is recommended that individuals make an appointment to donate, and that can be done online . If you have already donated with the Central Blood Bank or Vitalant before, click on “Donor Login.” If an appointment cannot be made online, individuals can call the Central Blood Bank at (412)-209-7000 to schedule one.

More information about the blood drive can be found on its Facebook page.

