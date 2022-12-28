Read full article on original website
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Cowboys 1st Round Draft Pick Cut On Wednesday
Taco Charlton will have to find another home in the NFL. He was officially waived by the Bears on Wednesday. The Bears waived Charlton to make room for former Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia. Charlton was selected by the Cowboys with the 28th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The...
Denver Broncos great alleges Russell Wilson has ‘ticked a lot of people off’ with his attitude
The Denver Broncos 2022 campaign has been an absolute nightmare, and one team legend claims it has only gotten worse
NFL Analysis Network
Eagles Receive Brutal Injury Update On Key Defender
The Philadelphia Eagles fell short against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve in what was one of the best games of the week. The NFC East rivals played right to the wire with the Cowboys coming out ahead, 40-34. The loss put off the Eagles from clinching the division and...
Look: Broncos Receiver Makes Strong Statement About Russell Wilson
A disastrous season for the Denver Broncos hit rock bottom on Christmas, when the team lost 51-14 to the Baker Mayfield-led Los Angeles Rams. While the Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett a day later, Hackett hasn't been the only member of the team taking a lot of heat. Quarterback Russell ...
Yardbarker
Seahawks Silenced? Jets Coach Robert Saleh 'Used To' 12th Man's Noise
The Seattle Seahawks are in need of the 12th Man now more than ever. Seattle hosts the New York Jets at Lumen Field on Sunday in a game that essentially holds do-or-die stakes for both teams. But Jets coach Robert Saleh is all too familiar with the atmosphere he's about...
Packers Get Brutal Injury Update On Key Offensive Star
The Green Bay Packers kept their playoff hopes alive with a 26-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Christmas Day. They will look to keep things rolling this week in a big matchup against their rivals and NFC North champion, Minnesota Vikings, at Lambeau Field this weekend. Both teams have...
Seahawks Tyler Lockett, Kenneth Walker officially questionable, signs are they will play
All injured players on Seattle’s active roster are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.
Report Card: Young linemen, running backs stood out for the Sooners
Just like that, season 128 of Oklahoma football is done. By record, they were the worst Oklahoma team since 1998, finishing under .500 (6-7) on the season. However, after the Sooners’ performance against the No. 13 Seminoles, it’s hard to suggest they were as bad as that 1998 team.
Tom Brady Suggested As Potential Fit For Raiders
This week signaled the end of an era for the Las Vegas Raiders. Long-time starting quarterback, Derek Carr, has been benched and won’t be playing for the remainder of the season. Jarrett Stidham, a fourth-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2019, will be making his first career start.
Cowboys C Tyler Biadasz's ankle injury 'better than anticipated'
Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz will miss next week's regular-season finale, a source said, but could be ready to go for the wild-card round of the playoffs.
Seattle Seahawks: 3 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Jets
With the Seattle Seahawks set to host the New York Jets at Lumen Field on Sunday, it is time for some Seahawks Week 17 bold predictions for this must-win affair. Following a promising 6-3 start, Seattle has been on a downfall. The team has lost five out of its last six games, including the last three. Most recently, the Seahawks lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 24-10. Now, they are 7-8 and the first team out of the playoff zone. A win on Sunday is essentially a must in order to stay alive in the playoff chase.
Seahawks Provide Encouraging Update For Offensive Star
The Seattle Seahawks have fallen on tough times in the second half of the 2022 season. After being one of the biggest surprises in the first half, starting the season 6-3, the losses have begun piling up. Seattle has lost five out of their last six games, dropping their record to 7-8 on the season.
NFL overturns suspensions for Broncos' Randy Gregory, Rams' Oday Aboushi
The NFL overturned the recent suspensions for Los Angeles Rams guard Oday Aboushi and Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory, the league announced.
