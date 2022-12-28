2023 is going to be a busy year for the Georgia Department of Transportation with a number of projects planned and in the works across North Georgia. District Engineer Kelvin Mullins, who oversees the 21 Northeast Georgia counties that make up GDOT District 1, said those include widening on I-85 in Jackson and Banks counties, safety improvements including a new overpass on Highway 365 at Lanier Tech and several R-cut intersection safety upgrades, and installation of a median along Highway 441 through Banks Crossing.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO