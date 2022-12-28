Read full article on original website
Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven lawLive Action NewsLargo, FL
After a video shows him dragging a woman into jail, a Tampa officer was fired.MikeTampa, FL
Teacher arrested after telling her students to cut themselves to rid their bodies of demons.Rooted ExpeditionsSaint Petersburg, FL
Top Tampa Cocktail Bars: Savor the Flavors of Tampa at These Must-Try Cocktail BarsKiki AlbaTampa, FL
What is This? The City of Tampa Flag.Modern GlobeTampa, FL
Bay News 9
Epiphany 2023: Tarpon Springs set for its unique celebration
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — The yearly Tarpon Springs community celebration of Epiphany is back. Epiphany is celebrated worldwide on January 6 but the event’s biggest Western Hemisphere observance is in Tarpon Springs. What You Need To Know. 117th Tarpon Springs Epiphany celebration taking place Friday, Jan. 6. Considered...
Beach Beacon
Around Town: North Pinellas news briefs
The Area Agency on Aging of Pasco-Pinellas is seeking individuals to become volunteers with Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders, known as the SHINE program. A volunteer orientation will be offered at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Safety Harbor Library, 101 Second St. N. SHINE is a...
stpetecatalyst.com
Dr. BBQ restaurant closes
Dr. BBQ The Restaurant and Burnt Ends Tiki Bar served its last meal Thursday, following the recent sale of the building. The popular restaurant at 1101 Central Ave. S., across from Tropicana Field, is owned by The Datz Group and operated by Ray “Dr. BBQ” Lampe. The group...
Demonstrators clash in Clearwater over 'A Drag Queen Christmas' show
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clashing demonstrators lined the roadway heading to Ruth Eckerd Hall on Thursday night, giving ticketholders to "A Drag Queen Christmas" a pre-show they probably weren't expecting. Organized groups have been protesting the show in different parts of Florida, including its final stop in Clearwater. Groups supporting...
Beach Beacon
Redington Beach to fine beachgoers who park at 2 parks
REDINGTON BEACH — This residential beach town is clamping down on those who park at Town Park or Friendship Park and sneak over to the beach. Town Park, with children’s play area and athletic fields, is located at the corner of Gulf Boulevard and 164th Avenue, while Friendship Park is at 164th Avenue across from Town Hall.
Construction on 4th Street scheduled to begin in early 2023
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Temporary lane closures and detours are planned for a stretch of 4th Street in St. Petersburg where construction is planned. Work is scheduled starting Monday, Jan. 9, on 4th Street from 5th Avenue North to 5th Avenue South — a length of just under a mile but running through the downtown area.
St Petersburg’s Iconic Munch’s Restaurant is Closing
The restaurant which has been the favorite of many residents over the years is closing on Dec. 30. A new owner who’s yet to be unveiled is going to keep the restaurant going.
Longboat Observer
The best things to do around Sarasota for Dec. 29 to Jan. 4
$20-$40 Visit CircusArts.org. This is a circus town. And these are circus kids. The talented class of the Sailor Circus Academy — ages ranging from eight to 18 — are ready to show you everything they've been working on over the last year. There's nimble acrobats and flexible contortionists, dextrous jugglers and people who fly through the air with the greatest of ease. And they still have homework. Continues through Saturday.
Beach Beacon
Happenings: A&E events and activities
LARGO — Zoppé: An Italian Family Circus has been added to the 2023 lineup at Central Park Performing Arts Center. Circus performances will run March 9-19 and will be presented under the big top in Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $25. Call...
observernews.net
Cypress Creek Produce Co-op reopens in Apollo Beach
Cypress Creek Produce Co-op lost the lease on its brick-and-mortar building at 101 Flamingo Drive last March, when its owner decided to use the space for another purpose. But that didn’t stop Cassie Adams from serving her customers. While immediately looking for a new location, she began offering free...
Beach Beacon
Downtown Dunedin brings beauty into the new year with annual art festival
DUNEDIN — It’s time to ring in the new year with new art as Howard Alan Events presents the 26th annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7-8, on Main Street in Dunedin. Artists from around the nation will set up their creations, gallery-style,...
floridapolitics.com
Annual ‘State of the Bay’ coming to Suncoast Tiger Bay
Three Mayors may face tough questions about 2022 and beyond. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch and Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard will take the mic Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Suncoast Tiger Bay’s annual “State of the Bay” event, a historically well-attended luncheon that evaluates how the region’s three largest cities are faring into a new year.
Beach Beacon
Year in Review: One final look before 2022 fades away
For the residents of Pinellas County, 2022 has provided plenty of highs and low, including some long-term goals accomplished and long-term careers coming to an end. Here’s a look back at some of the highlights — and lowlights — from areas around Pinellas. BEACHES. All aboard the...
This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Southern Food
That's why Eat This, Not That! spotted every state's best Southern eatery.
Team Behind Michael’s On East to Launch New Concept at Selby Gardens, Oct 2023
The new venture, which is yet to be named, will be a farm-to-table restaurant that draws on the established excellency of its flagship brand.
995qyk.com
3 Best Pinellas New Year’s Eve 2023 Fireworks Displays
We will NOT see those bone chilling freezing cold temperatures on New Year’s Eve around Tampa Bay. In fact, the forecast calls for warmer than normal weather with temperatures all weekend in the upper 70s. Some areas might even hit 80 degrees. There is a chance of some rain, but hopefully it’ll be a typical Florida quick shower.
observernews.net
Community response huge to loss of Sandy Council
Having contributed so much to others around her, Sandy Council will long be remembered by friends, her community partners and family members. Here is a sampling of the outpouring of comments made after her passing. All said she will deeply missed. Mariella Smith, former Hillsborough County commissioner. “Sandy was a...
Driftwood Palm Harbor to Offer Upper-End Casual Seafood Vibes
The restaurant marks a new chapter for veteran, longtime industry professional, and first-time restaurateur, Alex Stevenson.
lazytrips.com
26 Best Road Trips From Tampa
Home of the famous Cuban sandwich, sunny Tampa has a great standard of living with botanical parks, a blend of modern and historic architecture and a great assortment of beaches. From taking a wild roller coaster ride at Busch Gardens to relaxing in the blue calm of Florida Aquarium, there is no shortage of things to see and do in Florida's third-most populated city.
