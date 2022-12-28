Read full article on original website
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Good Samaritan 'Hero' Helps 10 Others Survive in NY Blizzard When No Locals Will Help, They Stay Overnight in SchoolZack LoveErie County, NY
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
Death Count Passes 50 In US "Blizzard Of The Century"Raj GuleriaErie County, NY
It is against the law to hang anything from your rearview mirror in Illinois.Raj guleriaIllinois State
Buffalo businesses looted during winter storm
Buffalo businesses looted following massive winter storm with police, business owners unable to respond in storm conditions
wbfo.org
Looting closes down ALDI grocery store on Broadway
The owner of an ALDI grocery store at 998 Broadway on Buffalo’s East Side that was looted during Winter Storm Elliott hasn’t disclosed with employees on whether the store will remain closed according to a source with knowledge of the situation who wasn’t authorized to speak to WBFO. Chatter began on social media that the store would be closed permanently leaving the area with one less grocery store, but the source said the employees haven’t heard from the CEO if the store will be shut down for good.
Donations for paralyzed teen allow Town of Tonawanda police to don Bills hats
One anonymous donor showed their generosity in the form of a $20,000 donation.
Buffalo priest spends Christmas on the Cotter … it didn't start out that way
People all across Buffalo spent Christmas in places they never dreamed of due to the blizzard. Fr. Paul Seil ended up seeking refuge on the Edward M. Cotter Fireboat after he lost power and pipes were breaking at his Old First Ward church.
wbfo.org
West Side restaurant provides free hot meals to those in need
The Gypsy Parlor on Buffalo’s West Side has provided over a hundred free meals in the immediate aftermath of the blizzard, including to first responders. The storm not only shut down streets but stores too. With many roads impassable and with the driving ban only recently lifted for the City of Buffalo, residents have largely been limited to what they can find within walking distance. For those that could walk to The Gypsy Parlor Monday night, they received a much-needed hot meal and sense of community.
Target takes in stranded travelers, families forever grateful
Target provided the families with whatever they needed to be comfortable. From air mattresses to sheets and blankets, food, water and other necessities, Syphiewski says it was a blessing.
Poloncarz apologizes; 2 more storm deaths bring total to 40
Of those who died in Erie County, 17 were found outside, four were in cars and 11 were inside homes.
Buffalo Target store becomes haven after 100 inches of snow falls already
By Tuesday evening, parts of Buffalo, N.Y., had turned into a winter wonderland, according to Tim Wenger of WBEN, Audacy’s station there. Just days before, motorists left stranded by severe storms found a different kind of haven. In a Target.
Priest placed on leave after complaint of inappropriate comments
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Diocese of Buffalo has placed a priest on administrative leave. Father Patryk Sobczyk was placed on leave following a complaint of inappropriate comments communicated to a minor, according to the Diocese. Prior to being placed on leave, Father Sobczyk was parochial vicar at St. John the Baptist Church in Alden […]
Stunning New Photos Of 2022 Blizzard’s Deadly Aftermath In New York
As temperatures climb headed into the New Year's weekend, many New Yorkers are spending the last of the festive season digging out. Winter Storm Elliot dumped feet of snow on the western part of the state, in what may be the worst blizzard the region has seen in 45 years.
This May Be The Biggest Emergency Snow Dump [PHOTO]
You may remember seeing a snow mound this tall after the first Snowvember storm in 2014, and after the “Blizzard of the Century,” another giant snow bank has returned. This snowbank is unlike any other one you have ever seen. Most snow banks may be 10 ft tall at the most, but this one is well over that.
Buffalo Pizzeria Does Amazing Act For First Responders
There is still a ton of work to be done in Buffalo and Western New York. Cleaning up roadways and crews are still in the process of removing cars, who were stranded in driving lanes. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced on Tuesday it would approximately two more days to...
Diocese of Buffalo places priest on administrative leave
The Diocese of Buffalo announced it has placed a priest on administrative leave due to a complaint of inappropriate comments communicated to a minor.
Poloncarz apologizes to community in final blizzard briefing as death toll rises to 39
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz opened by apologizing to the community and Buffalo for his tirade attacking Mayor Byron Brown and city snow removal efforts during a similar briefing Wednesday.
