Kyle Pitts Trade Rumors? Cowboys Must Call Falcons
Second-year Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, who struggled in 2022 before a season-ending injury in Week 11, has been the subject of trade talks? The "infatuated'' Cowboys need to make a phone call.
Cowboys, Terrell Owens unable to reach deal as 49-year-old asks for too much money: report
Terrell Owens' agent was reportedly in talks with the Dallas Cowboys for an NFL return, but after asking for too much money, they were unable to agree to a deal.
thecomeback.com
Derek Carr makes surprise decision after Raiders bench him
Breakups don’t get any uglier in the NFL than the stunning split Wednesday between the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr. Carr has reportedly left the Raiders, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. According to the report, Carr “left the team, with their permission, to avoid being a distraction over the final two weeks of the season.”
Golf Digest
Broncos players are reportedly furious that Russell Wilson has his own office and private parking spaces
Russell Wilson’s first season as a Denver Bronco couldn’t have gone any worse. It began with a loss to his former team—and replacement Geno Smith—in primetime and has only spiraled down from there. On Monday, Broncos' first-year head coach Nathaniel Hacket took the fall, but much of the blame belongs to Wilson, who is 29th out 33 qualified players in total QBR while playing out the first year of a five-year, $243-million-dollar mega deal.
Former Cowboys 1st Round Draft Pick Cut On Wednesday
Taco Charlton will have to find another home in the NFL. He was officially waived by the Bears on Wednesday. The Bears waived Charlton to make room for former Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia. Charlton was selected by the Cowboys with the 28th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The...
76ers Land Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan In Bold Trade Scenario
For a long time, the NBA had a bogeyman: the super team. You probably heard all the discourse. First, the Miami Heat were ruining the NBA. Then, it was the Golden State Warriors. Most recently, the Brooklyn Nets were destroying the league’s competitive balance. In the meantime, something interesting happened....
Ciara's NFL Husband Russell Wilson Accused Of Having Bad 'Attitude' That Leaves Teammates 'Seething'
Ciara’s husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, came under fire this week for allegedly having a bad attitude that leaves his Denver Broncos teammates seething both on and off the football field, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising criticisms against Wilson came earlier this week by former Broncos tight end Shannon Sharpe.Sharpe, who spoke to FS1’s Undisputed on Tuesday, called out Wilson after the 34-year-old NFL star and his team lost to the Los Angeles Rams 14-51 on Sunday.Sharpe’s surprising comments also came one day after the Broncos fired their head coach, Nathaniel Hackett, on Monday following the team’s abysmal 4-11 record.“Let me...
There Are 4 College Football Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule
The college football bowl season rolls on today with four more games on the docket. While only one ranked team is in action today, there's plenty for football fans to look forward to. A surprising Kansas team looks to finish on a high note against an SEC foe. Meanwhile, Lane...
What the Eagles are saying ahead of Week 17 matchup vs. Saints
The Eagles and Saints are set for a critical Week 17 matchup that’ll have playoff implications for both teams. New Orleans (6-9) needs a win to stay in the NFC South race, while Philadelphia can clinch the NFC East and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. All eyes will be...
Week 17 Vikings Injury Report: Rodgers Sits Out in GB
The Minnesota Vikings have a big division rivalry matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field this weekend. Prior to that matchup, each team will have three days of practice with injury reports. Here is the first Week 17 Vikings injury report:. C Garrett Bradbury- DNP (back) LG Ezra...
Aaron Rodgers Sends Clear Message About Playing This Weekend
It's nothing but strong vibes for the Green Bay Packers right now as quarterback Aaron Rodgers has them on a three-game winning streak and in contention for a wildcard playoff spot. But with a do-or-die game against the Minnesota Vikings this weekend, Rodgers had a surprise addition to the Packers...
Raiders bench Derek Carr with playoffs all but lost, $33M injury guarantee looming
The Las Vegas Raiders have benched quarterback Derek Carr with two games remaining in the regular season. Head coach Josh McDaniels announced the news on Wednesday. Jarrett Stidham will start in his place on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers and presumably in next week's regular season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders are still mathematically alive for the postseason at 6-9, but last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers all but eliminated them from reasonable contention.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Terrell Owens Says He’s Been in Contact With the Dallas Cowboys About a Possible Return
Is it possible? At 49 years old Terrell Owens claims that he’s been in contact with the Dallas Cowboys about a potential return. Imagine T.O. in the NFL Playoffs in the year 2023 – kinda hard to believe, right? What is even harder to believe is that the receiver might be able to do it.
Aaron Rodgers Names Packers' No. 1 Rival Right Now
On Thursday afternoon, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed the main rival for the Green Bay Packers. Sorry, Chicago Bears fans, Aaron doesn't have too much love for your team right now. Instead, the back-to-back NFL MVP thinks a different NFC North team is the Packers' main rival. He gave the...
Yardbarker
Former Lakers Champion James Worthy Thinks The Lakers Shouldn't Trade Draft Picks And Focus On Building Chemistry
Former Los Angeles Lakers champion James Worthy outlined his thoughts on the team's future. Taking to Twitter to respond to a fan question of what the franchise must do to get back to being title contenders, the 61-year-old had a simple response. Worthy wanted the Lakers to focus on building...
atozsports.com
Buccaneers fans receive the news they’ve been waiting for all year
On Wednesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans received the news they’ve been waiting for all season. The Bucs have officially opened the practice window for center Ryan Jensen according to a release from the team. Jensen hasn’t played this season after suffering a knee injury during training camp. The...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones
With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
Las Vegas Raiders Cut Veteran Wide Receiver
When the Las Vegas Raiders announced yesterday that quarterback Derek Carr would be benched, it signaled the beginning of a new direction for the team. Possessing a 6-9 record and having been all but eliminated from postseason contention, the Raiders are now looking toward the future. The ...
NBC Sports
Kyle Shanahan on Raiders benching Derek Carr: I see some great players who can beat you
The 49ers began the week preparing to face Derek Carr on Sunday. They found out before the start of the first practice of Week 17 that Jarrett Stidham will start for the Raiders. Stidham, whom the Raiders claimed in a trade with the Patriots after Josh McDaniels became the team’s...
