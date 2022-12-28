Read full article on original website
MLB rumors: Red Sox, Rockies-Marlins trade, Padres, Eric Hosmer
As 2023 draws ever closer, there are MLB rumors surrounding the Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies, San Diego Padres, and Miami Marlins, as well as the next destination for Eric Hosmer. MLB rumors: San Diego Padres listening on Ha-Seong Kim, Trent Grisham. According to Dennis Lin of The Athletic (subscription...
Former Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco back in NPB
Maybe the second time can be the charm for former Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco. He had signed with the Yomiuri Giants for the 2022 season, hoping to resurrect his career and become a major league option once more. That was not the case as he produced a disappointing .240/.306/.457 batting line with 24 homers and 21 doubles in his 484 plate appearances. While he was an above average bat, he was not the type of difference maker the Giants had hoped for.
Yardbarker
The Richard Rodríguez trade was bad for both Braves and Pirates
The former Braves pitcher was drafted out of high school in the fourth round of the 2016 draft and developed into an exciting arm on the farm. Prior to the 2019 season, Wilson even made an appearance on Baseball America’s top 100 prospects, and Alex Anthopoulos parlayed his projectability, along with Ricky DeVito, into a deal that would net Richard Rodríguez from Pittsburgh, which has turned into a trade neither side will remember fondly.
Blue Jays, Julian Fernandez Agree To Minor League Deal
The Blue Jays are signing reliever Julian Fernández to a minor league contract, reports Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet (Twitter link). He’ll add some hard-throwing bullpen depth to the upper minors. Fernández has over two years of major league service, but virtually all of that was spent on the...
Yardbarker
The Yankees have one exciting catcher prospect gearing up to make his MLB debut in 2023
The New York Yankees have a strong roster across-the-board heading into 2023. However, there are questions regarding the catcher position, despite striking gold with Jose Treviño last year before the season began. General manager Brian Cashman acquire Treviño from the Texas Rangers, adding an elite defensive catcher to the mix.
MLB free agency rumors: Former Red Sox 1B Eric Hosmer draws interest from 2 teams (report)
Following a short tenure with the Boston Red Sox, Eric Hosmer is now drawing reportedly interest from teams. According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the 33-year-old first baseman is “on the radar” for the Baltimore Orioles and Chicago Cubs. Hosmer was traded to the Red...
State of AL West: Seattle Mariners
The Seattle Mariners are looking for an encore after ending their long postseason drought in 2022.
Yardbarker
Taking our first crack at projecting the Blue Jays’ 2023 Opening Day roster
As December is nearing an end, 2023 is right around the corner, meaning Spring Training and another Blue Jays season is on the horizon. While the front office didn’t make any crazy moves out of the gate this winter, they have been involved in two of the biggest trades this offseason (so far). Ross Atkins and co. moved fan favourite Teoscar Hernández to the Seattle Mariners in mid-November, acquiring reliever Erik Swanson and prospect Adam Macko, and then following that move by trading away catcher Gabriel Moreno and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to the Arizona Diamondbacks and acquiring one of the top defensive outfielders in the game in Daulton Varsho.
