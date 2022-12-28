ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Here are the top stories this year in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As 2022 comes to a close, KOLR10 is looking back on some of the top local headlines of the year. Here are some of the top headlines from 2022 on our website. You can click the heading on each story to find the original article. Silver Dollar City train derails In October, […]
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Second Ozarks area Whataburger to open Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Whataburger made its return to the Ozarks with its Republic location’s opening day on Dec. 12 after leaving the area for decades. A second location in Ozark will begin slinging burgers on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The burger-centric fast-food chain restaurant is at 1851 W. Marler Ln. in Ozark. People can start ordering […]
OZARK, MO
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Missouri (-40 degrees!)

Discover the Coldest Place in Missouri (-40 degrees!) If you’ve ever been to Missouri in winter, then you know just how bone-chilling cold it can get. But have you ever wondered what the lowest ever temperature recorded in the entire state of Missouri was? There’s no need to look any further – Warsaw, Missouri, currently holds the record for the coldest recorded temperature at a jaw-dropping -40 degrees Fahrenheit. This temperature was recorded over a century ago on February 13, 1905.
MISSOURI STATE
WANE 15

One cool cave in Missouri you’re not allowed to enter

DANVILLE, Mo — Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. One in particular is strikingly beautiful in all four seasons, not to mention it’s full of history. However, you’re not allowed to go inside. Graham Cave State Park in Danville, Missouri (just west of the Saint Louis area) is an interesting place. […]
MISSOURI STATE
KTLO

Missouri man charged for stealing hospital vehicle

A Missouri man is facing multiple charges for stealing a hospital vehicle and breaking into a home.According to the probable cause affidavit, Boone County Sheriff deputies were first dispatched to a residence on a report of a suspicious person. The caller reported when he returned to his home he noticed...
BOONE COUNTY, AR
KOLR10 News

Historic Ozark building, shop collapses

OZARK, Mo. – A historic building in the Ozark downtown square has partially collapsed. At the corner of First and Church Street, the front portion of a historic brick building that housed a local business — Adventure Coffee Co. — collapsed, leaving piles of bricks and rubble on the sidewalk and street. Crews are still […]
OZARK, MO
Startland News

Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri

As an occupational therapy practitioner, Joohae “Chewy” Yoon’s home visits to care for patients isolated in rural Missouri inspired her to develop the Korean-American fast food concept GOCHEW Burger & Sandwich.  Her full-time job involves traveling to meet patients in Kansas City and Independence, as well as such cities as Odessa, Higginsville, and Warrensburg. Curious The post Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri appeared first on Startland News.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
ktvo.com

Missouri Dept. of Conservation advise people not to place food attractants in CWD counties

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Missouri boasts one of the largest deer herds in North America, topping one million in number. Missouri’s deer herd has been affected by Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in several counties. CWD is a prion disease, or a disease that affects an animal’s nervous system. CWD affects deer, elk, reindeer, sika deer, and moose. It may take over a year before an infected animal develops symptoms which can include drastic weight loss (wasting), stumbling, listlessness, and other neurologic symptoms. CWD can affect animals of all ages, and CWD is fatal to animals as there are no treatments or vaccines. One of the ways that the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) tries to slow the spread and frequency of the disease is by restricting feeding of wildlife in counties that have been infected with CWD.
MISSOURI STATE
ksgf.com

Early December Car Crash Turns Fatal

(KTTS News) – A crash that happened earlier this month has turned into a fatality. On December 6th the Springfield Police Department was dispatched to the area of Campbell Ave. and Walnut Lawn St. for a serious injury crash. A vehicle driven by 76-year-old Sharon Walker of Springfield was...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

1070 KHMO-AM

Hannibal MO
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy