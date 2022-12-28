ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Power 93.7 WBLK

Bills Fans Are Angry Over The NFL Game They Have to Watch Sunday

The 1 pm game on CBS in the Buffalo market has now switched to Miami at New England, instead of Indianapolis at the New York Giants. The Buffalo Bills are preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football this week. It's the first game the Bills have played against the Bengals since 2019 and their first game in Cincinnati since 2017.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Buffalo Bills Announcement

The city of Buffalo, New York has been hammered by a brutal blizzard that has sadly taken the lives of over two dozen people this week. So the Buffalo Bills have decided to lend a big helping hand. On Thursday, the Bills announced that the Buffalo Bills Foundation is teaming...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

NFL Week 17 odds: Bet on Chiefs to cover, other best wagers

The NFL playoff picture is shaping up, and Week 17 will be critical for a few teams fighting for their postseason lives. The fun is really getting started. There are a few games on this weekend's slate that I'm looking forward to making wagers on. So let's dive into my best bets for NFL Week 17 that will hopefully all win us some cash (odds via FOX Bet).
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 17: Fade the Bengals, Seahawks and more best bets

There are two weeks left until the end of the NFL's regular season and the playoff race is shaping into place. While a few teams are battling for the top of playoff seeding, there are several teams in the 7-8 win range that are still in the hunt and looking for help to make their way into the postseason festivities.
Golf Digest

Josh Allen absolutely clowned on his fellow AFC East quarterbacks while recruiting Von Miller last March

On more than a few occasions this NFL season, the AFC East race did not appear like it would play out the way we all thought it would - with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills easily taking the top spot for the third straight season and officially planting their flag as the new AFC East juggernaut. The new-look Miami Dolphins, and the much-improved New York Jets, both had something to say about that. Even the New England Patriots, despite a slow start, crept back into the fold before Thanksgiving.
FOX Sports

Playoff positioning at stake when Bills and Bengals tangle

CINCINNATI (AP) — This was the dream scenario for the NFL's schedule-makers: Two of the league's hottest teams and flashiest quarterbacks facing off on the final Monday night of the season in a game thick with playoff drama. The Buffalo Bills (12-3) and Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) have secured playoff...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Raiders bench Derek Carr, will start Jarrett Stidham vs. 49ers

The Las Vegas Raiders are making a quarterback change. Jarrett Stidham will start the final two games of the regular season in place of longtime first-string QB Derek Carr, head coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday. The Raiders host the San Francisco 49ers this weekend and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Cleveland.com

The key for the Bengals’ receivers to win vs. the Bills’ secondary: Strictly Stripes Podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Bengals’ receiving corps will have to face yet another challenging secondary under the bright lights of prime time. After playing away from home for over two weeks, the Bengals welcome the Buffalo Bills to Cincinnati for Monday Night Football. It’s the first Monday night game in Cincinnati in over two seasons. There will be multiple challenges for the Bengals on both sides of the ball.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to horrible Lamar Jackson update

The Baltimore Ravens have looked shaky at best without their star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has missed the last three games for the Ravens while dealing with a knee injury. Jackson has not practiced since suffering the injury, so it is to nobody’s surprise that the Ravens have made the...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

How Derek Carr would make other teams contenders if traded | THE HERD

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers, but without Derek Carr, who was benched. Davante Adams reacted to the decision, saying that nobody 'was excited' about Carr's benching. Colin defends Carr, explaining how he can help other teams.
FOX Sports

Why Nick doesn't want a 'performance for the ages' from Mahomes | What's Wright?

Patrick Mahomes is in position to secure his MVP award in these next two weeks, but Nick Wright tells Damonza why he's not looking for a knock down, drag out, performance of the ages from the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback right now. What he wants is for the Chiefs to stay healthy, especially with the Las Vegas Raiders pretty much securing their season is over by benching Derek Carr, and with the Buffalo Bills still in reach of the one seed. Watch as Nick breaks down Mahomes' road to the playoffs, as well as the MVP award for the 2022-2023 season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

49ers' top-ranked defense major challenge for new Raiders QB

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kyle Shanahan remembers being impressed with Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham at the 2019 Senior Bowl. The San Francisco 49ers coach knows little else about Las Vegas' new starter. Stidham is a big unknown for the 49ers, who rank first in the NFL in scoring and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Sports

Cardinals' Blough, Falcons rookie Ridder in QB spotlight

ATLANTA (AP) — The quarterback carousel continues for the Arizona Cardinals, who now turn to David Blough as their fourth option of the season. While for the Atlanta Falcons, 23-year-old Desmond Ridder is trying to show he deserves to be considered the long-term starter. Blough, who moved into a...
ATLANTA, GA

