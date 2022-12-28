Death Toll Rises From 'Blizzard of the Century' in Western New York

"A tin of Florist Farms watermelon gummies and a jar of cannabis flower became the first, legal adult-use cannabis products sold in New York state on Thursday. The buyer was none other than New York State Office of Cannabis Management Executive Director Chris Alexander, who grinned as he clutched the products outside of Housing Works Cannabis Co., the state’s first — and at the moment, only — licensed, adult use dispensary.“Equity is not a thing, it is the thing and it is what … our program is built around. We will never stop pushing to make New York a more fair,...

