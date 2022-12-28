Read full article on original website
Related
Happy birthday, Texas: Celebrating 177 years of statehood
BUFFALO GAP, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- 177 years ago on December 29, 1845, U.S. President James K. Polk signed The Republic of Texas into statehood, making Texas the 28th United State. Though as history goes, the timeline from start to finish was anything but straightforward. Each action and reaction shaping the area into the Lone Star state […]
New Year’s Eve tradition? Texas lawmaker looks to target celebratory gunfire
Celebratory gunfire is the act of shooting a shot or several rounds into the air at the stroke of midnight.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Texas (-23ºF!)
Discover the Coldest Place in Texas (-23ºF!) In a state known for hot temperatures, you might be surprised how cold it can get in the Texas panhandle. While “Snowmageddon” of 2021 sent most Texans scrambling for blankets and space heaters, power was a problem for some folks. If you lived through a days-long power outage like we did at home, you probably have a slightly different take on weather extremes.
New year, new rules: These Texas laws go into effect on January 1
These new measures are going into effect in 2023. Here's what that means.
The Top Three REAL Reasons Californians Are Moving to Texas
Sure, on paper it looks like the reason Californians are moving to Texas is due to extremely high housing and rental prices in California, but we know the truth. Here are the REAL Top Three Reasons Californians are Moving to Texas. Would you like some cheese with that whine?. Although...
2022 Saw Some Really Weird Stuff Go Down In Texas
Texas is the second largest state in the union and it's filled with wonderful, wonderous and well, weird, stories. The lone star state holds numerous records for various things, including what we'll call "oddness". Here are some ... a small few, relatively speaking ... strange stories from Texas that you may have missed in 2022.
Texas “Killing Fields” murderer may be released from supervision and GPS monitoring
The Texas "Killing Fields" alleged murderer, Clyde Edwin Hedrick, is being considered for release from supervision and GPS monitoring. The founder of Texas EquuSearch and the father of one of the victims, has asked the public to consider writing to the parole board to request that they do not release him.
Top Ten Texas Towns With The Weirdest Names
They say "Everybody's Somebody In Luckenbach" well at least Dale Watson says it and it's with the spirit of Luckenbach, one of the weirdest names for a Texas town that we present to you our list of the Top Ten Weirdest Named Texas Towns. We're even going out on a...
a-z-animals.com
10 Beautiful Trees Native to Texas
Discovering the local flora and fauna of a state is exciting. Native trees provide a variety of benefits to wildlife, birds, and insects and add beauty and diversity to your garden. This blog post will discuss the different types of trees native to Texas and how they can benefit wildlife, birds, and insects.
Did You Know This Iconic Device was Invented in Texas?
No Tex-Mex meal is complete without a refreshing margarita. You especially know you are in a quality Tex-Mex restaurant when they have one of those iconic frozen margarita machines. Did you know the frozen margarita machine was actually invented in Texas. Dallas restaurant owner Mariano Martinez invented the idea after...
Texas’ biggest lotto payouts of 2022 — Did scratch tickets out-perform draws?
2022's luck was spread out across the state, with winners hauling in millions from a slew of cities.
Hilarious! 5 Things A Non-Texan Has Learned About Texas After Being Here 1 Year!
Having lived in Texas my whole life, there are things I tend to take for granted until I leave our state. I am quickly reminded how lucky we are to live in such a great state. Two things I am especially grateful for? The weather here in Texas and the friendly folks. Having visited quite a few places all over the country, you quickly come to realize and appreciate what you have back home.
Lonely Is The Night: Where Are The Loneliest Cities In Texas?
All of us at one point in life just want to be alone sometimes. Whether it be just to be have our time to ourselves, or we're just tired of dealing with others. But for some of us, living alone is a daily fact of life. Data collected has shown...
travelawaits.com
6 Beautiful Hikes To Explore On The Texas Gulf Coast
Hikers won’t find towering, craggy mountains to explore, but what the Texas Gulf Coast offers is just as beautiful. Miles and miles of salt marshes, estuaries, and maritime woodlands make for an incredible hiking experience. Best of all, these trails are easy walking with short distances — perfect if you have little ones.
New Texas laws taking effect in 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – While communities across the state of Texas gear up to celebrate the new year, they should also be aware of a few new state laws taking effect as soon as the ball drops for 2023. The laws going into effect in 2023 were signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in 2021 […]
Tasty Non Alcoholic Beers For The Sober Curious Brewed In Texas
Non - alcoholic beer is becoming a "thing" thanks in part to the sober - curious movement and there are several brewed in the lone star state. One is brewed right here in El Paso. The sober - curious movement has been growing steadily since about 2018. More and more...
ktalnews.com
Watch: Casey Donahew on why Texans are ‘just different’
DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Casey Donahew has racked up 21 number-one singles in his country music career, and when looking back on 2022 he said one moment in Texas tops his list of best moments of the year. “They named a day after me,” said Donahew. “So there’s one day...
Texas family out 5 days, $5K from Southwest cancellations
“The future is unknown…. We don’t know if our flight will get canceled again. But hopefully it won’t,” Desousa said.
France 24
Holy icy chill, Batman! Freezing bats saved in Texas
A wave of frigid air triggered "hypothermic shock" in a colony of bats clinging to their roost beneath a bridge in Houston, a sprawling city in Texas. Nearly frozen, the bats began losing their grip and falling to the pavement from nine meters (30 feet) up, the Houston Humane Society reported on its Facebook page.
fox7austin.com
Another front on the way to start 2023
Another front is expected in Central Texas, and with that brings rain chances. FOX 7 Austin chief meteorologist Scott Fisher has your forecast.
LoneStar 92
Midland, TX
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://lonestar92.com
Comments / 1