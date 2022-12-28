Read full article on original website
2 New Jersey school districts will require masks after holiday break amid rise in COVID, flu, RSV
As soon as the holiday break ends, thousands of students across two New Jersey school districts can once again expect COVID-19 face mask policies. Paterson public school district officials announced Thursday that face masks must be worn by students and staff indoors starting Jan. 3. The change, which will impact about 25,000 students in the fourth-largest school district in the state, will take effect when classes resume.
N.J. reports 2,420 COVID cases, 27 deaths; transmission rate levels off
New Jersey health officials reported another 2,420 COVID-19 cases and 27 confirmed deaths on Thursday as the transmission rate leveled off just above a key benchmark. The statewide rate of transmission on Thursday was 1.08, the same as Wednesday. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
NJ hospital sending patients away because of cybersecurity concern
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — CentraState Medical Center is not accepting new admissions Friday morning because of a cybersecurity problem. Hospital spokeswoman Lori Palmer said the facility it is diverting new patients to other facilities as a precaution. "CentraState Medical Center is experiencing some technical problems related to an IT security...
NJ Department of Banking and Insurance announces nearly 300K have signed up for health insurance through Get Covered New Jersey
NEW JERSEY — New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride Thursday announced that nearly 300,000 New Jersey residents signed up for a 2023 health insurance plan through the state’s official health insurance marketplace, Get Covered New Jersey, in the first five weeks of the Open Enrollment Period that started on Nov. 1.
Cluster of Legionnaires' disease cases in NJ being investigated by Department of Health
A cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases in northern New Jersey are being investigated by the state Department of Health.
2nd pediatric flu death reported in New Jersey amid spike in respiratory viruses
According to the New Jersey Department of Health, children under 5 years old, and especially those younger than 2 years old, are at higher risk for severe influenza.
NJ homeowners need to get rid of bird feeders immediately (Opinion)
Experts want you to stop feeding birds out of backyard bird feeders and stop right now. When I heard about this I assumed the warning was going to have everything to do with our state’s black bear population encroaching into populated areas. Bird feeders definitely attract them just like garbage cans do.
New Jersey Has Seen Its Second Child Die From the Flu This Season, and an Increase in Respiratory Viruses Has Been Noted.
A second kid, a boy under the age of 2, died from the flu, health officials reported on Wednesday. With the prevalence of respiratory infections still high across the state, a second fatality has been reported. Children younger than 2 years old, and particularly those younger than 5, are at a greater risk for severe influenza, according to the New Jersey Department of Health.
Another New Jersey school district orders students to mask up
Earlier this month, public schools in Passaic re-implemented a mask requirement for students in all school buildings and on school buses. Then school officials in Camden announced a mask mandate will be in effect when students and staff return to school following the winter break. Now district officials in Paterson...
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Recipients in New Jersey Will Continue to Receive Increased Benefits in January.
According to a statement released by the state of New Jersey’s Department of Human Services, all SNAP beneficiaries in the state will receive increased payments in the month of January. A minimum of $95 in emergency assistance or the maximum benefit for your household size will be paid to...
The NJ minimum wage is going up again: Is it too high or too low?
💵 Gov. Murphy signed the minimum wage law in 2019. 💵 Should the government set salaries and wages?. In February of 2019 Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation that phases-in minimum wage increases of at least $1 a year every January 1, through 2024. Washington, D.C., currently has the...
N.J.’s traffic deaths hit grim milestone with highest number of people killed in 15 years
New Jersey set another grim record for traffic deaths in 2022 as the number of people killed on the state roads rose again. As of Friday, 698 people had died in crashes in New Jersey this year, State Police fatality statistics show. That number topped the 2021 death toll, when 697 people were killed in crashes and collisions, the highest since 2007.
Law will give NJ drivers additional auto liability coverage
TRENTON, N.J. -- A new bill that becomes law in New Jersey in the new year will give drivers additional automobile liability coverage.The minimum liability protection will rise from $15,000 to $25,000. The lawmaker who sponsored the bill says it increases the minimum amount of liability that drivers are required to have with no additional cost right now, but a nonprofit trade organization representing insurance companies disagrees and says premiums will go up now."One thing that we heard is the senator say, and he said this before, that the law prohibits future premium increases, but that's not case. We have...
Danger! The Deadliest Intersection in America is in NJ, Five More in the Top 30
Just about everyone knows traffic in the great Garden State is hectic even on the best of days, however, you probably didn't know that six of the most dangerous intersections in America are right here in New Jersey. In fact, two intersections here are tied for the most dangerous in...
Deadline Extended To Claim ANCHOR Tax Relief From New Jersey
Some New Jersey homeowners and renters are eligible for a tax rebate under the state’s ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program. To be eligible for this ANCHOR tax relief from New Jersey, homeowners and renters must have filed state income taxes. Additionally, taxpayers need to file an application to claim the tax relief under the ANCHOR program.
NJ announces increased unemployment benefits for 2023
Maximum weekly payouts are going up in the new year for individuals in New Jersey who are collecting unemployment, temporary disability, family leave, or workers' compensation. The maximum benefit rates are recalculated each year based on the statewide average weekly wage, according to the New Jersey Department of Labor and...
NJ residents can help in the fight against ALS
Would you like to help refine and improve the way amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurological diseases are diagnosed and treated?. An organization called EverythingALS is looking for volunteers living in New Jersey to help in the fight against ALS, also commonly called Lou Gehrig’s disease, a condition that results in a progressive loss of the motor neurons that control voluntary muscles.
Most Miserable American Cities – Nine are in New Jersey
If you're feeling kinda blah today, this news probably won't turn your frown upside down. Nine of the most miserable cities in the nation are right here in New Jersey. Nearly 1-in-3 of the most sorrowful, dejected, and depressed towns that you can find are just a short drive from where you are right now.
These 5 N.J. municipalities get top scores for being LGBTQ+ friendly, study says
Five New Jersey towns get a perfect “A” when it comes to LGBTQ+ equality and inclusiveness, according to an annual study. The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights advocacy group, released its annual Municipal Equality Index last month. The study assesses municipal laws, policies and services related to LGBTQ+ equality.
NJ Department of Labor Announces New Benefit Rates for 2023
The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) today announced changes in the maximum benefit rates and taxable wage base that take effect Jan. 1, 2023, for Unemployment Insurance, Temporary Disability Insurance, Family Leave Insurance, and Workers’ Compensation. In the new year, the maximum weekly benefit amount...
