Nevada State

Ninth Island: The story behind Hawaiians’ affinity for Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The most common explanations for why Las Vegas is called Hawaii’s “Ninth Island” are silly, inadequate, devoid of historical perspective. Says who? Two anthropology professors who studied what they call a “cultural phenomenon,” that’s who. The 50th state’s bond with Las Vegas did not evolve from some Hawaiian affinity for gambling or an appreciation of Southern Nevada’s so-called laid-back lifestyle.
Uintah County Drag Strip First In The State Of Utah

The facilities at Buckskin Hills continue to expand in Uintah County. The most recent addition is the drag strip which is being called the Diamond Mountain Dragway. According to Uintah County Commissioner Bart Haslem, this is the only drag strip in the state of Utah. Some test runs were performed and local races held at the site last fall and races are being scheduled for 2023. There are already racers from Nevada, California, Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, and even Iowa planning to come race. “It’s a big deal,” shares Haslem, who goes as far as saying this will contribute to a local economic boom. The boom has to do with efforts to diversify the economy by offering facilities and events that draw people from outside the area that ultimately boost Uintah County by staying in hotels and spending their money here. The Buckskin Hills Recreation Complex now has the mountain bike trails, motocross, ATV trails, Diamond Mountain Speedway, the shooting range, and the ski and tubing hill which just opened for the season and has a second lift now installed. “A few years ago we were asked how to offset our economy and having these facilities brings a lot of events,” says Haslem. “The gun range brings shooters in, the race track brings racers in, the mountain bike track is one of the finest in the state and motocross is probably the finest in the state. Each of these bring a thousand people a weekend to the community to participate and as spectators.” The drag strip and other projects are funded by federal grant money and some state grant money.
Nevada’s newest (and least qualified) judge is an alarming teachable moment

Typically, being qualified for a job is key to actually obtaining that job. This is not true for former Las Vegas City Council member and state Assembly member-turned-soon-to-be-Judge Michele Fiore. Fiore, who just lost her bid to become Nevada’s treasurer, has never practiced law. Indeed, it’s rare to serve as a judge when one has not even attended law school. But more troubling is that Fiore has been the subject of at least one federal investigation and civil suit, has bragged about breaking the state law when she was a member of the state Assembly and previously suggested that law enforcement officers opt not to follow the law. She also appears to seriously lack what the American Bar Association refers to as “judicial temperament.”
DETR responds to unemployment filing issues

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR) responded to issues regarding the filing system for unemployment on Friday. The workforce development agency said some people said they have been dealing with issues as they attempted to file for unemployment. DETR responded on Twitter just after 2 p.m. and said […]
Nevada rent prices see greatest decline nationwide, report shows

(The Center Square) – Nevada experienced the greatest year-over-year decrease in rent prices nationwide this November, according to a Rent.com report. Since last November, rent has risen 7.45% nationwide, which the report notes is the lowest year-over-year rise in the past 15 months. Meanwhile, rent fell 3.8% in Nevada, one of only five states to see a year-over-year decline in rent prices. Other states include Maryland (down 1.3%), Idaho (down...
Northern Nevadans Advised Against Driving in Current Winter Storm

With an atmospheric river winter storm hitting northern Nevada, the Nevada Department of Transportation is urging motorists to avoid driving during inclement weather. As temperatures continue to drop, ice has the potential to form under a light layer of snow on the roadway. Adding to the dangerous driving conditions is...
After Feds Provide $24 Million For EV Charging Stations In Wyo, They’ll Only Support Them For 5 Years

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The federal government is providing about $24 million to the state of Wyoming to build electric vehicle (EV) charging stations along Wyoming’s three interstates. Jesse Kirchmeier, special projects officer with the Wyoming Department of Transportation, said that if the state’s...
