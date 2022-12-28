ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

2 New Jersey school districts will require masks after holiday break amid rise in COVID, flu, RSV

As soon as the holiday break ends, thousands of students across two New Jersey school districts can once again expect COVID-19 face mask policies. Paterson public school district officials announced Thursday that face masks must be worn by students and staff indoors starting Jan. 3. The change, which will impact about 25,000 students in the fourth-largest school district in the state, will take effect when classes resume.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. reports 2,420 COVID cases, 27 deaths; transmission rate levels off

New Jersey health officials reported another 2,420 COVID-19 cases and 27 confirmed deaths on Thursday as the transmission rate leveled off just above a key benchmark. The statewide rate of transmission on Thursday was 1.08, the same as Wednesday. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
ARIZONA STATE
wrnjradio.com

NJ Department of Banking and Insurance announces nearly 300K have signed up for health insurance through Get Covered New Jersey

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride Thursday announced that nearly 300,000 New Jersey residents signed up for a 2023 health insurance plan through the state’s official health insurance marketplace, Get Covered New Jersey, in the first five weeks of the Open Enrollment Period that started on Nov. 1.
newjerseylocalnews.com

New Jersey Has Seen Its Second Child Die From the Flu This Season, and an Increase in Respiratory Viruses Has Been Noted.

A second kid, a boy under the age of 2, died from the flu, health officials reported on Wednesday. With the prevalence of respiratory infections still high across the state, a second fatality has been reported. Children younger than 2 years old, and particularly those younger than 5, are at a greater risk for severe influenza, according to the New Jersey Department of Health.
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS New York

Law will give NJ drivers additional auto liability coverage

TRENTON, N.J. -- A new bill that becomes law in New Jersey in the new year will give drivers additional automobile liability coverage.The minimum liability protection will rise from $15,000 to $25,000.  The lawmaker who sponsored the bill says it increases the minimum amount of liability that drivers are required to have with no additional cost right now, but a nonprofit trade organization representing insurance companies disagrees and says premiums will go up now."One thing that we heard is the senator say, and he said this before, that the law prohibits future premium increases, but that's not case. We have...
ValueWalk

Deadline Extended To Claim ANCHOR Tax Relief From New Jersey

Some New Jersey homeowners and renters are eligible for a tax rebate under the state’s ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program. To be eligible for this ANCHOR tax relief from New Jersey, homeowners and renters must have filed state income taxes. Additionally, taxpayers need to file an application to claim the tax relief under the ANCHOR program.
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

NJ announces increased unemployment benefits for 2023

Maximum weekly payouts are going up in the new year for individuals in New Jersey who are collecting unemployment, temporary disability, family leave, or workers' compensation. The maximum benefit rates are recalculated each year based on the statewide average weekly wage, according to the New Jersey Department of Labor and...
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

NJ residents can help in the fight against ALS

Would you like to help refine and improve the way amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurological diseases are diagnosed and treated?. An organization called EverythingALS is looking for volunteers living in New Jersey to help in the fight against ALS, also commonly called Lou Gehrig’s disease, a condition that results in a progressive loss of the motor neurons that control voluntary muscles.
NJ.com

These 5 N.J. municipalities get top scores for being LGBTQ+ friendly, study says

Five New Jersey towns get a perfect “A” when it comes to LGBTQ+ equality and inclusiveness, according to an annual study. The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights advocacy group, released its annual Municipal Equality Index last month. The study assesses municipal laws, policies and services related to LGBTQ+ equality.
njbmagazine.com

NJ Department of Labor Announces New Benefit Rates for 2023

The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) today announced changes in the maximum benefit rates and taxable wage base that take effect Jan. 1, 2023, for Unemployment Insurance, Temporary Disability Insurance, Family Leave Insurance, and Workers’ Compensation. In the new year, the maximum weekly benefit amount...
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
21K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy