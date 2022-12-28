Read full article on original website
Missouri witness describes low hovering lights that shoot awayRoger MarshMissouri State
Pit bulls attack: 18 students and 3 teachers injured at Willard Intermediate South in MissouriEdy ZooWillard, MO
The 1914 Holland Building in Missouri began with a settler from Tennessee to a family banking operation in SpringfieldCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
An old college building built around 1906 in Springfield, Missouri was reimagined into office space and apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The 1916 construction of the historic Edward M. and Della C. Wilhoit house in Springfield, MissouriCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
Second Ozarks area Whataburger to open Tuesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Whataburger made its return to the Ozarks with its Republic location’s opening day on Dec. 12 after leaving the area for decades. A second location in Ozark will begin slinging burgers on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The burger-centric fast-food chain restaurant is at 1851 W. Marler Ln. in Ozark. People can start ordering […]
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: Bows for Birds helps to enjoy a winter walk
As I sat down to write my annual roundup of places to get the new year off on the right foot, I discovered another reason to encourage people to find their way outside in the early winter days of 2023. Now in their 12th year, the First Day Hikes promoted...
Did You Know Missouri’s Highway 36 is the ‘Genius Highway’?
I did not know this, but then again I am not a genius and that's not breaking news. Did you know that Highway 36 in Missouri is really known as the "Genius Highway"? I do now and I'll share what I've learned. I need to thank KMTV in Omaha for...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Missouri (-40 degrees!)
Discover the Coldest Place in Missouri (-40 degrees!) If you’ve ever been to Missouri in winter, then you know just how bone-chilling cold it can get. But have you ever wondered what the lowest ever temperature recorded in the entire state of Missouri was? There’s no need to look any further – Warsaw, Missouri, currently holds the record for the coldest recorded temperature at a jaw-dropping -40 degrees Fahrenheit. This temperature was recorded over a century ago on February 13, 1905.
What’s the Strangest Hidden Missouri Attraction? Meet Boathenge
What's the true definition of a hidden attraction? When you have an attraction in a state where someone was born yet they know nothing about it. That's the case with Boathenge, truly the strangest hidden attraction in Missouri that I've never heard of. Congrats to Only In Your State for...
This Strange 1977 NE Missouri Tornado Threw Trailers in the River
It wasn't the largest and didn't do the most damage, but there was a northeast Missouri tornado in 1977 that could easily qualify as one of the strangest the area has ever seen. The National Weather Service documents this odd EF2 twister that first touched down around 5:30 pm on...
Missouri Firefighters Rescued a Frightened Deer Stuck in Icy Lake
Not all heroes wear capes. Some slowly slide across an icy lake with a ladder to rescue a deer just like some Missouri firefighters just did. This close encounter of the deer kind just happened a few days ago as shared by the Gravois Fire Protection District on Facebook. As they tell the story, the deer is named Randy (named after the fact I'm told) who got himself into a bad situation on a frozen lake which he was unable to escape from. That's when the Missouri firefighters came to the rescue.
kjluradio.com
Three people die on Missouri roads over the Christmas holiday
Three fatalities are reported on Missouri highways over the Christmas holiday weekend. The first fatality happened Saturday, December 24 in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kristan Price, 26, of Florence, was driving on Highway 50 just west of Syracuse when she crossed the centerline. The patrol says Price’s car struck an oncoming pickup truck, then returned to her lane where she struck a second pickup, then overturned.
KTLO
Missouri man charged for stealing hospital vehicle
A Missouri man is facing multiple charges for stealing a hospital vehicle and breaking into a home.According to the probable cause affidavit, Boone County Sheriff deputies were first dispatched to a residence on a report of a suspicious person. The caller reported when he returned to his home he noticed...
Yes, Bones of a Huge Giant Were Really Found in Missouri in 1933
Many believe that the accounts of giants are nothing more than legends and tall tales. I can prove it's historical fact that the bones of a huge giant were really found in Missouri in 1933. Truth be told there are multiple accounts of giant bones found in Missouri in completely...
All of Missouri is left out of the Top Places to Visit in the US
You will not be traveling anywhere in Missouri if you are traveling based solely on a list of the top places to visit in the US from a big-time travel website. What places made the list, and would you replace any of those places with a place from Missouri?. The...
Friends and business owners remember impact after Grad School, J.O.B owner’s death
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – To say Danny Schlink will be missed, would be an understatement. “For somebody like that, that had the kind of impact on downtown Springfield that he did, it’s just kind of one of those things when you just hear that somebody that important to our culture here in Springfield has passed, it’s […]
koamnewsnow.com
Miami, Okla. man dies in crash along Missouri to Kansas state line
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Early Friday morning, December 30, 2022, reports of a man at the Downstream Q Store, 4777 Downstream Blvd, conveyed he had been involved in a motor vehicle crash during the night. He could not identify where the crash occurred. Authorities from various agencies responded to...
Historic Ozark building, shop collapses
OZARK, Mo. – A historic building in the Ozark downtown square has partially collapsed. At the corner of First and Church Street, the front portion of a historic brick building that housed a local business — Adventure Coffee Co. — collapsed, leaving piles of bricks and rubble on the sidewalk and street. Crews are still […]
Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri
As an occupational therapy practitioner, Joohae “Chewy” Yoon’s home visits to care for patients isolated in rural Missouri inspired her to develop the Korean-American fast food concept GOCHEW Burger & Sandwich. Her full-time job involves traveling to meet patients in Kansas City and Independence, as well as such cities as Odessa, Higginsville, and Warrensburg. Curious The post Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri appeared first on Startland News.
ktvo.com
Missouri Dept. of Conservation advise people not to place food attractants in CWD counties
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Missouri boasts one of the largest deer herds in North America, topping one million in number. Missouri’s deer herd has been affected by Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in several counties. CWD is a prion disease, or a disease that affects an animal’s nervous system. CWD affects deer, elk, reindeer, sika deer, and moose. It may take over a year before an infected animal develops symptoms which can include drastic weight loss (wasting), stumbling, listlessness, and other neurologic symptoms. CWD can affect animals of all ages, and CWD is fatal to animals as there are no treatments or vaccines. One of the ways that the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) tries to slow the spread and frequency of the disease is by restricting feeding of wildlife in counties that have been infected with CWD.
Man dies in rural Missouri highway crash
A man died Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri highway crash.
fourstateshomepage.com
One cool cave in Missouri you’re not allowed to enter
DANVILLE, Mo — Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. One in particular is strikingly beautiful in all four seasons, not to mention it’s full of history. However, you’re not allowed to go inside. Graham Cave State Park in Danville, Missouri (just west...
The top five luckiest Missouri lottery winners in 2022
In 2022, millions of Missourians won the lottery, but just a few of them won millions.
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri picks up pace of executions. Next is transgender inmate from St. Louis County.
POTOSI — Nineteen years after Scott McLaughlin stabbed, strangled and raped an ex-girlfriend in St. Louis County, the state of Missouri is set to put McLaughlin to death. It would be the state's third execution in nine months, a marked increase from recent years. Unless the courts or Gov....
