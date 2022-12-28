ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPY NEWS

Two pedestrians hit by vehicle in Oswego Wednesday

Oswego police say that a 19-year-old woman from Oswego and an 11-year-old girl from Maywood were hit by a vehicle driven by a 66-year-old Montgomery woman Wednesday evening in the area of Fernwood Road and E. Merchants Drive. Both pedestrians were taken to an area hospital. Police did not announce...
OSWEGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man killed in crash with tree

An Aurora man is dead after a crashing into a tree in the area of South Edgelawn Drive and Prairie Street on the city's west side Wednesday. Police identified him as 31-year-old Axel Morales. Police say Morales disobeyed a stop sign while heading south on Edgelawn and struck another vehicle...
AURORA, IL
WGNtv.com

31-year-old Aurora man dies after striking tree

AURORA, Ill. — An Aurora man died Wednesday after striking a tree. Just before 2:10 p.m., police responded to the intersection of South Edgelawn Drive and Prairie Street on the report of an accident. When officers arrived, they said a vehicle struck another one in the intersection before impacting...
AURORA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Major Fire in downtown Mendota

A major fire in downtown Mendota has damaged several buildings in the 700 block of Illinois Avenue. Numerous area fire departments were called to blaze Thursday night along with the LaSalle County Emergency Management Agency. WSPY news will publish more information once it becomes available.
MENDOTA, IL
CBS Chicago

Crash leads to shooting near Dan Ryan Expressway in South Loop, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police say a crash led to a shooting at Des Plaines and Taylor near the Dan Ryan Expressway.CPD tells us that a red Dodge Charger was observed speeding when it crashed into a semi-truck traveling Westbound.The victim, 28, who is also a FOID concealed carry license holder, heard the crash and ran over. As he did, he observed two unaged males in the vehicle armed with firearms, police said. The driver of the charger fired several shots at the victim but missed. The victim did not return fire. The driver and passenger in the charger were taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. Both are being uncooperative about the incident, police say.Two guns were recovered from the car.The semi-truck driver was not hurt. No other injuries were reported. Area Three detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Police Arrested Armed Man After Fleeing and Crash

At approximately 1:15 pm, December 28th, Grundy County Proactive Unit observed a white Toyota Camry speeding eastbound in the right lane along Interstate 80 near mile marker 105 and unsafely approached the rear of a semi-truck, with its hazard lights on. During the traffic stop that followed the Indiana driver...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Semi Wreck Snarls Traffic In La Salle And Peru

Nobody was hurt in a crash that made getting around parts of La Salle and Peru tough early Thursday afternoon. Traffic backed up in the two cities after a crash occurred just after noon on eastbound I-80 near the La Salle exit. According to the Illinois State Police, the steer tires of a semi lost grip on the pavement on a slight curve. The driver overcorrected and the semi overturned, blocking both eastbound lanes for around two hours.
PERU, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 57, shot while walking in South Shore

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded early Friday in the South Shore neighborhood. The 57-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 3 a.m. in the 1900 block of East 72nd Street when gunfire broke out, according to police. She was shot in the leg and transported by paramedics...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 shot while traveling in rideshare vehicle in Park Manor

CHICAGO - Two men were shot while traveling in a rideshare vehicle early Thursday in the Park Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 18-year-olds were passengers in a rideshare vehicle around 2:15 a.m. in the first block of East 71st Street when someone in a silver sedan started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

Update: Fire Burns Overnight In Downtown Mendota

Fire in Mendota's downtown burned for about six hours before being brought under control Friday morning. It appeared to have started at the north end of the 700 block of Illinois Avenue just after 9pm. It progressed southward and by midnight, at least two tower trucks were blasting it with water. An excavator arrived to tear into an unoccupied city owned building. Again, to stop the fire from spreading. Years of applied roofing material may aided the fire's progress. A pet business preparing to open lost some of the animals. Cody Beckett, a bystander, watched from across the street:
MENDOTA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Morris Man With 5 Prior DUI's Arrested After Hit & Run Crash

A Grundy County man, who is currently on parole and has at least five prior DUI convictions was arrested around 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 22nd. The Morris Police Department said Charles Enerson III, 46, of Diamond struck a parked vehicle in the 700 block of Fremont Avenue and then left the scene. The accident was witnessed by a neighbor in that area.
MORRIS, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy