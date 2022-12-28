KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Missouri boasts one of the largest deer herds in North America, topping one million in number. Missouri’s deer herd has been affected by Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in several counties. CWD is a prion disease, or a disease that affects an animal’s nervous system. CWD affects deer, elk, reindeer, sika deer, and moose. It may take over a year before an infected animal develops symptoms which can include drastic weight loss (wasting), stumbling, listlessness, and other neurologic symptoms. CWD can affect animals of all ages, and CWD is fatal to animals as there are no treatments or vaccines. One of the ways that the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) tries to slow the spread and frequency of the disease is by restricting feeding of wildlife in counties that have been infected with CWD.

