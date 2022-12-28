ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Tennessean

How QB Josh Dobbs came across decisive, confident in first NFL start with Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs got his chance. Dobbs made his first NFL start in the Titans' 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at Nissan Stadium. The former Tennessee Vols standout hadn't started a game since college in 2016, but with starter Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve and rookie Malik Willis struggling to produce, Titans coach Mike Vrabel gave Dobbs the reins to the offense Thursday just eight days after signing him off the Detroit Lions' practice squad.
NASHVILLE, TN
NFL Analysis Network

Eagles Receive Brutal Injury Update On Key Defender

The Philadelphia Eagles fell short against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve in what was one of the best games of the week. The NFC East rivals played right to the wire with the Cowboys coming out ahead, 40-34. The loss put off the Eagles from clinching the division and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Boomer Esiason compares Bengals' Joe Burrow to legendary QB

Bengals QB Joe Burrow has received a lot of praise during his young NFL career. But former Bengals QB Boomer Esiason might have just given him his highest praise yet. Esiason said the 26-year-old reminds him of one of the greatest quarterbacks to play the game. "I would compare him...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Former Steelers QB Josh Dobbs to Replace Malik Willis as Titans Starter

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs will make his first NFL start, replacing Malik Willis for the Tennessee Titans in Week 17. The Titans announced they'd replace the third-round rookie after three starts and start Dobbs. The former Steeler signed with Tennessee off the Detroit Lions practice squad just last week.
NASHVILLE, TN
WHIO Dayton

Bengals place lineman La’el Collins on injured reserve

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have placed offensive tackle La’el Collins on the team’s Injured Reserve list, the Bengals announced Friday. >>Joe Burrow named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the third time after record-tying win. He suffered a left knee injury in the Bengals’ 22-18...
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL Analysis Network

Dolphins Provide Discouraging Update For Offensive Star

The Miami Dolphins season has spiraled out of control in the last few weeks. They are riding a four-game losing streak which has dropped their record to 8-7 on the season, putting their playoff hopes in jeopardy. The most straightforward way for Miami to make the playoffs is to win...
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

How Rhamondre Stevenson is bouncing back from costly fumble vs. Bengals

FOXBOROUGH – Rhamondre Stevenson is looking to turn the page on his costly fumble that led to the New England Patriots’ loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16. Before the running back moves forward though, he knows he has to make sure that he doesn’t make a similar mistake in the final two games of the regular season. But Stevenson certainly has some big fans in the Patriots’ coaching stuff, including the most important person: Bill Belichick.
CINCINNATI, OH

