Joe Burrow or QB Josh Allen? Conman Skip Bayless Says 'Not Even Close!'
Bills vs. Bengals analysis? Unfortunately for suckers, Skip Bayless is a fraudulent "expert'' who doesn't know whether a football is pumped up or stuffed.
Bills Fans Are Angry Over The NFL Game They Have to Watch Sunday
The 1 pm game on CBS in the Buffalo market has now switched to Miami at New England, instead of Indianapolis at the New York Giants. The Buffalo Bills are preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football this week. It's the first game the Bills have played against the Bengals since 2019 and their first game in Cincinnati since 2017.
Buffalo Not Happy After What Bengals Player Said About the Bills
The Buffalo Bills have a huge game coming up on Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals. It will match up the one seed (Bills) and the three seed (Bengals) in the AFC. This is also the first game the Bills have played against the Bengals since 2019 and the...
Bengals’ nightmare scenario for NFL Playoff seeding, matchups
The Cincinnati Bengals had a bit of a slow start to the 2022 season, but with two games left to go on the season, they find themselves in full control of the AFC North. The Bengals have reemerged as the frontrunner to win their division, and they could clinch the division as soon as Week 17 if things end up going their way.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Buffalo Bills Announcement
The city of Buffalo, New York has been hammered by a brutal blizzard that has sadly taken the lives of over two dozen people this week. So the Buffalo Bills have decided to lend a big helping hand. On Thursday, the Bills announced that the Buffalo Bills Foundation is teaming...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 17 odds: Bet on Chiefs to cover, other best wagers
The NFL playoff picture is shaping up, and Week 17 will be critical for a few teams fighting for their postseason lives. The fun is really getting started. There are a few games on this weekend's slate that I'm looking forward to making wagers on. So let's dive into my best bets for NFL Week 17 that will hopefully all win us some cash (odds via FOX Bet).
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 17: Fade the Bengals, Seahawks and more best bets
There are two weeks left until the end of the NFL's regular season and the playoff race is shaping into place. While a few teams are battling for the top of playoff seeding, there are several teams in the 7-8 win range that are still in the hunt and looking for help to make their way into the postseason festivities.
Golf Digest
Josh Allen absolutely clowned on his fellow AFC East quarterbacks while recruiting Von Miller last March
On more than a few occasions this NFL season, the AFC East race did not appear like it would play out the way we all thought it would - with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills easily taking the top spot for the third straight season and officially planting their flag as the new AFC East juggernaut. The new-look Miami Dolphins, and the much-improved New York Jets, both had something to say about that. Even the New England Patriots, despite a slow start, crept back into the fold before Thanksgiving.
FOX Sports
Bucs QB Blaine Gabbert helped in rescue of helicopter passengers, saving 4
Floating in open water after the helicopter he and his parents had taken a tour on made an emergency landing into the water off Davis Islands on Thursday evening, Hunter Hupp had no idea who the three men were who quickly approached on two Jet Skis as he treaded water.
FOX Sports
Playoff positioning at stake when Bills and Bengals tangle
CINCINNATI (AP) — This was the dream scenario for the NFL's schedule-makers: Two of the league's hottest teams and flashiest quarterbacks facing off on the final Monday night of the season in a game thick with playoff drama. The Buffalo Bills (12-3) and Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) have secured playoff...
Ja'Marr Chase Reveals Christmas Gift For Joe Burrow
The wide receiver actually did buy Burrow's clothes this time.
FOX Sports
Raiders bench Derek Carr, will start Jarrett Stidham vs. 49ers
The Las Vegas Raiders are making a quarterback change. Jarrett Stidham will start the final two games of the regular season in place of longtime first-string QB Derek Carr, head coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday. The Raiders host the San Francisco 49ers this weekend and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18.
The key for the Bengals’ receivers to win vs. the Bills’ secondary: Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Bengals’ receiving corps will have to face yet another challenging secondary under the bright lights of prime time. After playing away from home for over two weeks, the Bengals welcome the Buffalo Bills to Cincinnati for Monday Night Football. It’s the first Monday night game in Cincinnati in over two seasons. There will be multiple challenges for the Bengals on both sides of the ball.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to horrible Lamar Jackson update
The Baltimore Ravens have looked shaky at best without their star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has missed the last three games for the Ravens while dealing with a knee injury. Jackson has not practiced since suffering the injury, so it is to nobody’s surprise that the Ravens have made the...
NFL Fans Are Loving This Classy Move From The Buffalo Bills On Thursday
Western New York has been hammered by winter storms this week. A historic blizzard has tragically taken the lives of at least 39 Erie County, New York residents and led to a nearly week-long driving ban in the city of Buffalo. In response to the devastating situation, the Buffalo Bills ...
FOX Sports
How Derek Carr would make other teams contenders if traded | THE HERD
The Las Vegas Raiders are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers, but without Derek Carr, who was benched. Davante Adams reacted to the decision, saying that nobody 'was excited' about Carr's benching. Colin defends Carr, explaining how he can help other teams.
FOX Sports
Why Nick doesn't want a 'performance for the ages' from Mahomes | What's Wright?
Patrick Mahomes is in position to secure his MVP award in these next two weeks, but Nick Wright tells Damonza why he's not looking for a knock down, drag out, performance of the ages from the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback right now. What he wants is for the Chiefs to stay healthy, especially with the Las Vegas Raiders pretty much securing their season is over by benching Derek Carr, and with the Buffalo Bills still in reach of the one seed. Watch as Nick breaks down Mahomes' road to the playoffs, as well as the MVP award for the 2022-2023 season.
FOX Sports
49ers' top-ranked defense major challenge for new Raiders QB
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kyle Shanahan remembers being impressed with Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham at the 2019 Senior Bowl. The San Francisco 49ers coach knows little else about Las Vegas' new starter. Stidham is a big unknown for the 49ers, who rank first in the NFL in scoring and...
FOX Sports
Cardinals' Blough, Falcons rookie Ridder in QB spotlight
ATLANTA (AP) — The quarterback carousel continues for the Arizona Cardinals, who now turn to David Blough as their fourth option of the season. While for the Atlanta Falcons, 23-year-old Desmond Ridder is trying to show he deserves to be considered the long-term starter. Blough, who moved into a...
FOX Sports
Eagles list Jalen Hurts 'doubtful' vs. Saints, good idea be cautious? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright and Greg Jennings discuss whether the Philadelphia Eagles are making the right move listing Jalen Hurts ‘doubtful’ in Week 17 vs. the New Orleans Saints. Jennings weighs in on Jalen Hurts listed as doubtful and explains the Eagles need to be cautious with the injury because Hurts carries the offense.
