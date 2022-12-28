A woman has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car Dec. 27 while crossing West Bay Drive in Largo. Largo Police said the pedestrian, who was using a walker, was crossing the street from the area of West Bay Oak Mobile Home Park at 1610 West Bay Drive at about 7:21 p.m. An eastbound vehicle struck her. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and police said impairment was not a factor.

LARGO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO