70-foot drop at Lake Mead among urgent concerns in 2023 on Colorado River
Nevada water officials seek big water use cuts for Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and New Mexico -- the "Upper Basin states" of the Colorado River Basin -- to keep Glen Canyon Dam producing power.
Time to reduce water use, Nevada tells upper Colorado River basin states
The organization managing Nevada's share of the Colorado River water suggested the time has come for Colorado and its upper Colorado River basin neighbors to contribute water to help alleviate the looming disasters at Lake Powell and Lake Mead. In a Dec. 20 letter to Tanya Trujillo, assistant secretary for...
lasvegastribune.net
Nevada lithium extraction and battery manufacturing facilities get $107M federal boost
New battery manufacturing facilities are coming to Nevada and will receive more than $100 million dollars of federal. funding, a move meant to fulfill the Biden Administration’s commitment to ensure that half of all new vehicle sales by 2030. are electric and to transition to a net-zero emissions economy...
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County gets thousands in grants from the state of Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County received hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants from the state of Nevada for legal help, pet shelters, and to reduce DNA backlogs. The grants for the county are broken down as follows:. $100,000 as part of the OVC FY 2023 Emergency and...
ABC 4
Ninth Island: The story behind Hawaiians’ affinity for Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The most common explanations for why Las Vegas is called Hawaii’s “Ninth Island” are silly, inadequate, devoid of historical perspective. Says who? Two anthropology professors who studied what they call a “cultural phenomenon,” that’s who. The 50th state’s bond with Las Vegas did not evolve from some Hawaiian affinity for gambling or an appreciation of Southern Nevada’s so-called laid-back lifestyle.
basinnow.com
Uintah County Drag Strip First In The State Of Utah
The facilities at Buckskin Hills continue to expand in Uintah County. The most recent addition is the drag strip which is being called the Diamond Mountain Dragway. According to Uintah County Commissioner Bart Haslem, this is the only drag strip in the state of Utah. Some test runs were performed and local races held at the site last fall and races are being scheduled for 2023. There are already racers from Nevada, California, Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, and even Iowa planning to come race. “It’s a big deal,” shares Haslem, who goes as far as saying this will contribute to a local economic boom. The boom has to do with efforts to diversify the economy by offering facilities and events that draw people from outside the area that ultimately boost Uintah County by staying in hotels and spending their money here. The Buckskin Hills Recreation Complex now has the mountain bike trails, motocross, ATV trails, Diamond Mountain Speedway, the shooting range, and the ski and tubing hill which just opened for the season and has a second lift now installed. “A few years ago we were asked how to offset our economy and having these facilities brings a lot of events,” says Haslem. “The gun range brings shooters in, the race track brings racers in, the mountain bike track is one of the finest in the state and motocross is probably the finest in the state. Each of these bring a thousand people a weekend to the community to participate and as spectators.” The drag strip and other projects are funded by federal grant money and some state grant money.
Nursing shortage prompts Nevada Hospital Association to call for licensing change
Nevada needs to get on board with a national agreement that makes it easier for nurses to work here without going through the state's current licensing requirements, the Nevada Hospital Association said Wednesday.
MSNBC
Nevada’s newest (and least qualified) judge is an alarming teachable moment
Typically, being qualified for a job is key to actually obtaining that job. This is not true for former Las Vegas City Council member and state Assembly member-turned-soon-to-be-Judge Michele Fiore. Fiore, who just lost her bid to become Nevada’s treasurer, has never practiced law. Indeed, it’s rare to serve as a judge when one has not even attended law school. But more troubling is that Fiore has been the subject of at least one federal investigation and civil suit, has bragged about breaking the state law when she was a member of the state Assembly and previously suggested that law enforcement officers opt not to follow the law. She also appears to seriously lack what the American Bar Association refers to as “judicial temperament.”
DETR responds to unemployment filing issues
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR) responded to issues regarding the filing system for unemployment on Friday. The workforce development agency said some people said they have been dealing with issues as they attempted to file for unemployment. DETR responded on Twitter just after 2 p.m. and said […]
2news.com
Over 42,000 NV Energy customers without power in northern Nevada
As of 10:30 p.m., Saturday, December 31, NV Energy is reporting that over 49,000 customers are without power in northern Nevada. NV Energy says the cause of the outages is due to the large area storm that is bringing lots of snow and rain into our area. There is no...
Lake Mead Update: Are Water Levels Rising?
In July, the lake's water levels were the lowest they have been since the reservoir was first constructed in the 1930s, at 1,040 feet.
KOLO TV Reno
Secretary of State says Nevada saw a boost in registered voters in December
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Secretary of State’s Office is reporting an increase in active registered voters in the month of December. In the year’s final month, the state saw an increase of 9,098 active registered voters compared to November 2022. More Nevadans registered as nonpartisan...
These new laws go into effect in Utah on Jan. 1, 2023
About a dozen new laws will go into effect in Utah as we cross into the new year, including a new consumer privacy act, property tax changes, and crime victim protections.
Nevada rent prices see greatest decline nationwide, report shows
(The Center Square) – Nevada experienced the greatest year-over-year decrease in rent prices nationwide this November, according to a Rent.com report. Since last November, rent has risen 7.45% nationwide, which the report notes is the lowest year-over-year rise in the past 15 months. Meanwhile, rent fell 3.8% in Nevada, one of only five states to see a year-over-year decline in rent prices. Other states include Maryland (down 1.3%), Idaho (down...
KOLO TV Reno
I-80 closed; NV Energy says more than 34k customers without power in Northern Nevada
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) -5:50 P.M. UPDATE: NV Energy reports more than 34,000 customers without power in Northern Nevada. About half are in Washoe County. NV Energy reports it is supposed to have power restored by 7 p.m. About half are in Carson City and Douglas County. There is no estimated...
2news.com
Northern Nevadans Advised Against Driving in Current Winter Storm
With an atmospheric river winter storm hitting northern Nevada, the Nevada Department of Transportation is urging motorists to avoid driving during inclement weather. As temperatures continue to drop, ice has the potential to form under a light layer of snow on the roadway. Adding to the dangerous driving conditions is...
Nevada child care centers to pay far more for fire inspections
Child care facilities around Nevada are going to be charged a lot more for inspections by the Nevada State Fire Marshal's Office starting in 2023.
2news.com
Justice Department Awards Over $46 Million To Support Public Safety Efforts In Nevada
(December 29, 2022) The Department of Justice has awarded $46,438,846 in grants to various Nevada entities to support victims’ services and public safety efforts, announced United States Attorney Jason M. Frierson. “These grant awards totaling more than $46 million represent the Justice Department’s commitment to provide the support and...
cowboystatedaily.com
After Feds Provide $24 Million For EV Charging Stations In Wyo, They’ll Only Support Them For 5 Years
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The federal government is providing about $24 million to the state of Wyoming to build electric vehicle (EV) charging stations along Wyoming’s three interstates. Jesse Kirchmeier, special projects officer with the Wyoming Department of Transportation, said that if the state’s...
2news.com
Rain Quickly Turns To Snow Across Northern Nevada
Officials recommend drivers to not travel during these conditions. The snow and slush that has fallen on roadways throughout the day is leading to reduced traction.
