Buffalo, NY

Death Toll Rises From 'Blizzard of the Century' in Western New York

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 2 days ago

Local officials told reporters on Wednesday that at least 35 people have died as a result of the snowstorm that buried western New York in recent days. The death toll has risen steadily in the past 48 hours as emergency personnel discover more victims amid the recovery efforts. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday called the winter storm the "blizzard of the century." The Biden administration approved a federal state of emergency around the same time. Over the past two days, the state has struggled to restore power to thousands of households and clear roadways of snow. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nqg6w_0jwnlEUa00
National guard members check on residents, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Buffalo N.Y., following a winter storm. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) National Guard troopers are currently conducting door-to-door wellness checks to make sure that there are not more people harmed or killed by the storm. As of Wednesday afternoon, around 325 customers still didn't have power, according to National Grid. This was down from upwards of 4,000 earlier in the week. The grid operator said 98 percent of service had been restored by Tuesday evening, thanks to the work of more than 3,000 utility workers who have spread across the region to repair damaged power lines. “This is one of the worst storms to ever impact the region and it has caused significant damage to the electricity system, including downed wires, damaged transformers, and broken poles, along with multiple frozen substations in the City of Buffalo,” said Matt Barnett, vice president of electric operations for National Grid in a
statement . Deaths related to the storm have now surpassed 60 total across the U.S. , according to an NBC tally . "

Cheddar News

Need2Know: December 28, 2022

Changes to retirement savings rules, a co-conspirator in the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot is sentenced, and former Pope Benedict XVI is in poor health. Here is everything you Need2Know for Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cheddar News

Ringleader in Thwarted Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot Sentenced

"A federal judge has sentenced the second of the co-leaders behind the plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer to 20 years in prison.The sentencing comes after 47-year-old Barry Croft Jr. was found guilty on conspiracy charges in August. It was his second time standing trial for the foiled kidnapping plot after the first ended in a mistrial when jurors were unable to reach verdicts against him and his co-conspirator Adam Fox.Fox was sentenced to 16 years in prison on Tuesday.While Whitmer was not harmed in the ordeal, U.S. District judge Robert Jonker said such extreme plans have to be...
MICHIGAN STATE
