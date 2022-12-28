ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Things to do Around Orlando: Amber Brooke Farm Eustis

Amber Brooke Farms (formerly Atwood Family Farm) is a gorgeous u-pick farm in Eustis, FL. The new name honors the wives of the farmers to emphasize the family aspect of the farm. Amber Brooke Farm offers blueberry, strawberry and sunflower picking. Admission to the farm is free but many of the activities and u-pick is an additional fee. They only accept major credit cards, no cash. Throughout the year, they offer seasonal activities for the whole family to enjoy. Seasonal festivities include a Fall Festival, Christmas at the Farm, a weekend to visit Santa, and opening weekend fun for blueberry and strawberry season.. and much more!
EUSTIS, FL
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Lake County Florida Dining - Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille

My husband and I both say we have a favorite spot to add to our list of restaurants here in Lake County, Florida. Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille located at 350 Lakeshore Drive in Eustis is a really nice place to go if you're looking for scenic waterfront dining. According to their Facebook page, they opened on November 3, 2022, following an extensive building process. Trust me, it was worth the wait!
LAKE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

New attractions, rides coming to Florida theme parks in 2023

A slew of new rides and attractions are slated to open at theme parks across Florida in 2023. FOX 35 has compiled a list of all the new attractions, experiences, and rides, visitors and Floridians can look forward to checking out in the new year. Seaworld Orlando. The Pipeline is...
FLORIDA STATE
momcollective.com

New Boardwalk at Orlando Wetlands is Perfect for Families

New Boardwalk at Orlando Wetlands is Perfect for Families. Orlando Wetlands Park is a sprawling 1,650-acre nature park located on the far eastern side of Orange County in Christmas, Florida. It is a prime location for wildlife viewing and is one of my go-to places to see an alligator when family visits from out of state.
ORLANDO, FL
floridaing.com

What is the Number One Place to Retire in Florida? Try 6 Places

Retiring in Florida is a dream for many. It is an attractive prospect for many people looking to escape the hustle and bustle of their current city life but with hundreds of cities and towns to choose from, how can you decide where the best place to retire in Florida is?
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Date Night Guide

Holy (Sea) Cow! Where to See Manatees on Your Next Date

During our cooler months (typically November through March), thousands of manatees migrate to Florida’s warmer waters. And this annual visitation presents date night opportunities for couples to see the mellow giants up close in the great outdoors! There are multiple... The post Holy (Sea) Cow! Where to See Manatees on Your Next Date appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Discover Historic DeLand on a Date Day Trip

Orlando boasts endless opportunities for dating adventures, and its Central Florida location allows for even more fun through nearby day trips. A smidge closer to home than Volusia County’s gorgeous beachside cities, discover DeLand on a mini road trip. This... The post Discover Historic DeLand on a Date Day Trip appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
DELAND, FL
fox35orlando.com

Indoor ski and snowboarding resort open in Central Florida

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Central Florida is home to some of the most amazing attractions on the planet, so it may not surprise you to discover there’s an indoor ski slope in town as well. The indoor ski and snowboard training resort is called WinterClub, and it’s found in...
WINTER PARK, FL
WESH

Orange County family shares hopes, wishes for 2023

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It's hard to believe in a matter of hours, we'll usher in a new year. Every year about this time, WESH 2 asks people what they wish and hope for in the new year. We usually get the thoughts of a half dozen people, but...
