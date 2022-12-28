ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Florida man blames voodoo after impregnating 13-year-old girl

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JiwkG_0jwnlLff00

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Florida man is claiming that voodoo was responsible for him getting a 13-year-old girl pregnant.

According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, the girl was admitted to the hospital on December 19th after suffering severe abdominal pain. During the visit, she made a call to 41-year-old Jean Evenel Innocent. The child said she had been vomiting, and the hospital was about to give her a pregnancy test.

The test would reveal that she was six months pregnant.

During that phone call with Innocent, he was heard telling the victim that she should make up a story about another boy. He also mentioned that if she told people what really happened, he would go to jail.

Instead, the child told authorities in a sworn statement that Innocent had sexual intercourse with her four times following abdominal surgery she had in 2020. She also said the most recent incident happened in November.

According to the arrest report, Innocent entered the girl’s bedroom and asked her to “give him ten minutes.” He then began to rape the child, despite her saying “no.” The victim said Innocent only stopped because she was crying.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s detectives arrested Innocent, who claimed to only remember having intercourse with the victim on two occasions. He also claimed it only lasted a few seconds and that it happened most recently, three months ago.

During the interview, Innocent claimed that the religious practice of Voodoo was responsible for him raping the 13-year-old child.

Innocent faces several charges, including two counts of sexual battery on a child, one count of incest, and one count of impregnation of a child.

