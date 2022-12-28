Read full article on original website
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills prediction on Monday Night Football
Bengals-Bills has a Game of the Year vibe, a matchup made for the bright lights of Monday Night Football. Here is my weekly Bengals prediction:. NFL prediction: Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) vs. Buffalo Bills (12-3), Monday, 8:30 p.m., ESPN. Defending AFC champion Bengals vs. the team seemingly everyone predicted would win...
How QB Josh Dobbs came across decisive, confident in first NFL start with Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs got his chance. Dobbs made his first NFL start in the Titans' 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at Nissan Stadium. The former Tennessee Vols standout hadn't started a game since college in 2016, but with starter Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve and rookie Malik Willis struggling to produce, Titans coach Mike Vrabel gave Dobbs the reins to the offense Thursday just eight days after signing him off the Detroit Lions' practice squad.
NFL Analysis Network
Eagles Receive Brutal Injury Update On Key Defender
The Philadelphia Eagles fell short against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve in what was one of the best games of the week. The NFC East rivals played right to the wire with the Cowboys coming out ahead, 40-34. The loss put off the Eagles from clinching the division and...
Yardbarker
Boomer Esiason compares Bengals' Joe Burrow to legendary QB
Bengals QB Joe Burrow has received a lot of praise during his young NFL career. But former Bengals QB Boomer Esiason might have just given him his highest praise yet. Esiason said the 26-year-old reminds him of one of the greatest quarterbacks to play the game. "I would compare him...
4 Tennessee Titans quarterback options for 2023
To say that the Tennessee Titans’ quarterback situation is a hot mess would be a subtle way to put it.
Yardbarker
Former Steelers QB Josh Dobbs to Replace Malik Willis as Titans Starter
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs will make his first NFL start, replacing Malik Willis for the Tennessee Titans in Week 17. The Titans announced they'd replace the third-round rookie after three starts and start Dobbs. The former Steeler signed with Tennessee off the Detroit Lions practice squad just last week.
Packers Get Brutal Injury Update On Key Offensive Star
The Green Bay Packers kept their playoff hopes alive with a 26-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Christmas Day. They will look to keep things rolling this week in a big matchup against their rivals and NFC North champion, Minnesota Vikings, at Lambeau Field this weekend. Both teams have...
Yardbarker
The Cincinnati Bengals Could Benefit From a First-Round Bye
The Cincinnati Bengals are banged up and facing two vital games — there’s a chance they could get the No. 1 seed. Trey Wingo and Arif Hasan break down what it would mean for the Bengals to get that first-round bye.
Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel confirms Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion, Teddy Bridgewater to start vs. Patriots
Mike McDaniel confirmed Wednesday that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion and will likely be out for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.
Bengals place lineman La’el Collins on injured reserve
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have placed offensive tackle La’el Collins on the team’s Injured Reserve list, the Bengals announced Friday. >>Joe Burrow named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the third time after record-tying win. He suffered a left knee injury in the Bengals’ 22-18...
chatsports.com
2023 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals have fourth pick in draft after loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Happy Wednesday one and all. The Arizona Cardinals dropped their fifth straight game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and that helped them move up one spot in the 2023 NFL Draft. Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) Houston Texans via Cleveland Browns (6-9) Seattle Seahawks (7-8) Detroit Lions (7-8) The Cardinals sit with...
NFL Analysis Network
Dolphins Provide Discouraging Update For Offensive Star
The Miami Dolphins season has spiraled out of control in the last few weeks. They are riding a four-game losing streak which has dropped their record to 8-7 on the season, putting their playoff hopes in jeopardy. The most straightforward way for Miami to make the playoffs is to win...
How Rhamondre Stevenson is bouncing back from costly fumble vs. Bengals
FOXBOROUGH – Rhamondre Stevenson is looking to turn the page on his costly fumble that led to the New England Patriots’ loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16. Before the running back moves forward though, he knows he has to make sure that he doesn’t make a similar mistake in the final two games of the regular season. But Stevenson certainly has some big fans in the Patriots’ coaching stuff, including the most important person: Bill Belichick.
Yardbarker
Joe Burrow Hints At Potential Surprise At Right Tackle Following La’el Collins Injury
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow may have let a surprise lineup wrinkle slip on Wednesday afternoon. The MVP candidate described how comfortable he was with Hakeem Adeniji stepping in for La'el Collins and had this to say. "Yeah, well, the good thing is that we played with Zay for most of...
Watch: Bucks fans boo Anthony Edwards for returning to game after injury scare
Edwards received a rude welcome in the fourth quarter after returning from a hip injury.
Breaking down Lincoln Riley's recruiting class: USC Trojans on Fan Nation Podcast
In the 12th episode of the USC Trojans on Fan Nation podcast, Jacob Hare and Jacob Erlbaum discuss Lincoln Riley's recruiting class, Caleb Williams' Heisman Trophy victory and much more. Listen to the full podcast below and subscribe to the USC Trojans on Fan Nation YouTube channel. The USC ...
Bengals Tyler Boyd unimpressed with Bills ‘basic’ defense ahead of crucial Week 17 battle
The Cincinnati Bengals matchup with the Buffalo Bills is perhaps the most anticipated game of the Week 17 slate. As the Bengals try to knock off the Bills, Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Boyd said he isn’t too worried about Buffalo’s defense. Boyd spoke to the media on Thursday...
