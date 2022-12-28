Read full article on original website
2023 to bring tax cut, minimum wage increase in Missouri
(The Center Square) – Missourians will pay less in state taxes in 2023 and some will get a voter-approved wage increase. The state’s income tax will be reduced from 5.3% to 4.9% under Senate Bill 3. It was signed into law by Republican Gov. Mike Parson in October. The minimum wage will increase to $12 per hour.
Missouri Representative Proposes Payment Plan for Vehicle Sales Tax
JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The sales tax for a new vehicle can be a pretty penny for some Missourians. The cost can lead to some residents driving around with an expired temporary tag because they cannot afford to pay the sales tax. State Representative Marlene Terry is sponsoring a bill that would allow the state to offer a payment plan to those who cannot afford to pay hundreds of dollars in one shot.
Missouri’s Minimum Wage Increases on January 1st
After three bruising years, hospitals foresee financial strain
After facing myriad challenges over the last three years, many hospitals are coping with financial struggles that began during the pandemic and have been exacerbated by recent inflation. Among these concerns is the fact that reimbursement payments to hospitals from Medicare and Medicaid have not been keeping up with the...
When does Missouri’s minimum wage go up in 2023?
PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION SETS INTERVENTION DEADLINE IN SPIRE MISSOURI INFRASTRUCTURE SURCHARGE REQUEST
Spire Missouri, Inc. has filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking to adjust the infrastructure system replacement surcharge (ISRS) on the bills of its Spire West natural gas customers. The surcharge first appeared on customer bills in 2004. Spire seeks the adjustment to reflect infrastructure replacement investments...
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Were you surprised by your property tax bill?
Personal property tax bills are up around Missouri this year. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Were you surprised by your property tax bill? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Adult use timeline for cannabis regulation
The Division of Cannabis Regulation of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) created an adult use timeline, giving residents a vision of dates and what will come from Amendment 3 in regard to micro businesses and their application process. 2023. • Beginning Jan. 7 — personal cultivation...
Governor extends order to help Gygr-Gas customers
Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday signed an executive order to continue to allow customers of a Boonville-based propane supplier to get their tanks filled by other companies. The post Governor extends order to help Gygr-Gas customers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Ameren Missouri Public Hearing for Another Rate Increase
(Farmington) The Consumers Council of Missouri is an intervenor in a pending rate increase case from Ameren Missouri. Ameren is asking the Missouri Public Service Commission to approve a request to raise their rates by 11.64-percent, which would be spread evenly across all customer classes. This includes a proposed increase...
Governor Parson signs Executive Order 22-11 extending relief for former Gygr-Gas customers
Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-11 to continue allowing registered Missouri liquefied petroleum gas companies to fill containers owned by Gygr-Gas until January 31, 2023. The order waives Section 323.030 RSMo and 2 CSR 90-10.019 for Gygr-Gas owned propane containers only. “Through this Order, we are allowing additional flexibility...
Missouri considers raising teacher pay to increase retention
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Half of Missouri teachers leave the profession by their fifth year, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The state is hoping increased salaries will prevent that. The DESE has proposed several ways to extend pay raises for teachers. Missouri still sits at the bottom nationwide when it comes The post Missouri considers raising teacher pay to increase retention appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri's teachers are among the nation's worst-paid. Some districts are getting creative to fix that
Missouri pays its teachers some of the lowest salaries in the nation, which makes it hard for school districts across the state to keep and attract educators. The average starting salary for Missouri’s teachers is just above $33,200. According to the National Education Association, only Montana pays new teachers less. The state’s average teacher salary also ranks 47th in the country, at $51,557.
Illinois Link Card Schedule for January 2023 Food Stamps Benefits
The Department of Human Services (DHS) administers SNAP in Illinois, which helps low-income households purchase the food they need for good health. Illinois SNAP recipients can expect their benefit...
Campaign Finance: Oh, really?
161339 12/27/2022 Truth in Campaigns Rex Sinquefield 232 Kingshighway Blvd St Louis MO 63108 Entrepreneur 12/27/2022 $25,000.00. C161339 12/28/2022 Truth in Campaigns J &J Ventures Gaming of Mo. LLC 120 South Central Ave Clayton MO 63105 12/28/2022 $10,000.00. [Emphasis added]. Well then.
Ashcroft is confident in Boone County’s clerk regarding Columbia school board filing
Missouri’s secretary of state is closely monitoring the controversy involving this week’s attempt by outgoing State Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) to file for Columbia’s school board. Basye tried to file on Tuesday at the Aslin building, but it was a district holiday and the offices were closed....
Missouri court sides with Planned Parenthood over Medicaid reimbursements
On Wednesday, a Missouri court ruled that the state must reimburse Planned Parenthood organizations after the state previously refused to pay for non-abortion health services for Medicaid customers.
2022 in Review: Missouri Passed Amendment 3
A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022
Missouri to raise minimum wage in 2023
TARGET 8: Missouri Medicaid gets ready for renewal rollout
COLUMBIA - 1,425,543: That's how many people who are enrolled in Missouri Medicaid services. Of that number, 720,984 are children. The Missouri Department of Social Services (DSS) manages Missouri Medicaid through a partnership with its Family Support Division (FSD) and MO HealthNet. By the end of October, the adult expansion...
