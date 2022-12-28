ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrfi.org

Local Headlines for December 29, 2022

Advocates Say Fish Protection at Greenidge Still Inadequate. Greenidge Power Generation on Seneca Lake is installing long-awaited screens to protect aquatic life. According to Seneca Lake Guardian (or SLG), the financially troubled bitcoin mining operation has used 139 million gallons of lake water daily to cool their equipment—all without protection for the lake’s fish. While Greenidge is touting the measure as proof of their commitment to good stewardship of the lake, SLG maintains that the company’s efforts are too little and too late. A press release from Greenidge claims the screens represent the “best technology available” to protect fish, and are only going in now after finally receiving long awaited regulatory approval. SLG counters that claim, saying the company waited until the eleventh hour and that available “closed-cycle cooling” technology is significantly more effective than the “wedgewire” screens being installed. The Seneca lake advocates continue to point to other problems with the plant including those revealed in Greenidge’s own study showing that heated water returned to the lake has violated state laws and overheated as much as 227.5 acres of the lake’s surface. Read more at Waterfront Online. Find a link to analysis of that study at WRFI.ORG.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Village of Homer Residents: Garbage and Recycling Update

The Village of Homer is providing a few garbage and recycling updates for this week’s pickup to help Village residents who may have a few questions. Garbage and recycling pickup will occur on their regularly scheduled day for this week, but the village is asking residents to ensure it is done properly by providing a few tips.
HOMER, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca firefighters extinguish Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center fire

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center had to close for a brief period of time Friday morning for a fire. The Ithaca Fire Department says they extinguished the fire in about 30 minutes. Officials with the Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center say the small blaze started in a load of recycling at the facility. It reopened around 1:00 p.m. The center will be open for regular hours next week, including Monday.
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

No restaurants fail health inspection: December 11-17

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of December 11 to December 17. All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection!. Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:. American Legion...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Corning Farmers Market Announces Winter Hours

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - The vendors of the Corning Farmers Market have moved indoors for the winter season. Shoppers can find the market on Thursdays from 10 AM until 2 PM at the Marconi Lodge on West Pulteney Street in Corning. This season marks the second year that the Winter Market is in the Marconi Lodge, offering customers easy and convenient parking to access the market.
CORNING, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland police to auction off vehicles

The Cortland Police Department will soon pull a couple of its old patrol vehicles off the road and auction them off, according to city police chief Paul Sandy. Sandy noted at last week’s Police Commission meeting that two of the oldest police vehicles will be replaced by new ones. The vehicles off the fleet will be “stripped” and “parts will be auctioned off,” he added.
CORTLAND, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Update on gas prices in Cortland County

Gas prices in Cortland County have been dropping, but the county’s average isn’t in line with the state average. According to AAA, The current county average gas price is $3.561-per-gallon. The state average, on the other hand, is $3.401-per-gallon. Nationally, the average is $3.179. A breakdown of prices...
cortlandvoice.com

County Recycling Center: ‘Do not put glass’ in recycling totes

The Cortland County Recycling Center is asking county residents to not put glass in recycling totes, according to a notice. Glass can now be disposed of in trash bins or brought to the county recycling center on Pendleton Street. The notice stated that the recycling center has an alternative use for glass.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortlandville Firefighters free trapped driver

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A trapped driver is rescued in Cortland County. The Cortlandville Fire Department was dispatched to Highland Road just after 11:00 am Thursday for a reported vehicle rollover. Firefighters found the person conscious but entrapped. They used a hydraulic rescue tool to open the driver’s side side door in less than 5 minutes. The driver was transported to a medical facility for injuries.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY pet groomer, winery are among NY businesses with biggest tax debts (see list)

A pet groomer in Syracuse’s northern suburbs and a Finger Lakes winery are among the businesses with the 250 biggest outstanding tax debts in New York. The state Department of Taxation and Finance publishes lists of New York’s biggest tax deadbeats every month. The December list for businesses includes Shear Love Pet Grooming of Cicero and Americana Vineyards, a winery in Seneca County on the western shore of Cayuga Lake.
SYRACUSE, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Dec. 13, 2022, property located at 67 Elm St., Village of Newark Valley, from Troy Rouille to RFD Enterprises LLC for $240,000. On Dec. 14, 2022, property located at 1412 Forest Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Steven and Caroline Nelson to Jason and Samantha Spear for $70,000. On...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Moe’s Southwest Grill location closes in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca location of Moe’s Southwest Grill, a popular burrito spot, has closed, leaving Tompkins County lacking a nearby option for gigantic burritos with cuttingly accurate names like “the Homewrecker.”. The South Meadow Square restaurant, listed at 324 Elmira Road, had been closed for several days...
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

Weedsport woman shares issues with cancelled Southwest flights

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Southwest customers across the country have been dealing with cancelled flights. One of those customers is Weedsport native, MacKenzie Whittaker. Whittaker is in the Airforce stationed in San Antonio and visiting her mom Tiffany and family in her hometown for the holidays. “I haven’t seen...
WEEDSPORT, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Dec. 12, 2022 through Dec. 18, 2022 there were 130 calls for service, three Motor Vehicle Accidents, and 31 traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. A Female, age 94 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into...
OWEGO, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Homer ice rink to tentatively open next month; rink still closed

The ice on the Village Green in Homer is tentatively scheduled to open around the weekend of Jan. 7-8. For now, the rink is still closed to the public. The village announced the rink is closed off with caution tape surrounding the area. Due to unseasonably warm temperatures, the village noted that the rink can’t open until temperatures drop again.
HOMER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy