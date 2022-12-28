ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo TV News Anchor Making Big Move

Another big change to local tv news is set to take place this weekend. WIVB's Kelsey Anderson is leaving her role as a morning news anchor and will make the shift to an evening anchor at the station. Anderson is an Orchard Park native and has been with WIVB since...
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Time to help out the Buffalo Snow Brigade

The Buffalo Snow Brigade is a group of volunteers that offer neighbor-to-neighbor assistance with snow removal. Simple enough, right? Well, no. In order for the Brigade to be as successful as possible, the organization counts on people to make donations. After all, volunteering is one thing. Paying for snow shovels is another.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Strangers help Buffalo couple keep baby alive during blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During the height of last week’s storm, one Buffalo couple fought to keep their one-year-old son alive. Shahida Muhammad calls her son major, a fighter. During last week’s blizzard the family lost power and it was only a matter of time before the one-year-old’s ventilator stopped working. “It was very scary, […]
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

The Patch Boys of Buffalo

If you own a house, chances are that you have had to deal with some drywall issues from time to time. Some of the jobs are big, which entail hiring a contractor to do the work. But when it comes to smaller patch and repair jobs, contractors don’t typically want to dedicate themselves to seemingly menial tasks. That’s where The Patch Boys come in.
BUFFALO, NY
wbfo.org

Looting closes down ALDI grocery store on Broadway

The owner of an ALDI grocery store at 998 Broadway on Buffalo’s East Side that was looted during Winter Storm Elliott hasn’t disclosed with employees on whether the store will remain closed according to a source with knowledge of the situation who wasn’t authorized to speak to WBFO. Chatter began on social media that the store would be closed permanently leaving the area with one less grocery store, but the source said the employees haven’t heard from the CEO if the store will be shut down for good.
BUFFALO, NY
wbfo.org

West Side restaurant provides free hot meals to those in need

The Gypsy Parlor on Buffalo’s West Side has provided over a hundred free meals in the immediate aftermath of the blizzard, including to first responders. The storm not only shut down streets but stores too. With many roads impassable and with the driving ban only recently lifted for the City of Buffalo, residents have largely been limited to what they can find within walking distance. For those that could walk to The Gypsy Parlor Monday night, they received a much-needed hot meal and sense of community.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Priest placed on leave after complaint of inappropriate comments

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Diocese of Buffalo has placed a priest on administrative leave. Father Patryk Sobczyk was placed on leave following a complaint of inappropriate comments communicated to a minor, according to the Diocese. Prior to being placed on leave, Father Sobczyk was parochial vicar at St. John the Baptist Church in Alden […]
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

This May Be The Biggest Emergency Snow Dump [PHOTO]

You may remember seeing a snow mound this tall after the first Snowvember storm in 2014, and after the “Blizzard of the Century,” another giant snow bank has returned. This snowbank is unlike any other one you have ever seen. Most snow banks may be 10 ft tall at the most, but this one is well over that.
BUFFALO, NY

