ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treasure Island, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay News 9

Epiphany 2023: Tarpon Springs set for its unique celebration

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — The yearly Tarpon Springs community celebration of Epiphany is back. Epiphany is celebrated worldwide on January 6 but the event’s biggest Western Hemisphere observance is in Tarpon Springs. What You Need To Know. 117th Tarpon Springs Epiphany celebration taking place Friday, Jan. 6. Considered...
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
Beach Beacon

Around Town: North Pinellas news briefs

The Area Agency on Aging of Pasco-Pinellas is seeking individuals to become volunteers with Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders, known as the SHINE program. A volunteer orientation will be offered at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Safety Harbor Library, 101 Second St. N. SHINE is a...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Dr. BBQ restaurant closes

Dr. BBQ The Restaurant and Burnt Ends Tiki Bar served its last meal Thursday, following the recent sale of the building. The popular restaurant at 1101 Central Ave. S., across from Tropicana Field, is owned by The Datz Group and operated by Ray “Dr. BBQ” Lampe. The group...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

Redington Beach to fine beachgoers who park at 2 parks

REDINGTON BEACH — This residential beach town is clamping down on those who park at Town Park or Friendship Park and sneak over to the beach. Town Park, with children’s play area and athletic fields, is located at the corner of Gulf Boulevard and 164th Avenue, while Friendship Park is at 164th Avenue across from Town Hall.
REDINGTON BEACH, FL
Longboat Observer

The best things to do around Sarasota for Dec. 29 to Jan. 4

$20-$40 Visit CircusArts.org. This is a circus town. And these are circus kids. The talented class of the Sailor Circus Academy — ages ranging from eight to 18 — are ready to show you everything they've been working on over the last year. There's nimble acrobats and flexible contortionists, dextrous jugglers and people who fly through the air with the greatest of ease. And they still have homework. Continues through Saturday.
SARASOTA, FL
Beach Beacon

Happenings: A&E events and activities

LARGO — Zoppé: An Italian Family Circus has been added to the 2023 lineup at Central Park Performing Arts Center. Circus performances will run March 9-19 and will be presented under the big top in Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $25. Call...
LARGO, FL
observernews.net

Cypress Creek Produce Co-op reopens in Apollo Beach

Cypress Creek Produce Co-op lost the lease on its brick-and-mortar building at 101 Flamingo Drive last March, when its owner decided to use the space for another purpose. But that didn’t stop Cassie Adams from serving her customers. While immediately looking for a new location, she began offering free...
APOLLO BEACH, FL
floridapolitics.com

Annual ‘State of the Bay’ coming to Suncoast Tiger Bay

Three Mayors may face tough questions about 2022 and beyond. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch and Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard will take the mic Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Suncoast Tiger Bay’s annual “State of the Bay” event, a historically well-attended luncheon that evaluates how the region’s three largest cities are faring into a new year.
CLEARWATER, FL
Beach Beacon

Year in Review: One final look before 2022 fades away

For the residents of Pinellas County, 2022 has provided plenty of highs and low, including some long-term goals accomplished and long-term careers coming to an end. Here’s a look back at some of the highlights — and lowlights — from areas around Pinellas. BEACHES. All aboard the...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

3 Best Pinellas New Year’s Eve 2023 Fireworks Displays

We will NOT see those bone chilling freezing cold temperatures on New Year’s Eve around Tampa Bay. In fact, the forecast calls for warmer than normal weather with temperatures all weekend in the upper 70s. Some areas might even hit 80 degrees. There is a chance of some rain, but hopefully it’ll be a typical Florida quick shower.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
observernews.net

Community response huge to loss of Sandy Council

Having contributed so much to others around her, Sandy Council will long be remembered by friends, her community partners and family members. Here is a sampling of the outpouring of comments made after her passing. All said she will deeply missed. Mariella Smith, former Hillsborough County commissioner. “Sandy was a...
RUSKIN, FL
lazytrips.com

26 Best Road Trips From Tampa

Home of the famous Cuban sandwich, sunny Tampa has a great standard of living with botanical parks, a blend of modern and historic architecture and a great assortment of beaches. From taking a wild roller coaster ride at Busch Gardens to relaxing in the blue calm of Florida Aquarium, there is no shortage of things to see and do in Florida's third-most populated city.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy