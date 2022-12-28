Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County Water Authority reporting leaks, strain to system
McDONOUGH — Water leaks due to freezing temperatures are straining the Henry County Water Authority’s ability to supply water throughout the county. Similar to problems in Clayton and Butts counties, HCWA is reporting a number of water leaks and burst pipes along with unchecked flowing water due to empty homes and businesses.
fox5atlanta.com
Lanes re-open after 'bad crash' on Canton Road, Cobb DOT says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews in Cobb County responded to a serious crash on Canton Road. Cobb County Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes on Canton Road were blocked on Friday morning at Hawkins Store Road for what's described as a "bad crash." A DOT camera located at the...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Early morning fire at a business shut down parts of S. Madison Friday morning
MONROE, GA (Dec. 30, 2022) Monroe Fire Department and Walton County Fire Rescue battled a structure fire at a business building in the 1200 block of S Madison Ave in the early morning hours of Friday. Monroe Fire Chief Andrew Dykes said S. Madison Ave was closed for a while as crews battled the blaze.
fox5atlanta.com
1 person dead, another injured in fire at Cobb County home
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - An early morning house fire in Cobb County claimed the life of one person and sent another to the hospital Friday. Officials say the fire broke out at around 12:30 a.m. Friday at the house on the 4000 block of Cooper Lake Court in Smyrna. When...
'Just in shock': Atlanta area residents react to boil water advisory
ATLANTA — Carol Yancey of the Atlanta metro area was planning to spend a festive Christmas holiday with her large extended family. But she said the threat of possibly contaminated water in Clayton County ended her holiday plans. Boil water notices were issued last weekend and this week in...
Portion of FoCo’s Big Creek Greenway closed, damages caused by falling tree
A section of the Big Creek Greenway in Forsyth County is closed until further notice after a tree fell on the pathPhoto byForsyth County Government. (Forsyth County, GA) A section of the Big Creek Greenway in Forsyth County is closed until further notice after a tree fell on the path.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services issues public information release about death of teen in Kennesaw frozen lake
Nicholas Danz, the public information officer for Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services, distributed the following public information release about the death of the 16-year-old teen who fell into a partially frozen lake:. On December 28, 2022 at approximately 5:15 pm, Kennesaw Police Department, Cobb County Police Department, and Cobb...
atlantanewsfirst.com
LIST: Closures of government offices and more in North Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several counties in North Georgia are announcing closures or delays Tuesday morning because of issues related to the weather. The list below will be updated as new information is received. FULTON COUNTY. The South Fulton Service Center and Oak Hill Facility will be closed...
accesswdun.com
GDOT: North Georgia getting widened highways, interchange, safer intersections in 2023
2023 is going to be a busy year for the Georgia Department of Transportation with a number of projects planned and in the works across North Georgia. District Engineer Kelvin Mullins, who oversees the 21 Northeast Georgia counties that make up GDOT District 1, said those include widening on I-85 in Jackson and Banks counties, safety improvements including a new overpass on Highway 365 at Lanier Tech and several R-cut intersection safety upgrades, and installation of a median along Highway 441 through Banks Crossing.
Monroe Local News
Update: 2 transported with minor injuries from Snows Mill Road crash
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Dec. 29, 2022) At 9:45 a.m. Walton County Fire Rescue reported that crews from WCFR and Walton County EMS are on the scene of a two car crash on Snows Mill Road at Bearden Road. “Multiple injuries are reported, and at least one entrapment,” WCFR Assistant Chief...
Clayton townhomes burn to the ground because firefighters don’t have enough water pressure
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — At least six units of a townhome complex in Clayton County burned to the ground early Wednesday morning after firefighters were faced with no available water due to frozen pipes. The fire started early Wednesday morning at the Lakeside Townhomes off Riverdale Road just south...
accesswdun.com
Alpharetta man dead after single-vehicle wreck in Forsyth County
An Alpharetta man died Saturday night after a single-vehicle crash in Forsyth County. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department responded to the crash around 11:15 p.m. in the Chattahoochee River Club subdivision. James Allen, 30 of Alpharetta, had just entered the subdivision and was traveling on River...
accesswdun.com
Commerce structure fire leaves home with smoke damage
A family was displaced from their home following an accidental structure fire Monday afternoon in Commerce. According to a press release from Banks County Fire and Emergency Services, the department responded to 521 Hebron, Rd, Commerce at 1:20 p.m. and found that the home was emitting heavy smoke and flames. All occupants were already out of the house.
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County to receive new equipment for first responders through grant
The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners recently accepted a $166,000 grant that will allow for the purchase of various new equipment for first responders. According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the grant comes from the Atlanta Regional Commission through the Atlanta Urban Area Security Initiative. The county will...
WALB 10
House fire leaves Douglas flight paramedic in need
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A Douglas flight paramedic needs community support after his home caught on fire on Monday. Paramedic Andrew Kersey, who works at Air Evac Lifeteam 90, lost many items in the fire at his Appling County home, according to the paramedic’s page and the Douglas County Fire Department.
fox5atlanta.com
Johns Creek to allow golf carts on neighborhood streets
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - The City of Johns Creek has adopted a new ordinance allowing drivers to hit the road in golf cars. The changes to the law will go into effect on New Year's Day. According to the city, drivers will be able to use personal transportation vehicles like...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: WCFR is working brush fire off of Pannell Road
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Dec. 27, 2022) At 1:42 p.m., Walton County Fire Rescue Craig League reported that crews from WCFR were working a brush fire in the 3400 block of Pannell Road. “Multiple Fire units are on scene, Ga Forestry is also responding a fire plow,” League said. “We have...
fox5atlanta.com
Child dies after falling through icy Kennesaw lake
First responders pulled two children from the lake. One died overnight and another is said to be in stable condition.
