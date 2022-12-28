JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Missouri’s minimum wage rate for 2023 of twelve dollars per hour will take effect on January 1st. Pursuant to Proposition B, which was approved by Missouri voters on November 6, 2018, the minimum wage will increase 85 cents per hour each year through 2023. All private businesses are required to pay at a minimum, the $12.00 hourly rate, except retail and service businesses whose gross annual sales are less than $500,000. Missouri’s minimum wage law does not apply to public employers, nor does it allow the state’s minimum wage rate to be lower than the federal minimum wage rate.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO