Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
What’s Cookin’ at Santa Barbara’s Organic Soup Kitchen
The ‘Indy’ video team gets a behind-the-scenes look at Santa Barbara’s Organic Soup Kitchen with Executive Director Anthony Carroccio. Read Callie Fausey’s full story here. For more information visit www.organicsoupkitchen.org. Music by Music_Unlimited via Pixabay. Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single...
Santa Barbara Independent
Heart of the Home: A Year in Pictures 2022
Ask any contractor making a go of it — it’s not easy building custom homes in Santa Barbara. But with a bit of perspective and successful collaborations, the rewards outweigh the challenges. When it comes to meeting — or exceeding — the high standards of our seaside town, those very same hoops and hurdles produce a process that ensures spectacular results. Just take a look around.
Santa Barbara Independent
Society Matters | Adam’s Angels Hosts Christmas Luncheon with Kenny Loggins
On Christmas Day at the Veterans’ Memorial Building, Adam’s Angels once again hosted a fabulous Christmas meal open to anyone in the community. A large team of volunteers warmly welcomed about 500 guests, many of them homeless, and provided them with a delicious meal, presents, supplies, and entertainment, including a heartwarming performance of Christmas songs by Kenny Loggins and Jackson Gillies.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara’s Organic Soup Kitchen Partners with DoorDash to Expand Services
For Anthony Carroccio, a typical workday can start as early as 3 a.m. When you have a commercial kitchen to run that makes 1,400 bowls of soup per week, and hundreds of clients (and counting) to serve, you can never have too many hours in the day. Carroccio is the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Our Year in Photos 2022
The year 2022 will go down as a year of reconciliation and recovery, as Santa Barbara and the world at large pulled itself out from the COVID pandemic and grappled with social, political, and cultural standards that continue to evolve at a breakneck pace. That translated to many happy days:...
Santa Barbara Fire Department offers rain safety tips to homeowners
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- More rain is expected throughout the region. So the Santa Barbara Fire Department wants homeowners to make sure they know how to keep their homes safe. The post Santa Barbara Fire Department offers rain safety tips to homeowners appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Something “cooking” inside 1,000-degree oven at historic restaurant in Santa Ynez
SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - There’s something “cooking” in Santa Ynez. And you won’t find it at most restaurants. It’s sizzling at the Victor restaurant in Santa Ynez. “It’s called Josper Grill … we use mesquit … and we cook pretty much anything in there. All the proteins. Steaks, salmon, chicken," said executive chef Beto The post Something “cooking” inside 1,000-degree oven at historic restaurant in Santa Ynez appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
New Times
Proof and Gather's Kaitlin Munoz launches two bakeries on the Central Coast
Kaitlin Munoz has a lot to celebrate this holiday season. A little more than a year ago, she relocated her fledgling Proof and Gather Baking Company from a registered cottage food kitchen in Lompoc to a larger-scale commercial kitchen in San Luis Obispo. Her stated long-term goal at the time...
Santa Barbara Independent
Every Cloud Has a Silver-Iodide Lining
With most of California now entering the fourth year of drought and the state’s major reservoirs starting to display bathtub rings where water used to be, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors voted to spend $370,000 to dope passing rain clouds with silver iodide to better get every drop of rain possible.
Santa Barbara Independent
Aging in Santa Barbara: The Caregiver
To follow up on Aging in Santa Barbara, which discussed the primary barriers for older adults who wish to remain in their homes, I want to talk about the needs of caregivers in our community. But first, some background information about the role caregivers are playing in their families and society.
'Name your price' during adoption promotion at Santa Barbara Co. animal shelters
Santa Barbara County Animal Services says the influx in animals they've seen recently is not slowing down.
Tourists are traveling to the Central Coast amidst the rain and businesses are thriving
Tourists visit the Central Coast amidst the wet weather in Pismo Beach and Orcutt and business are staying busy during the holiday season. The post Tourists are traveling to the Central Coast amidst the rain and businesses are thriving appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Full Belly Files | Behind the Scenes at Pacific Pickle Works
This edition of Full Belly Files was originally emailed to subscribers on December 23, 2022. To receive Matt Kettmann’s food newsletter in your inbox each Friday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. Given that he or she may be reading this right now, I’m not going to say which of my...
Santa Barbara Independent
Chumash Charity Golf Classic Raises $150K for Planned Parenthood, Good Samaritan Shelter, Tech Program
SANTA YNEZ, CA — December 28, 2022 — The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has announced that its annual Chumash Charity Golf Classic raised $150,000 this year, with proceeds split evenly among Planned Parenthood California Central Coast, Good Samaritan Shelter in Santa Maria and the tribe’s Technology in Schools Program, which provides grants to help local classrooms address high-tech needs.
Pieology Celebrates Opening of its Newest Location
This Pieology Pizzeria opening marks Akash Management’s 47th Pieology opening
Adorable sea lions gather at Ventura County beach, deliver joy to spectators
California sea lions gathered on the sand at Kiddie Beach in Oxnard, delivering joy to spectators.
Santa Barbara Independent
Industrial Aquaculture
I may not be an expert scuba diver, but my experiences under the surface — especially off the Central California coast — have definitely highlighted the importance of ocean conservation for me. What I love most about the Central Coast — particularly the Santa Barbara area — is how much of the coastline is still undeveloped. This is why I have been particularly concerned by NOAA’s proposals for offshore finfish farming.
kclu.org
First in trio of storms drops significant rain in parts of Tri-Counties
The first in a trio of storm systems to hit the Tri-Counties dropped one to two inches of rain in the region, with more expected before New Year’s Day. San Luis Obispo had 1.7” of rain, and Arroyo Grande had 1.8”. In Santa Barbara County, Solvang recorded...
Father drives 1,100 miles from Simi Valley to Denver to pick up daughter stranded by Southwest
A Simi Valley father drove 1,100 miles through a winter storm to pick up his daughter who was stuck in Denver because her Southwest flight kept getting delayed and canceled.
Santa Barbara Independent
Housing Element: Could Santa Barbara Be in Danger of ‘The Builder’s Remedy’?
As the February 15, 2023, deadline approaches for local governments to submit their revised Housing Element drafts to the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) for certification, the terms “builder’s remedy” and “use by right” have been used more frequently. And now that the County of Santa Barbara and the City of Carpinteria have announced that they will likely fail to meet that February deadline to submit their plans, questions arise as to what exactly these terms mean and what the repercussions are of losing state certification.
Comments / 0