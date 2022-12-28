Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Tharpe-led North Iredell breezes past West into semifinals
OLIN — Just as he had done several times already in the game, North Iredell’s Beckham Tharpe grabbed a loose ball on the run and began to thunder down the court toward the hoop. However, this time, rather than attacking the hoop at full speed, he slowed down just before the hoop, let a couple of West Iredell defenders blow by, and then went up for the easy dunk.
FOX Sports
High Point Panthers take on the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs on 4-game losing streak
Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (6-7, 1-0 Big South) at High Point Panthers (8-5, 0-1 Big South) BOTTOM LINE: High Point enters the matchup with Gardner-Webb after losing four games in a row. The Panthers have gone 5-1 in home games. High Point leads the Big South in rebounding, averaging 37.8 boards....
High School Roundup | Northeastern basketball reaches holiday classic championship games
AHOSKIE — Both Northeastern boys and girls basketball teams have made it to the Hertford County High School Roanoke-Chowan News Herald Holiday Classic championship game on Thursday. Northeastern boys (4-1) started their tournament run with a 72-41 victory over Gates (1-8) on Monday. In the semifinal on Tuesday, the Eagles hung on for a 71-63 victory over Bertie (6-3), which had a bye in the first round for the six-team...
Johnson City Press
Virginia High holds off Central rally for semifinal win
WISE — Virginia High established an early lead Thursday before having to make key free throws down the stretch to hold off Wise Central for a semifinal win in the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament. The Bearcats hit six of eight free throws in the...
