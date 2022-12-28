Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Austin, TexasBryan DijkhuizenAustin, TX
What is Austin, Texas Known For?East Coast TravelerAustin, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
KVUE's Rob Evans among those stranded after Southwest Airlines cancelations
AUSTIN, Texas — By now, you've hard the stories of Southwest Airlines passengers stranded after thousands of flights were canceled over the past week. And maybe you noticed KVUE's Dominique Newland filling in for Rob Evans on Daybreak. That's because Evans and his family were also stranded after their...
Texas family out 5 days, $5K from Southwest cancellations
“The future is unknown…. We don’t know if our flight will get canceled again. But hopefully it won’t,” Desousa said.
Southwest meltdown: How your bags can fly, but you can’t
It's a situation many have found themselves in: How can my bag reach my destination when I couldn't get on a flight?
[VIDEO] Woman Goes Viral for Shouting at Southwest Employee in Austin
By now, most everyone has heard of the Southwest Airlines 'meltdown' and frustrations are high, and rightfully so. Videos continue to surface showing chaotic luggage situations, crowds of people just standing in airports with nowhere to go, and passengers voicing their opinions and frustrations with Southwest. TikTok user ppvtaho posted the below video this past weekend from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.
‘They said they have up to two months’: Southwest travelers go days without luggage after cancellation fiasco
Southwest Airlines canceled another nearly 5,000 flights on Wednesday and Thursday combined, according to FlightAware.
‘The cards have fallen.’ Southwest flight attendants call out executives for cancellations
As thousands of Southwest Airlines passengers and employees are left stranded over the holidays, the airline's union of flight attendants said they saw this coming.
State Senator calls for change as Southwest customers fume
Days after the airline industry has mostly recovered from severe weather, the Austin airport floor is still covered in hundreds of stranded bags.
CBS Austin
Canceled flights leave hundreds of ABIA passengers stranded and frustrated day after Chris
AUSTIN, Texas — Frustrations are looming at Austin Bergstrom International Airport as several carriers have canceled flights. Southwest Airlines is leading the number of cancellations leaving hundreds of passengers stranded at Austin Bergstrom International Airport. CBS Austin’s Paige Hubbard spoke with travelers who don’t know when they’ll make it...
Texas Is Home To 5 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America
Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America.
fox7austin.com
Hundreds of passengers reenter Austin airport following evacuation alert
AUSTIN, Texas - Hundreds of passengers reentered Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) after an alarm prompted them to leave Tuesday afternoon. According to AUS, a smoke alarm triggered an evacuation just before 3 p.m. Shortly after, the alarm and evacuation alert were canceled and there was no threat to safety. Hundreds...
fox7austin.com
Idaho murder victim planned to move to Austin
MOSCOW, Idaho - One of the four victims in the University of Idaho murders had planned to move to Austin. According to a New York Times article, Kaylee Goncalves had a marketing job lined up and planned to move to Austin after graduation with her close friends. A Facebook post...
Why right now is not a good time for many home sellers in Austin
There's a window of opportunity for homebuyers right now, according an expert, and it means many home sellers are at a major disadvantage.
Popular waterfall near Lake Georgetown partially collapses after freeze
GEORGETOWN, Texas — A popular spring-fed waterfall near Lake Georgetown took a big hit during the Arctic cold front that swept through Central Texas over the holiday weekend. According to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, part of the rock wall overhang of Crockett Garden Falls collapsed. Scott...
fox7austin.com
Another front on the way to start 2023
Another front is expected in Central Texas, and with that brings rain chances. FOX 7 Austin chief meteorologist Scott Fisher has your forecast.
2 Texas Cities Are Among The Loneliest Cities In The Country
A Chamber of Commerce report revealed which cities across the country are the loneliest.
Study: Austin is in top 25 for loneliest city, getting lonelier
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin ranks at No. 25 for loneliest city in the U.S. and is only getting lonelier, a new study reports. A study by Chamber of Commerce, a company that helps small businesses with reviews and products, used data from the U.S. Census and found which cities had the highest percentage of people living alone. Although Austin didn't rank No. 1, that position goes to Washington, D.C., Austin is sitting in the top 25.
An Update Regarding Ocean Quest Pools In Belton, Texas
Ocean Quest Pools has left some in Belton wondering when, and if, projects they started will be started. We discussed Ocean Quest back in November, where residents questioned when their pools would be finished. The company began the projects, but failed to complete any of them. However, updated information has...
Top Austin Bar Owner To Open New Project
Given that the filing estimates a mid-February completion date, readers and partners can anticipate that the establishment could be running as early as Spring 2023.
This cafe is the best pancake house in Texas & among the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Hotcakes, flapjacks, or pancakes, whatever you call these beautifully tasty breakfast discs, there’s one thing for sure, they’re constantly battling waffles and french toast for the top sweet spot for the most important meal of the day. But today is the day we let...
10 commercial permits filed in Georgetown, including new Subway, McDonald’s
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
