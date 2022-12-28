Read full article on original website
Davante Adams responds as Derek Car reportedly leaves Raiders amid demotion: 'The reason why I came here'
With Derek Carr out as starting quarterback, the Las Vegas Raiders are moving on without him in the locker room. Meanwhile, his Raiders teammates including close friend Davante Adams have responded to the news. Head coach Josh McDaniels announced on Wednesday that backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham was taking over for...
Yardbarker
All eyes on Lamar Jackson as Ravens welcome Steelers
That's the question concerning Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson ahead of the Ravens' Sunday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson missed his 10th straight practice Wednesday due to a knee injury that has kept him out of the past three games. Without elaborating further, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said...
T.J. Watt Talks J.J. Watt's Retirement, Chances He'd Still Join Steelers
Is a Watt trio still possible for the Pittsburgh Steelers?
NFL World Praying For Steelers Ownership This Week
John Rooney, the son of Pittsburgh Steelers founder Art Rooney Sr., died at age 83. The team confirmed his passing Wednesday after the New York Giants previously shared the news and expressed their condolences on Twitter. "Uncle John was kind and generous [to] everyone," his nephew, Jim Rooney, wrote on...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Steelers-Ravens
The Pittsburgh Steelers square off against the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC North matchup in Week 17 of the NFL. Both of these teams were victorious in Week 16. The Steelers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, while the Ravens took down the Atlanta Falcons in their weekend matchup. Here's everything...
Ravens release first injury report for Week 17 matchup vs. Steelers
The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for a pivotal Week 17 divisional matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a contest that has plenty of meaning. Baltimore will be looking to keep up with the Cincinnati Bengals in the race for the AFC North crown, while Pittsburgh still has a shot to make the playoffs.
Players, coaches agree: Steelers-Ravens deserves reputation as NFL’s most physical
The time over which Steelers-Ravens is referenced as among the most — if not the most — physical and hardest-hitting rivalry in football can be measured not in years but by the decade. From television play-by-play announcers to the talking-head commentators on cable, the hype machine has promoted...
CB Cameron Sutton only Steeler to miss Wednesday practice with injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers had a lengthy practice report with multiple guys designated as DNP on Wednesday. However, the only Steeler who missed practice with an actual injury was cornerback Cameron Sutton. He is dealing with a hamstring injury. The Steelers are preparing for a rematch against the Baltimore Ravens this week.
Yardbarker
Stock crashing for Steelers former first-round pick
Now in his fourth season, Bush has yet to eclipse any stat he posted as a rookie. Bush's rookie contract expires at the end of this season. With it unlikely the Steelers will re-sign him, another hole will be created on their roster for 2023. Spillane played 100% of the...
Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 17 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 17 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens.
Steelers 4 Downs: Run game excelling in ‘power,’ short-yardage situations
When Derek Watt was stuffed on a third-and-1 play late in the second quarter of last week’s Christmas Eve game, it was jarring for Pittsburgh Steelers fans. Watt had been perfect on fullback dives on short yardage this season — and so had just about everybody else on the team on third- or fourth-and-1 rushes.
Cam Heyward shares perfect breakdown similarities between JJ Watt, TJ Watt
Everyone knows how capable JJ Watt and TJ Watt are on defense. Both are missiles on the field but here’s a more analytical breakdown of their similarities, via Pittsburgh Steelers veteran defensive tackle Cam Heyward on his Not Just Football with Cam Heyward (h/t Steelers Depot). “The motor is...
