FanSided

MLB rumors: Red Sox, Rockies-Marlins trade, Padres, Eric Hosmer

As 2023 draws ever closer, there are MLB rumors surrounding the Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies, San Diego Padres, and Miami Marlins, as well as the next destination for Eric Hosmer. MLB rumors: San Diego Padres listening on Ha-Seong Kim, Trent Grisham. According to Dennis Lin of The Athletic (subscription...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Former Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco back in NPB

Maybe the second time can be the charm for former Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco. He had signed with the Yomiuri Giants for the 2022 season, hoping to resurrect his career and become a major league option once more. That was not the case as he produced a disappointing .240/.306/.457 batting line with 24 homers and 21 doubles in his 484 plate appearances. While he was an above average bat, he was not the type of difference maker the Giants had hoped for.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

The Richard Rodríguez trade was bad for both Braves and Pirates

The former Braves pitcher was drafted out of high school in the fourth round of the 2016 draft and developed into an exciting arm on the farm. Prior to the 2019 season, Wilson even made an appearance on Baseball America’s top 100 prospects, and Alex Anthopoulos parlayed his projectability, along with Ricky DeVito, into a deal that would net Richard Rodríguez from Pittsburgh, which has turned into a trade neither side will remember fondly.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Taking our first crack at projecting the Blue Jays’ 2023 Opening Day roster

As December is nearing an end, 2023 is right around the corner, meaning Spring Training and another Blue Jays season is on the horizon. While the front office didn’t make any crazy moves out of the gate this winter, they have been involved in two of the biggest trades this offseason (so far). Ross Atkins and co. moved fan favourite Teoscar Hernández to the Seattle Mariners in mid-November, acquiring reliever Erik Swanson and prospect Adam Macko, and then following that move by trading away catcher Gabriel Moreno and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to the Arizona Diamondbacks and acquiring one of the top defensive outfielders in the game in Daulton Varsho.

