Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

What’s Cookin’ at Santa Barbara’s Organic Soup Kitchen

The ‘Indy’ video team gets a behind-the-scenes look at Santa Barbara’s Organic Soup Kitchen with Executive Director Anthony Carroccio. Read Callie Fausey’s full story here. For more information visit www.organicsoupkitchen.org. Music by Music_Unlimited via Pixabay. Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Heart of the Home: A Year in Pictures 2022

Ask any contractor making a go of it — it’s not easy building custom homes in Santa Barbara. But with a bit of perspective and successful collaborations, the rewards outweigh the challenges. When it comes to meeting — or exceeding — the high standards of our seaside town, those very same hoops and hurdles produce a process that ensures spectacular results. Just take a look around.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Society Matters | Adam’s Angels Hosts Christmas Luncheon with Kenny Loggins

On Christmas Day at the Veterans’ Memorial Building, Adam’s Angels once again hosted a fabulous Christmas meal open to anyone in the community. A large team of volunteers warmly welcomed about 500 guests, many of them homeless, and provided them with a delicious meal, presents, supplies, and entertainment, including a heartwarming performance of Christmas songs by Kenny Loggins and Jackson Gillies.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Our Year in Photos 2022

The year 2022 will go down as a year of reconciliation and recovery, as Santa Barbara and the world at large pulled itself out from the COVID pandemic and grappled with social, political, and cultural standards that continue to evolve at a breakneck pace. That translated to many happy days:...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Something “cooking” inside 1,000-degree oven at historic restaurant in Santa Ynez

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - There’s something “cooking” in Santa Ynez. And you won’t find it at most restaurants. It’s sizzling at the Victor restaurant in Santa Ynez.  “It’s called Josper Grill … we use mesquit … and we cook pretty much anything in there. All the proteins. Steaks, salmon, chicken," said executive chef Beto The post Something “cooking” inside 1,000-degree oven at historic restaurant in Santa Ynez appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Every Cloud Has a Silver-Iodide Lining

With most of California now entering the fourth year of drought and the state’s major reservoirs starting to display bathtub rings where water used to be, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors voted to spend $370,000 to dope passing rain clouds with silver iodide to better get every drop of rain possible.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Aging in Santa Barbara: The Caregiver

To follow up on Aging in Santa Barbara, which discussed the primary barriers for older adults who wish to remain in their homes, I want to talk about the needs of caregivers in our community. But first, some background information about the role caregivers are playing in their families and society.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Full Belly Files | Behind the Scenes at Pacific Pickle Works

This edition of Full Belly Files was originally emailed to subscribers on December 23, 2022. To receive Matt Kettmann’s food newsletter in your inbox each Friday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. Given that he or she may be reading this right now, I’m not going to say which of my...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Chumash Charity Golf Classic Raises $150K for Planned Parenthood, Good Samaritan Shelter, Tech Program

SANTA YNEZ, CA — December 28, 2022 — The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has announced that its annual Chumash Charity Golf Classic raised $150,000 this year, with proceeds split evenly among Planned Parenthood California Central Coast, Good Samaritan Shelter in Santa Maria and the tribe’s Technology in Schools Program, which provides grants to help local classrooms address high-tech needs.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Industrial Aquaculture

I may not be an expert scuba diver, but my experiences under the surface — especially off the Central California coast — have definitely highlighted the importance of ocean conservation for me. What I love most about the Central Coast — particularly the Santa Barbara area — is how much of the coastline is still undeveloped. This is why I have been particularly concerned by NOAA’s proposals for offshore finfish farming.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Housing Element: Could Santa Barbara Be in Danger of ‘The Builder’s Remedy’?

As the February 15, 2023, deadline approaches for local governments to submit their revised Housing Element drafts to the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) for certification, the terms “builder’s remedy” and “use by right” have been used more frequently. And now that the County of Santa Barbara and the City of Carpinteria have announced that they will likely fail to meet that February deadline to submit their plans, questions arise as to what exactly these terms mean and what the repercussions are of losing state certification.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

