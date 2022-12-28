ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Scottsdale-based Discount Tire buys Phoenix land for corporate headquarters

Phoenix Independent
Phoenix Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vFsHa_0jwnlI1U00

Discount Tire has acquired 35 acres in Phoenix for a new corporate headquarters near Loop 101 and State Route 51.

Discount Tire purchased the site at a recent Arizona State Land Department public auction, the company announced Tuesday. Proceeds from the sale will be invested by the state in the Permanent Land Endowment Trust Fund to benefit K-12 education in Arizona, company officials said in a release.

"Our commitment is to create the best, most positive experience for our people," Michael Zuieback, chairman at Discount Tire, said.

"We are pleased to acquire this property in Phoenix and begin work on an innovative, sustainable workspace that honors and strengthens the culture on which our company was founded.”

Plans for a 300,000-square-foot office building and campus amenities are in the early stages, according to the company.

Development is expected to occur in phases, with the construction of infrastructure improvements beginning within 12 months.

The announcement represents one of the largest economic development deals of its kind in recent years in Phoenix, according to the release.

"Discount Tire is one of Arizona's greatest business success stories," Gov. Doug Ducey said. "From Bruce Halle's first stores in Phoenix more than 50 years ago to growing to be the nation's premier tires and wheels retailer, Discount Tire has always done business while giving so much back to Arizona and our communities.”

The future corporate campus will house Discount Tire's headquarters and the offices of The Diane & Bruce Halle Foundation, a provider of philanthropic resources to local communities across Arizona, officials said.

"I could not be more excited that Discount Tire chose to maintain its local presence with this new headquarters in North Phoenix," Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said.

"The company's decision to locate here means 1,100 high-value jobs. Given Discount Tire's long history of growing its own talent, I suspect many a career will be launched at this new location."

Discount Tire ranked as the No. 77 largest company on the "America's Largest Private Companies" list in 2022 and has been named a top employer in Arizona multiple times.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Phoenix New Times

Businesses are Moving In and Out of The Churchill in Downtown Phoenix

The Churchill has become a staple near Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix. City dwellers waltz into the micro-marketplace of stores and restaurants housed in shipping containers throughout the day to grab an everything bagel slathered in schmear at Stoop Kid or sip on a cheeky cocktail at So Far So Good.
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Governor Ducey honors redeveloper and philanthropist Michael Pollack with commendation

(MESA, Ariz.) Michael Pollack’s 50 years as a re-developer, as well as his philanthropy have not gone unnoticed by Governor Ducey who took the time to issue a special commendation in recognition of Pollack’s “Many years of service involved in the development or redevelopment of more than 10 million square feet of real estate projects in the last 50 years.” Governor Ducey also recognized the Pollack Real Estate Investments founder “Leadership and representation given both personally and professionally to numerous charities and non-profit organizations throughout the State of Arizona.”
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Discount Tire buys 35 acres in Phoenix to develop new headquarters

Discount Tire, a leading independent tire retailer, announced its intent to develop a new corporate headquarters in Phoenix following the acquisition of 35 acres located near Loop 101 and State Route 51. Discount Tire purchased the site at a recent Arizona State Land Department public auction. Proceeds from the sale will be invested by the state in the Permanent Land Endowment Trust Fund to benefit K-12 education in Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Tempe coffee shop owners say paying workers more than minimum wage is not hurting business

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s minimum wage is going up by more than a dollar, and that’s raising concerns about how it will impact small businesses. Owners of Brick Road Coffee in Tempe aren’t worried at all. Nadia Davis is a barista at Brick Road Coffee and says they treat her well and pay her more than minimum wage. “It is a big deal,” said Davis. “I was shocked when they told us they would give us a little increase in pay, because most coffee shops don’t do that, they expect you to live off the tips you make.”
TEMPE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Southwest Airlines ‘Meltdown’ Still Slamming Sky Harbor

Southwest Airlines' first-class faux pas can be felt in Phoenix. The Dallas-based airline mothballed 15,700 flights since December 22, first citing the wintry whiteout that walloped the country. Winter Storm Elliott delayed flights from coast to coast, but by Monday, the nation’s airlines had pretty much made a full recovery....
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Parcels to be developed into subdivision in Paradise Valley

Mockingbird Vistas, Mummy Mountain Park and Bret Hills subdivisions in Paradise Valley can expect new neighbors. The Paradise Valley Planning Commission has unanimously approved a preliminary plat for a 12-lot subdivision on 17 undeveloped acres south of Coconino Road and Mockingbird Lane. Town Planner Brandon McMahon presented the plat to...
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Tempe’s New Park Rules Designed to Enhance Experience

Tempe has implemented new park rules citywide that will ensure that amenities like ramadas and playground equipment can be enjoyed by all and that parks continue to be safe, welcoming spaces. After a pilot program in September, the city updated its parks ordinance to implement the new rules at all...
TEMPE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mattress firm CEO plans vast Mesa estate

At the last Planning and Zoning Board meeting of the year the mood was light as board members and some city staff donned “ugly Christmas sweaters” to celebrate the season. “I will apologize to the public in advance for the sweaters that you see up here,” board chair Jeffrey Crockett said, sporting a sweater featuring Santa Claus riding a Tyrannosaurus Rex. “This is an annual tradition that somehow unfortunately was started years ago that continues on.”
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area?

PHOENIX — A big winter storm is bringing rain and snow to Arizona Wednesday!. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County. (Last updated: Wednesday at 11:40 a.m.) See the full forecast or check our interactive...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12news.com

RECAP: How much rain did the Valley get Wednesday?

PHOENIX — Are we back in the monsoon or what? A system of moisture swept eastward across Arizona, bringing rain and snow with it. By noon on Wednesday, parts of the Valley had gotten well over half an inch of rain. While snow is still falling in the High...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Tempe newlyweds detail their experience on turbulent Hawaiian Airlines flight

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Tempe couple is sharing their terrifying experience after experiencing a rough flight from Phoenix to Hawaii last week. They were mid-air when sudden, severe turbulence rocked the plane, sending more than a dozen passengers to the hospital and forcing the plane to make an emergency landing.
TEMPE, AZ
ABC 15 News

What are the laws for headlights, turn signals, and taillights?

Operation Safe Roads is dedicated to making sure drivers get the understanding needed to make safe decisions. ABC15 received an email from one Valley resident named Jason who said he has seen far too many drivers with missing headlights, brake lights, lack of blinker use, and more. Our team decided...
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix Independent

Phoenix Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to covering Phoenix, the fifth-largest city in the U.S. Focused on the people, places and events that make the city and the region among the top growth spots in the country.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/phoenix-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy