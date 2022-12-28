Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Plainfield police investigating crash that resulted in the death of seventeen-year-old
The Plainfield Police Department is investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a seventeen-year-old girl Wednesday evening. Police say it happened just before 6:30 in the area of 143rd Street just west of Frontage Road. A vehicle being driven by the teen had left the road and crashed...
WSPY NEWS
Two pedestrians hit by vehicle in Oswego Wednesday
Oswego police say that a 19-year-old woman from Oswego and an 11-year-old girl from Maywood were hit by a vehicle driven by a 66-year-old Montgomery woman Wednesday evening in the area of Fernwood Road and E. Merchants Drive. Both pedestrians were taken to an area hospital. Police did not announce...
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man killed in crash with tree
An Aurora man is dead after a crashing into a tree in the area of South Edgelawn Drive and Prairie Street on the city's west side Wednesday. Police identified him as 31-year-old Axel Morales. Police say Morales disobeyed a stop sign while heading south on Edgelawn and struck another vehicle...
WGNtv.com
31-year-old Aurora man dies after striking tree
AURORA, Ill. — An Aurora man died Wednesday after striking a tree. Just before 2:10 p.m., police responded to the intersection of South Edgelawn Drive and Prairie Street on the report of an accident. When officers arrived, they said a vehicle struck another one in the intersection before impacting...
1 killed, 1 critical in fiery Kennedy Expressway rollover crash on NW Side: Illinois State Police
Illinois State Police said it's not clear why the vehicle rolled over and caught fire.
fox32chicago.com
1 dead, another critically hurt in fiery rollover crash on Kennedy Expressway
CHICAGO - One person died and the other was critically injured in a single-car rollover crash on the Kennedy Expressway early Thursday on Chicago's North Side. The crash took place around 2 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Addison Street, according to Illinois State Police. The cause...
Prospect Heights shooting leaves boy wounded, police say
A boy was wounded in the back in a shooting in Prospect Heights Friday morning, police said.
WSPY NEWS
Major Fire in downtown Mendota
A major fire in downtown Mendota has damaged several buildings in the 700 block of Illinois Avenue. Numerous area fire departments were called to blaze Thursday night along with the LaSalle County Emergency Management Agency. WSPY news will publish more information once it becomes available.
Police: 16-year-old seriously injured in Rock County snowmobile crash
NEWARK, Wis. (WTVO) — A 16-year-old was seriously injured after crashing their snowmobile in Newark on Wednesday. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Orfordville Fire Department and Beloit Fire Department responded to the 6700 block of S. County Highway H around 12: 40 p.m. for reports of the crash, the sheriff’s office said. First responders discovered […]
Crash leads to shooting near Dan Ryan Expressway in South Loop, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police say a crash led to a shooting at Des Plaines and Taylor near the Dan Ryan Expressway.CPD tells us that a red Dodge Charger was observed speeding when it crashed into a semi-truck traveling Westbound.The victim, 28, who is also a FOID concealed carry license holder, heard the crash and ran over. As he did, he observed two unaged males in the vehicle armed with firearms, police said. The driver of the charger fired several shots at the victim but missed. The victim did not return fire. The driver and passenger in the charger were taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. Both are being uncooperative about the incident, police say.Two guns were recovered from the car.The semi-truck driver was not hurt. No other injuries were reported. Area Three detectives are investigating.
WSPY NEWS
Police Arrested Armed Man After Fleeing and Crash
At approximately 1:15 pm, December 28th, Grundy County Proactive Unit observed a white Toyota Camry speeding eastbound in the right lane along Interstate 80 near mile marker 105 and unsafely approached the rear of a semi-truck, with its hazard lights on. During the traffic stop that followed the Indiana driver...
starvedrock.media
Semi Wreck Snarls Traffic In La Salle And Peru
Nobody was hurt in a crash that made getting around parts of La Salle and Peru tough early Thursday afternoon. Traffic backed up in the two cities after a crash occurred just after noon on eastbound I-80 near the La Salle exit. According to the Illinois State Police, the steer tires of a semi lost grip on the pavement on a slight curve. The driver overcorrected and the semi overturned, blocking both eastbound lanes for around two hours.
Bystander almost stops alleged catalytic converter thieves, Niles police say
Niles police said the suspects pointed a gun at the bystanders before trying to drive away.
17-year-old teen arrested for multiple armed robberies
A teenager is facing charges for multiple armed robberies in Humboldt Park. A 17-year-old was arrested just south of Augusta Boulevard for robbing a 51-year-old man, a 49-year-old woman, and attempting to rob 46-year-old woman.
Chicago police officer injured while responding to shooting on South Side
While responding to the incident, CPD said a police officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he was confronted by a person near the scene.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 57, shot while walking in South Shore
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded early Friday in the South Shore neighborhood. The 57-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 3 a.m. in the 1900 block of East 72nd Street when gunfire broke out, according to police. She was shot in the leg and transported by paramedics...
fox32chicago.com
2 shot while traveling in rideshare vehicle in Park Manor
CHICAGO - Two men were shot while traveling in a rideshare vehicle early Thursday in the Park Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 18-year-olds were passengers in a rideshare vehicle around 2:15 a.m. in the first block of East 71st Street when someone in a silver sedan started shooting, police said.
starvedrock.media
Update: Fire Burns Overnight In Downtown Mendota
Fire in Mendota's downtown burned for about six hours before being brought under control Friday morning. It appeared to have started at the north end of the 700 block of Illinois Avenue just after 9pm. It progressed southward and by midnight, at least two tower trucks were blasting it with water. An excavator arrived to tear into an unoccupied city owned building. Again, to stop the fire from spreading. Years of applied roofing material may aided the fire's progress. A pet business preparing to open lost some of the animals. Cody Beckett, a bystander, watched from across the street:
WSPY NEWS
Morris Man With 5 Prior DUI's Arrested After Hit & Run Crash
A Grundy County man, who is currently on parole and has at least five prior DUI convictions was arrested around 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 22nd. The Morris Police Department said Charles Enerson III, 46, of Diamond struck a parked vehicle in the 700 block of Fremont Avenue and then left the scene. The accident was witnessed by a neighbor in that area.
WSPY NEWS
Oswego police urge motorists to drive sober over the holiday weekend
The Oswego Police Department is urging people to drive sober over the holiday weekend. Deputy Chief Jason Bastin says now is the time to start making plans for a ride if you plan to drink on New Year's Eve. Bastin notes that just because someone is not at a .08...
