Frederick County, MD

US Marine Home On Leave In Frederick Busted For Child Porn Possession, Sheriff Says

By Zak Failla
 2 days ago
Quinn Koch Photo Credit: Frederick County Sheriff's Office

An active-duty member of the United States Marine Corps training in North Carolina was arrested while on leave in Maryland for a host of child pornography charges, authorities announced.

Quinn Koch, 18, of Frederick, was arrested without incident at approximately 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 in the 200 block of Meadowdale Lane in his hometown by members of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, following an investigation into the distribution and possession of child pornography.

The arrest came after the sheriff received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

According to the sheriff's office, the tip and subsequent leads that were developed pointed them to Koch, a Marine who was attending training at Camp Geiger in Jacksonville, North Carolina, and was home on leave at the time the warrants were executed.

Koch was apprehended and transported to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, where he was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

On Tuesday afternoon, officials say that Military Police from Fort Detrick in Maryland picked Koch up from the Frederick County Adult Detention Center and will be assisting in getting him back to his unit for military legal actions.

Koch remains under investigation.

Anyone with further information about the incident has been asked to contact investigators at the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 600-1046 and referencing case number 22-028822.

