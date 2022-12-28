NFL Draft Profile: Jayce Rogers, Cornerback, Houston Cougars

A balanced runner capable of moving the chains, Brown is more of a between the tackles type who is also a very capable pass-catcher. His versatility allows him to line up in multiple spots, including slot wideout. In addition, he is a dependable hands-catcher. As a runner, Brown doesn’t possess game-breaker speed. However, he does show tremendous patience, along with great vision, allowing his blocks to develop, which helps him sometimes take what appears to be a negative play and convert it into a positive gain. There is no doubt that Brown dominated the DII level of competition and needed to be accounted for on each snap. He’ll have an opportunity to compete for the backend of a roster spot but earning his way via special teams will most likely be his best bet for sticking in the long-term.

