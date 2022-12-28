ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Henry County Daily Herald

Henry County Water Authority reporting leaks, strain to system

McDONOUGH — Water leaks due to freezing temperatures are straining the Henry County Water Authority’s ability to supply water throughout the county. Similar to problems in Clayton and Butts counties, HCWA is reporting a number of water leaks and burst pipes along with unchecked flowing water due to empty homes and businesses.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Lanes re-open after 'bad crash' on Canton Road, Cobb DOT says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews in Cobb County responded to a serious crash on Canton Road. Cobb County Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes on Canton Road were blocked on Friday morning at Hawkins Store Road for what's described as a "bad crash." A DOT camera located at the...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

1 person dead, another injured in fire at Cobb County home

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - An early morning house fire in Cobb County claimed the life of one person and sent another to the hospital Friday. Officials say the fire broke out at around 12:30 a.m. Friday at the house on the 4000 block of Cooper Lake Court in Smyrna. When...
COBB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

1 dead, 1 injured in Cobb County house fire

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Smyrna fire investigators are working a fatal fire at a Cobb County home. Earlier Friday morning, investigators confirmed that one person is dead and another was injured in a house fire on Cooper Lake Court overnight. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach was LIVE in Cobb County...
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services issues public information release about death of teen in Kennesaw frozen lake

Nicholas Danz, the public information officer for Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services, distributed the following public information release about the death of the 16-year-old teen who fell into a partially frozen lake:. On December 28, 2022 at approximately 5:15 pm, Kennesaw Police Department, Cobb County Police Department, and Cobb...
KENNESAW, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

LIST: Closures of government offices and more in North Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several counties in North Georgia are announcing closures or delays Tuesday morning because of issues related to the weather. The list below will be updated as new information is received. FULTON COUNTY. The South Fulton Service Center and Oak Hill Facility will be closed...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

GDOT: North Georgia getting widened highways, interchange, safer intersections in 2023

2023 is going to be a busy year for the Georgia Department of Transportation with a number of projects planned and in the works across North Georgia. District Engineer Kelvin Mullins, who oversees the 21 Northeast Georgia counties that make up GDOT District 1, said those include widening on I-85 in Jackson and Banks counties, safety improvements including a new overpass on Highway 365 at Lanier Tech and several R-cut intersection safety upgrades, and installation of a median along Highway 441 through Banks Crossing.
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Alpharetta man dead after single-vehicle wreck in Forsyth County

An Alpharetta man died Saturday night after a single-vehicle crash in Forsyth County. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department responded to the crash around 11:15 p.m. in the Chattahoochee River Club subdivision. James Allen, 30 of Alpharetta, had just entered the subdivision and was traveling on River...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Commerce structure fire leaves home with smoke damage

A family was displaced from their home following an accidental structure fire Monday afternoon in Commerce. According to a press release from Banks County Fire and Emergency Services, the department responded to 521 Hebron, Rd, Commerce at 1:20 p.m. and found that the home was emitting heavy smoke and flames. All occupants were already out of the house.
COMMERCE, GA
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County to receive new equipment for first responders through grant

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners recently accepted a $166,000 grant that will allow for the purchase of various new equipment for first responders. According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the grant comes from the Atlanta Regional Commission through the Atlanta Urban Area Security Initiative. The county will...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

House fire leaves Douglas flight paramedic in need

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A Douglas flight paramedic needs community support after his home caught on fire on Monday. Paramedic Andrew Kersey, who works at Air Evac Lifeteam 90, lost many items in the fire at his Appling County home, according to the paramedic’s page and the Douglas County Fire Department.
DOUGLAS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Johns Creek to allow golf carts on neighborhood streets

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - The City of Johns Creek has adopted a new ordinance allowing drivers to hit the road in golf cars. The changes to the law will go into effect on New Year's Day. According to the city, drivers will be able to use personal transportation vehicles like...
JOHNS CREEK, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: WCFR is working brush fire off of Pannell Road

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Dec. 27, 2022) At 1:42 p.m., Walton County Fire Rescue Craig League reported that crews from WCFR were working a brush fire in the 3400 block of Pannell Road. “Multiple Fire units are on scene, Ga Forestry is also responding a fire plow,” League said. “We have...

