Two “Breakthrough” Obesity Medications Lead to One FDA-Approval and a Second Pending
Both drugs, representing separate weight loss treatments, are considered medical milestones. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to obesity to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to medical and media outlets, includingMedscape.com and TheAtlantic.com.
House investigation says FDA approval process of Alzheimer's drug was 'rife with irregularities'
A congressional investigation found that the US Food and Drug Administration's "atypical collaboration" to approve a high-priced Alzheimer's drug was "rife with irregularities."
Sunlenca® (lenacapavir) Receives FDA Approval as a First-in-Class, Twice-Yearly Treatment Option for People Living With Multi-Drug Resistant HIV
FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 22, 2022-- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that Sunlenca ® (lenacapavir), in combination with other antiretroviral(s) (ARV), has been granted approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced (HTE) adults with multi-drug resistant (MDR) HIV-1 infection. Sunlenca has a multi-stage mechanism of action distinguishable from other currently approved classes of antiviral agents and no known cross resistance exhibited in vitro to other existing drug classes. Sunlenca offers a new, twice-yearly treatment option for adults with HIV that is not adequately controlled by their current treatment regimen. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005541/en/ Sunlenca Packaging (Photo: Business Wire)
AOL Corp
Blood pressure tablets recalled over potential cancer risk, FDA announces
Four lots of the blood pressure medication Quinapril were voluntarily recalled last week by drug manufacturer Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. over concerns it could increase the risk of cancer, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Quinapril tablets, sold in 20 mg and 40 mg, may contain an...
Psychiatric Times
Cariprazine FDA-Approved as Adjunctive Therapy to Antidepressants
Cariprazine is now FDA-approved as an adjunctive therapy to antidepressants. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved AbbVie’s cariprazine (Vraylar) as an adjunctive therapy to antidepressants for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults.1. “Many living with [MDD] find that their ongoing antidepressant therapy does...
scitechdaily.com
UCLA Scientists Say FDA-Approved Eye-Disease Drug May Also Help Fight COVID
An interdisciplinary research team led by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) discovered that a drug already approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for eye disease, verteporfin, stopped the replication of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Their laboratory study identified the Hippo signaling pathway as a potential target for therapies against the coronavirus.
Healthline
Atrial Fibrillation and Strokes: What's the Risk if You Take Eliquis?
Eliquis is an anticoagulant medication that lowers the risk of dangerous blood clots forming in your heart due to atrial fibrillation (AFib). AFib is the most common arrhythmia and a major risk factor for stroke, especially among older adults. AFib is a heart rhythm disturbance characterized by chaotic and unpredictable...
AOL Corp
Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in approving Biogen Alzheimer's drug
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration failed to adhere to its own guidance and internal practices during the approval process for Biogen's Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm, which was "rife with irregularities," a congressional report showed on Thursday. The FDA's interactions with Biogen were "atypical" and did not follow...
New blood test developed to detect signs of Alzheimer’s disease
Scientists have developed a new test to detect signs of Alzheimer’s disease based on markers in a blood sample, an advance that may lead to better risk prediction for the neurological condition.Currently, diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease requires “expensive” and time-consuming neuroimaging tests, say researchers, including those from the University of Pittsburgh in the US.To diagnose the condition in patients, clinicians follow guidelines that require the detection of three distinct components of the condition’s pathology – the presence of amyloid plaques, tau tangles, and neurodegeneration in the brain.Clinicians look for these signs of the disease either via neuroimaging or by analyzing...
scitechdaily.com
Why Does Shingles Lead to Stroke? Scientists Might Have an Answer
Researchers discover a potential explanation for why those who have had shingles are more likely to suffer a stroke. According to recent research from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, scientists looking into why people who have had shingles are at a higher risk of stroke now believe the answer lies within lipid vesicles called exosomes that transport proteins and genetic information between cells.
ophthalmologytimes.com
Kala Pharmaceuticals announces FDA acceptance of IND application for KPI-012 for treatment of PCED
According to the company, it is on track to initiate a Phase 2b trial in the first quarter of 2023, with topline data expected in the first quarter of 2024. Persistent corneal epithelial defect, which is defined as a persistent non-healing corneal defect or wound that is refractory to conventional treatments, is a rare disease with an estimated incidence in the United States of 100,000 cases per year.
NIH Director's Blog
NIH clinical trial leads to atezolizumab approval for advanced alveolar soft part sarcoma
A clinical trial led by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health, has resulted in the first approval of a treatment for advanced alveolar soft part sarcoma (ASPS). The immunotherapy drug atezolizumab (Tecentriq) was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adults and children 2 years and older with ASPS that has spread to other parts of the body or cannot be removed by surgery.
EverydayHealth.com
FDA Approves Briumvi to Treat Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis
On December 28, 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Briumvi (ublituximab), a disease-modifying therapy (DMT) to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting MS, and active secondary-progressive MS. An estimated one million people in the United States live with MS,...
neurologylive.com
Anti-CD20 Therapy Ublituximab Gains FDA Approval for Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis
Marketed as Briumvi, the TG Therapeutics treatment becomes the third anti-CD20 agent approved for relapsing multiple sclerosis and is expected to become available in the first quarter of 2023. The FDA has approved TG Therapeutics’ investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody ublituximab, marketed as Briumvi, for the treatment of patients with relapsing...
NASDAQ
TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Gets FDA Nod for Multiple Sclerosis Drug
TG Therapeutics, Inc. TGTX announced that the FDA has approved its anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, Briumvi (ublituximab-xiiy), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), to include clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease. Following the FDA nod, Briumvi became the first and...
scitechdaily.com
Molecular Changes Linked to Long COVID a Year After Hospitalization
Mount Sinai researchers have published one of the first studies to associate changes in blood gene expression during COVID-19 with “long COVID” in patients more than a year after they were hospitalized with severe COVID-19. Long COVID is the common name used for what is known more technically as post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Metformin for Atrial Fibrillation?
Metformin, the most popular blood sugar-lowering medicine in the world, seems to be turning out to be the Swiss Army knife of medications. In recent years, there have been reports that metformin appears to improve mitochondrial function in people with diabetes, that it can help in chronic kidney disease (CKD), and that it might lower the risk of death from COVID-19 in people with type 2 diabetes. Now, a new study has determined that metformin might serve as a treatment for atrial fibrillation (AF, an irregular or rapid heartbeat).
targetedonc.com
New HER2-Low Subgroup Expands Utility of HER2-Targeted Therapies
New clinical trial data have shown that patients with IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH– disease, but no ERBB2 amplification, could still benefit from HER2 targeted therapies. One of the biggest shifts in the oncology field from the past year was the introduction of HER2-low into clinical practice. Patients with breast cancer have typically been divided by subtype according to HER2 positivity or negativity, but emerging evidence suggests that there is now room and treatment options available for a third group of patients that was previously ignored, those characterized with HER2-low disease.
Neuroscientists developed a blood-based biomarker for Alzheimer's diagnosis
Neuroscientists from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine developed a new test to identify a sign of Alzheimer's disease neurodegeneration in a blood sample, according to a press release. Called "brain-derived tau" (BD-tau), the biomarker is specific to neurodegenerations related to Alzheimer's disease, and it reportedly outperforms currently used...
petage.com
FDA Releases Data, Q&A on Potential Causes of Non-Hereditary Canine DCM
The FDA recently released a Q&A report after attending a September 2020 event where it joined scientific experts from academia, industry and veterinary medicine in a scientific forum hosted by Kansas State University to examine the potential causes of non-hereditary dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) in dogs. During the event, scientists with research into DCM shared information, collaborate and discuss many different theories on the condition. The veterinary community, especially veterinary nutritionists and veterinary cardiologists and other specialists; industry and academia, continue to examine this issue to help determine what factors may be contributing to the heart conditions observed and reported to FDA.
