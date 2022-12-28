ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SERWAN ZANGANA: We Must Secure Our Nation Before We Secure The World

Since day one of Kamala Harris’ nomination by President, then democratic candidate, Joe Biden, we all knew that being a Black female was the only reason for her to be nominated.

Electing Kamala Harris as vice president was a blunder and it didn’t take long before she became an embarrassment to the United States. The substandard performance of Vice President Harris has reflected poorly on our nation and her inability to meaningfully engage in the nation’s problems and offer solutions are reasons for her to stay in the back stage most of the time.

I am flabbergasted how our nation is led by such an administration that completely lacks character, transparency, and honesty. Selecting individuals from minorities such as Black and immigrants with different backgrounds to public offices is clearly only for political purposes that serve the Democrats’ political agenda. Whatever happened to selecting the BEST person for the job regardless of their sex, race or skin color – not BECAUSE of it? Isn’t that the definition of sexism / racism?

It should be clear to all that Vice President Harris is inept and not fit for the office by the way she clumsily addresses both the public and other elected officials.

Common sense stipulates that instead of arguing and fighting the Republicans regarding the illegal immigrants issue and the border security, Vice President Harris could jointly work with the Republicans to solve the issue and at least decrease the massive influx of people entering our country illegally.

If only for a moment she could think like an American who believes in immigration based on the way I entered America, through the proper channels. How can she support what is going on at our southern borders. It is a complete chaos.

Neglecting the security and the unwillingness to take a serious step to control the borders by the administration has brought a question to my mind, which is: How long are we as a people going to let Democrats politicize the borders and the immigration issue? The way I see this situation, it is an unethical political chess game that is being played by Democrats – and the pieces are the immigrants.

I still remember when I came to America in 1997, while going through the security checkpoint at the airport with my father, he said, “ I am surprised, it is not a thorough security check.” At that time, we had just arrived from Iraq which was controlled by the dictator, and we thought as a free society, a thorough security check was not required in America! Later, I realized that in order to protect freedom and democracy, it is necessary to have an impenetrable security in the nation.

Clearly, our Vice President Harris does not perceive that in order to secure the world, we must secure our nation, control the entrances, and manage the immigration system properly.

– Serwan Zangana supported Operation Iraqi Freedom as a U.S Army translator before coming to the U.S from Kurdistan, Iraq in 1997 to seek political asylum. He was granted asylum status and years later proudly became a U.S citizen. He currently serves as a correction officer in Roanoke.

