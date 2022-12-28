Read full article on original website
▶️ Reptile Zone tagged with graffiti 3 days after burglary arrests
The Reptile Zone store in Bend was found vandalized with graffiti Friday morning. It comes three days after police arrested a pair of teens in a November burglary at the store. The words “Animal Abuser” were spray-painted in black on the store’s front door and a window. A profanity was...
Two Bend teens arrested in Reptile Zone burglary; animals recovered, returned to business owner
Deschutes County assisting in search for missing Bend woman
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the search for a Bend woman reported missing on Tuesday. They’re looking for Melissa Rosann Trench, 38. She is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 135 pounds. She is white with dark blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a green down jacket with fur on the hood, black yoga pants, and black or brown boots. She has pierced ears and an infinity symbol tattooed on her right arm.
Suspect arrested for organized catalytic converter thefts in Oregon
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police Department and the City of Medford say police arrested a man after a multi-year investigation into organized catalytic converter thefts. According to officials, 25-year-old Cedrus Jahson King of Medford was arrested at his home in Bend on Dec. 22 by Medford Police Detectives. Last...
Sisters drug trafficking suspect accused of stealing $225K worth of heavy equipment in Portland area
A Sisters man arrested last month, accused of trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine, was arrested again Wednesday, accused of stealing some $225,000 worth of construction and heavy equipment in the Portland area, then selling or renting it at a profit. The post Sisters drug trafficking suspect accused of stealing $225K worth of heavy equipment in Portland area appeared first on KTVZ.
‘They’re professional, very sophisticated’: Bend restaurant falls victim to phone scam
Bend restaurant falls victim to ‘law enforcement’ phone scam, warns others
▶️ Sisters man arrested in theft of $225,000 in construction, heavy equipment
A Sisters man was arrested Tuesday, accused in the theft of some $225,000 of construction and heavy equipment from the Portland and Vancouver, Wash., areas. Police are trying to reunite some of that equipment with their owners. Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) said that its investigation led to a search...
▶️ Missing Bend woman considered endangered; Public asked to keep an eye out
Bend Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing woman who they consider endangered. They’re looking for Melissa Rosann Trench, 38. She is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 135 pounds. She is white with dark blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a green down jacket with fur on the hood, black yoga pants, and black or brown boots. She has pierced ears and an infinity symbol tattooed on her right arm.
Fundraiser Set Up for Family of Mother Killed in Crash
A vehicle crash on Dec. 23 took the life of a mother of five, Maria Aviles Tapia of Sisters. Oregon State Police say Aviles was riding as a passenger in a Suzuki XL7 when the driver lost control on an icy road and crashed into a tree. It happened at milepost 3 on Highway 20 near Sisters just before 4pm. The driver sustained minor injuries and went to St. Charles Medical Center in Bend, but Aviles was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bend Pedestrian Seriously Hurt In Crash
BEND, OR -- A 53-year-old Bend man was seriously hurt when he was struck by a car near NE Third and Franklin, just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. Bend Police say the man was crossing Franklin outside a crosswalk. Witnesses told investigators it was very dark and the man did not yield to traffic.
▶️ The 10 most-watched videos on centraloregondaily.com for 2022
Which videos got your attention on centraloregondaily.com in 2022? Here’s a look at the ten most-watched videos on our website. This first one doesn’t come from here in Central Oregon or even from the Pacific Northwest, but given the recent wave of winter weather we’ve had, it wouldn’t be a shock if it had been. It was an Iowa Department of Transportation camera video of a semi truck losing control on an icy highway. The trailer barely misses a pickup truck in the median before the rig skids sideways to a halt along the side of the road.
▶️ ‘Unsafe campsite’ Hunnell Road to be cleared
The City of Bend has deemed the Hunnell Road are on the north end of the city an “unsafe campsite.” The designation came in a release on Wednesday. The city says the designation will begin an outreach process to support those living in the area. Ultimately, it will result in clearing of the camps this coming March.
Bend pedestrian struck, seriously injured; police say he was crossing street outside crosswalk
▶️ 3 former Bend FC Timbers administrators plead no contest over documents
Three former administrators of the Bend FC Timbers youth soccer club pleaded no contest Thursday to a violation in Deschutes County District Court. It’s in regards to the alleged deletion and moving of documents related to the club. Former executive director Tara Bilanski, former assistant director and coach Jen...
▶️ Volunteers assist campers on Redmond-Powell Butte Road
China Hat Road in Bend is where many unhoused people go to camp. There’s a similar road in Redmond and a few organizations go out there every week to provide resources. Every Friday, the volunteer-based group Jericho Road, Mosaic Medical and a shower truck visit East Antler Road where it meets Redmond-Powell Butte Road.
▶️ 2-vehicle crash on Highway 97 in Bend leaves drivers seriously injured
A crash on Highway 97 in north Bend caused traffic delays and serious injuries Wednesday evening. The crash was reported just before 6:30 p.m., where the highway meets Cooley Rd. near Cascade Village Shopping Center. Oregon State Police said Thursday that the driver of a Subaru entered the intersection from...
Driver dies after falling tree hits truck on Highway 26
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Prineville man was killed in a weather-related crash on Highway 26 Tuesday after a tree collided with a commercial truck in Wasco County at approximately 3:26 p.m.
OSP: Prineville man killed after tree hits semi on Highway 26
Oregon State Police say a Prineville man was killed on Highway 26 Tuesday afternoon after a tree landed on the cab of his semi truck, causing it to crash. OSP identified the driver as James Darron Lyda, 53, of Prineville. Police say Lyda’s Peterbilt was headed eastbound when a large...
Four-vehicle serious-injury crash reported at Highway 97 and Cooley Road in northern Bend
