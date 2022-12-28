Read full article on original website
Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn’s Son Wyatt, 36, Looks Just Like Dad While Skiing In Aspen: Photos
Wyatt Russell is his father, actor Kurt Russell‘s, lookalike in snapshots from their Aspen, Colo. skip trip, on Wednesday, Dec. 28. In images obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the pair headed towards some ski slopes making similar fatigued facial expressions as they carried their skis on their shoulders. Wyatt, 36, is 71-year-old Kurt’s only biological son with his partner of more than 30 years, Goldie Hawn. Kurt also raised Goldie’s two kids, actor Oliver Hudson and Golden Globe-winning actress Kate Hudson.
Kate Hudson had the very best date on her arm at the 2022 UNCA Awards! She was escorted by her 18-year-old son Ryder Robinson at the high-profile United Nations Correspondents Association event, held on Friday, December 9 at Cipriani in New York. In pics, Ryder, whom Kate shares with ex Chris Robinson, offered his arm to the Bride Wars star, 43. He looked dapper in a fully buttoned black suit with a white collared shirt. Kate looked radiant in a white, floor length gown with a plunging neckline and peekaboo navel cutout. She accessorized with gold details on the dress itself, along with matching gold earrings, heels, and clutch. Kate rocked a perfectly glam makeup look in brown tones and wore her famously blond locks brushed away from her face. She received the Global Citizen of the Year Award at the ceremony.
Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Sunday, 14, Is Almost As Tall As Mom Arriving In Sydney With Sister Faith, 12, & Parents
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made sure to be together for the holidays as the adorable couple reunited at the Sydney airport on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Oscar winner and her country music crooning hubby held hands while making it a family affair, with daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, tagging along in a rare public outing. Looking casually chic, Nicole kept a low profile in a baseball hat and dark overcoat as Keith matched in a cap and black jacket.
Bitter Tom Cruise is fuming over his Golden Globes snub — and he's blaming old foe Brad Pitt for sabotaging his chances of Hollywood success, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 60-year-old action star had his biggest box-office hit ever in Top Gun: Maverick, which netted over $200 million the first week alone, but he wasn't even nominated for an award by the foreign press association."Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" snitched a source."This was the first time in...
Dax Shepard Claps Back After Tabloid Refers To Him And Ben Affleck As ‘Hollywood’s Most Henpecked Husbands’
Dax Shepard is calling out a tabloid headline on behalf of himself and a couple other high profile celebrity husbands.
Paula Abdul is catching heat for her latest Instagram post, which internet users are deeming a complete photoshop fail. After posting a number of Instagram photos from Kathy Hilton's annual Christmas party, the American Idol judge's followers seemed to be less interested in the fancy holiday bash and more concerned with how different Abdul looked in the photos.
The Kardashian-Jenner faction threw their annual Christmas Eve bash on Saturday, Dec. 24, and as usual, the famous family gave fans a glimpse into the exclusive soiree on social media. But after the official family portrait subsequently landed on Twitter, people couldn’t help but notice that Kourtney Kardashian already seemed decidedly over the festivities.
Michael Jackson’s Kids Paris, Prince, & Blanket Enjoy Skiing Trip In Rare Photos Together
Just one day after Christmas, Michael Jackson‘s three children opted to snowboard together in Lake Tahoe, California to celebrate the holiday season (see PHOTOS HERE). The “Billie Jean” singer’s eldest son, Prince Jackson, 25, was spotted in full winter gear along with his sister, Paris Jackson, 24, and baby brother Blanket Jackson (b. Prince Michael Jackson II), 20. The blonde beauty wore a brown puffer coat, brown vest, and burgundy pants, along with matching burgundy gloves.
Kate Hudson is screaming it from the rooftops and she doesn’t care who hears it: She’s a “nepo baby” and she’s proud of it. Hey, if my parents were Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, I’d be proud of it, too. In a new interview...
Richard Gere’s Sweetest Photos With His Kids, Wife Alejandra Silva Through the Years: Family Album
Kate Hudson is the daughter of Goldie Hawn, an actress, and Bill Hudson, a musician. She was also raised by Hawn's husband Kurt Russell, an actor.
Kourtney Kardashian Dazzles at Holiday Party with Husband Travis Barker and Their Blended Family
Kourtney Kardashian Barker hosted the Kardashian-Jenner family's annual Christmas Eve party, which featured performances by Sia Kourtney Kardashian Barker spent the Christmas holiday with her blended family. This year, the Lemme founder, 43, hosted the Kardashian-Jenner family's annual Christmas Eve party — and, on Wednesday, she shared gorgeous scenes on Instagram from the extravagant holiday experience with her children. Kardashian has three kids with ex Scott Disick — sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 10 — while her husband, Travis Barker, is dad to daughter Alabama Luella, 17, and son Landon Asher,...
