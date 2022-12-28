Read full article on original website
Beach Beacon
The Kingston Trio to play Central Park Performing Arts Center
LARGO — The Kingston Trio will perform Sunday, Jan. 8, 2 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $29.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793. All three current members — including Mike Marvin, Tim Gorelangton and Buddy Woodward —...
Beach Beacon
Looking Ahead: A&E events and activities
• A Drag Queen Christmas, Thursday, Dec. 29, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. • Salute to Vienna, Saturday, Dec. 31, 3 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $35....
Beach Beacon
Happenings: A&E events and activities
LARGO — Zoppé: An Italian Family Circus has been added to the 2023 lineup at Central Park Performing Arts Center. Circus performances will run March 9-19 and will be presented under the big top in Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $25. Call...
Beach Beacon
Griffin House to play Safety Harbor Art & Music Center
SAFETY HARBOR — Griffin House will take the stage Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Doors open at 7 p.m. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the show. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
Beach Beacon
Downtown Dunedin brings beauty into the new year with annual art festival
DUNEDIN — It’s time to ring in the new year with new art as Howard Alan Events presents the 26th annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7-8, on Main Street in Dunedin. Artists from around the nation will set up their creations, gallery-style,...
Beach Beacon
Rays spring training heads temporarily to St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG — There won’t be any palm trees or pelicans. And certainly no view of sailboats over the left field wall. But 15 years after their final exhibition game at picturesque Al Lang Field, the Rays will have spring training games at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg in 2023.
Beach Beacon
Longtime journalist Suzette Porter remembered for accuracy, work ethic
LARGO — The late Suzette Porter loved being a Pinellas County editor and reporter for Tampa Bay Newspapers, and it showed. Porter, 66, died Dec 13. Having worked for TBN for more than two decades, she suffered from lung cancer. Mary Burrell, who has worked for the county for...
Beach Beacon
Clearwater city manager’s stock fell quickly, weeks after a good evaluation
CLEARWATER — When Clearwater City Council members evaluated City Manager Jon Jennings on Nov. 17, they gave no indication of the shake-up that would occur just four weeks later. All five elected officials praised Jennings’ accomplishments in his first year on the job and detailed what they wanted to...
Beach Beacon
Year in Review: One final look before 2022 fades away
For the residents of Pinellas County, 2022 has provided plenty of highs and low, including some long-term goals accomplished and long-term careers coming to an end. Here’s a look back at some of the highlights — and lowlights — from areas around Pinellas. BEACHES. All aboard the...
Beach Beacon
Red tide levels continue to fall
The news on red tide continues to improve, particularly in Pinellas County. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was detected in 39 samples collected from the shoreline and offshore of southwest Florida the week of Dec. 29. That’s down from 51 samples...
Beach Beacon
Around Town: Beaches news briefs
TREASURE ISLAND — Ring in 2023 under the glow of a dazzling fireworks show at Gulf Front Park, 10400 Gulf Blvd., as the city of Treasure Island will light up the night sky at midnight on Jan. 1, 2023, to celebrate the start of a new year. To locate...
Beach Beacon
Around Town: North Pinellas news briefs
The Area Agency on Aging of Pasco-Pinellas is seeking individuals to become volunteers with Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders, known as the SHINE program. A volunteer orientation will be offered at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Safety Harbor Library, 101 Second St. N. SHINE is a...
Beach Beacon
Dunedin on path toward establishing nature preserve
DUNEDIN — City officials continue to clear the way through annexation and zoning actions to move forward with plans of creating a nature park on the east end of town. The city's Local Planning Agency Dec. 14 approved the annexation of two unplatted parcels consisting of 78.80 acres located south of Indigo Drive and east of Weathersfield Drive. Included is Jerry Lake.
Beach Beacon
Kennedy exits Forward Pinellas board, new faces added
CLEARWATER — Forward Pinellas, the countywide planning agency dedicated to transportation and land use, underwent a changing of the guard recently, as Indian Rocks Beach Mayor Cookie Kennedy concluded a decade-plus-long run with the organization, the last year as chair of the 13-member board. Kennedy was awarded a fitting...
Beach Beacon
Redington Beach to fine beachgoers who park at 2 parks
REDINGTON BEACH — This residential beach town is clamping down on those who park at Town Park or Friendship Park and sneak over to the beach. Town Park, with children’s play area and athletic fields, is located at the corner of Gulf Boulevard and 164th Avenue, while Friendship Park is at 164th Avenue across from Town Hall.
Beach Beacon
Treasure Island considers restrictions on electric bikes, scooters
TREASURE ISLAND — City Commissioners are considering adding micromobility devices, such as electric bicycles and electric scooters, to its ordinances regulating traffic and vehicles with a host of new restrictions. During commission discussion at a Dec. 20 work session, points of contention ranged from whether micromobility devices should be...
Beach Beacon
Pedestrian struck, injured in Largo
A woman has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car Dec. 27 while crossing West Bay Drive in Largo. Largo Police said the pedestrian, who was using a walker, was crossing the street from the area of West Bay Oak Mobile Home Park at 1610 West Bay Drive at about 7:21 p.m. An eastbound vehicle struck her. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and police said impairment was not a factor.
Beach Beacon
Belleair Bluffs’ longtime mayor to remain in post
BELLEAIR BLUFFS — The Belleair Bluffs City Commission met for the final time in 2022 on Dec. 19, as the local legislators tied up some old business and made plans for the New Year. In addition to appointing new members to the Planning Board and Board of Adjustments and...
Beach Beacon
St. Pete officers cleared in shooting
The State Attorney's Office has released the results of its investigation involving the November shooting of 63-year-old Gus Spanoudis by an officer of the St. Petersburg Police Department. In a letter sent to SPPD Chief Anthony Holloway on Dec. 21, State Attorney Bruce Bartlett stated, "As a result of this...
Beach Beacon
Campaign targets pedestrian, bike safety
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office received a contract from the Florida Department of Transportation for High Visibility Enforcement (HVE) pedestrian and bicycle safety. The initiative began on July 22 and will run through May 12, 2023. The HVE details will be held at 15 locations throughout Pinellas County, which have...
