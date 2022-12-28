ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Statesville Record & Landmark

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Tharpe-led North Iredell breezes past West into semifinals

OLIN — Just as he had done several times already in the game, North Iredell’s Beckham Tharpe grabbed a loose ball on the run and began to thunder down the court toward the hoop. However, this time, rather than attacking the hoop at full speed, he slowed down just before the hoop, let a couple of West Iredell defenders blow by, and then went up for the easy dunk.
OLIN, NC
The Daily Advance

High School Roundup | Northeastern basketball reaches holiday classic championship games

AHOSKIE — Both Northeastern boys and girls basketball teams have made it to the Hertford County High School Roanoke-Chowan News Herald Holiday Classic championship game on Thursday. Northeastern boys (4-1) started their tournament run with a 72-41 victory over Gates (1-8) on Monday. In the semifinal on Tuesday, the Eagles hung on for a 71-63 victory over Bertie (6-3), which had a bye in the first round for the six-team...
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
Johnson City Press

Virginia High holds off Central rally for semifinal win

WISE — Virginia High established an early lead Thursday before having to make key free throws down the stretch to hold off Wise Central for a semifinal win in the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament. The Bearcats hit six of eight free throws in the...
WISE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy