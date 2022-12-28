ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

NFL Draft Profile: Jayce Rogers, Cornerback, Houston Cougars

By The NFL Draft Bible
NFLDraftBible
NFLDraftBible
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rnaSJ_0jwnl0Df00

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Houston CB Jayce Rogers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30GRz7_0jwnl0Df00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wfx4a_0jwnl0Df00

Jayce Rogers
Houston Cougars

#16
Pos: CB
Ht: 5070
Wt: 165
40: 4.5
DOB: 12/14/1998
Hometown: Valdosta, GA
High School: Valdosta
Eligibility: 2023

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Former Steelers QB Josh Dobbs to Replace Malik Willis as Titans Starter

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs will make his first NFL start, replacing Malik Willis for the Tennessee Titans in Week 17. The Titans announced they'd replace the third-round rookie after three starts and start Dobbs. The former Steeler signed with Tennessee off the Detroit Lions practice squad just last week.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Derek Carr's benching could pave path for these free-agent QBs to Vegas

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels on Wednesday announced the benching of Derek Carr for the remainder of the season, thus making the QB's return to Las Vegas in 2023 unlikely. No other viable starting QB is on the roster, so could impending free agents Tom Brady or Jimmy Garoppolo be in the Raiders' future?
LAS VEGAS, NV
Big Blue View

Giants’ Xavier McKinney returns to practice

The New York Giants on Thursday designated safety Xavier McKinney to return from injured reserve, with McKinney practicing for the first time since injuring his left hand while in Cabo during the Giants’ Week 9 bye. McKinney has now missed seven games since suffering the injury, which required surgery...
NFLDraftBible

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Final Mock of 2022

As we prepare for the final steps of the NFL Draft evaluation process and begin understanding what needs NFL teams have, it's time to start diving deep into how the 2023 NFL Draft might play out. Here is the first-round mock draft of the week with players that could be selected with the first 32 picks.
GEORGIA STATE
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Ronnie Brown, Running Back, Shepherd Rams

A balanced runner capable of moving the chains, Brown is more of a between the tackles type who is also a very capable pass-catcher. His versatility allows him to line up in multiple spots, including slot wideout. In addition, he is a dependable hands-catcher. As a runner, Brown doesn’t possess game-breaker speed. However, he does show tremendous patience, along with great vision, allowing his blocks to develop, which helps him sometimes take what appears to be a negative play and convert it into a positive gain. There is no doubt that Brown dominated the DII level of competition and needed to be accounted for on each snap. He’ll have an opportunity to compete for the backend of a roster spot but earning his way via special teams will most likely be his best bet for sticking in the long-term.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Giants Re-Sign TE Chris Myarick To Practice Squad

RB Sandro Platzgummer (International) Myarick, 27, caught on with the Dolphins after going undrafted out of Temple back in 2019. He failed to make the 53-man roster and was added to the practice squad. Myarick later signed a futures deal with the team but was eventually waived. The Giants later...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NFLDraftBible

NFLDraftBible

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
408K+
Views
ABOUT

NFLDraftBible is a FanNation channel covering everything around the NFL Draft

Comments / 0

Community Policy