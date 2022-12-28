Read full article on original website
Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime
Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
Ohio man missing after visiting fiancée in Mexico, family fears couple has been abducted
The family of an Ohio man missing since he visited Mexico to visit his fiancée is concerned he may have been the victim of an abduction in region known for kidnapping.
Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, UK and Ireland as president and one year paid more foreign tax than US
Donald Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, the UK, Ireland and St Maarten during his presidency, and in his first year in the White House paid more foreign tax than US, his returns have shown.In 2017, Trump’s foreign financial interests were still apparently quite strong; he paid more than $1m in tax to other countries that year. But at the same time, his domestic efforts to shield himself from taxes were in full swing too, and he paid less than $1,000 for the year in federal income taxes.However, his personal finances started to look a lot less like...
Trio in Gretchen Whitmer Kidnap Plot Get Stiff Prison Sentences
Three members of a paramilitary group called the Wolverine Watchmen were sentenced on Thursday over the failed 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Pete Musico, 45, and his son-in-law Joe Morrison, 28, got 12 and 10 years, respectively while 24-year-old Paul Bellar was given seven years. The trio were not accused of playing a direct role in the plot but were convicted of providing material support for terrorism after their paramilitary group trained with a man accused of orchestrating the plot to snatch Whitmer from her vacation home. The plot was thwarted when the group was infiltrated by FBI agents. Morrison and Bellar’s attorneys claimed they did not attend some training events or participate in a hunt for the governor’s second home. Read it at Associated Press
Stewart A. Newblatt, former Flint federal court judge and ‘champion of justice,’ dies at 95
FLINT, MI -- Stewart A. Newblatt, a former Flint attorney and longtime judge, has died at age 95, leaving a legacy of significant rulings in civil rights and other areas during a career that spanned decades. “He was without a doubt the smartest judge I ever appeared in front of...
Detroit News
Shirkey to Jan. 6 panel: 3 lawyers, including Hillsdale leader, pressed for fake electors
Three attorneys — one of whom is a Hillsdale College vice president — pressured state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey after the 2020 election to award Michigan’s electoral votes to former President Donald Trump rather than President Joe Biden, Shirkey told a U.S. House committee. The Clarklake...
Need2Know: December 28, 2022
Changes to retirement savings rules, a co-conspirator in the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot is sentenced, and former Pope Benedict XVI is in poor health. Here is everything you Need2Know for Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
